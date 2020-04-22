SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 22nd January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Lockdown and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 in online mode across the country. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 22nd January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 22nd January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Doctor : Patient : : Shopkeeper : ?

Options:

1) Products

2) Customer

3) Retailer

4) Games

Answer: Customer

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

EF : GH : : IJ : ?

Options:

1) MN

2) LK

3) KL

4) GH

Answer: KL

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

AE : FJ : : ? : PT

Options:

1) OK

2) KO

3) DE

4) FG

Answer: KO

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

96 : 54 : : 89 : ?

Options:

1) 76

2) 72

3) 67

4) 64

Answer: 72

Q: 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Magenta

2) Maroon

3) Turquoise

4) Picasa

Answer: Picasa

Q: 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) AI

2) OU

3) AD

4) IO

Answer: AD

Q: 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 3

2) 2

3) 5

4) 1

Answer: 1

Q: 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 525

2) 745

3) 636

4) 416

Answer: 745

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Nitrogen fixation, Ammonification, Nitrification, ?

Options:

1) Denitrification

2) Nitrate

3) Decomposer

4) Fossil Fuel

Answer: Denitrification

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

CEA, GIE, KMI, ?

Options:

1) NOP

2) OPM

3) OQM

4) LMN

Answer: OQM

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

CD, XW, GH, TS, KL, ?

Options:

1) QP

2) PO

3) OP

4) PQ

Answer: PO

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

9, 26, 60, 111, ?

Options:

1) 128

2) 179

3) 162

4) 145

Answer: 179

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) All dogs are rats.

(II) Some rats are lizards.

Conclusion:

(I) Some dogs are lizards.

(II) Some lizards are dogs.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follows

Q: 14 - In a family, Virendra's weight is more than Parminder's weight. Parminder's weight is less than Kuldeep's weight but more than Gurjeet's weight. The sum of Kuldeep's weight and Tommy's weight is equal to the weight of Virendra. Who is the heaviest in the family?

Options:

1) Virendra

2) Kuldeep

3) Gurjeet

4) Parminder

Answer: Virendra

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Gesture

ii. Germination

iii. Geriatric

iv. Genetic

Options:

1) i, ii, iii, iv

2) iv, iii, ii, i

3) iii, ii, iv, i

4) iv, ii, iii, i

Answer: iv, iii, ii, i

Q: 16 - In a certain code language "CANADA" is written as "BZMBEB". How is "SYDNEY" written in that code language?

Options:

1) RXOCFZ

2) OFZRXC

3) RXCOFZ

4) ZFOCXR

Answer: RXCOFZ

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

13 F 14 6 ? 3 7 H 9

Options:

1) P

2) L

3) Q

4) R

Answer: L

Q: 18 - If "S" denotes "multiplied by", "V" denotes "subtracted from", "M" denotes "added to" and "L" denotes "divided by", then

10 V 12 M 42 L 6 S 4 = ?

Options:

1) 26

2) 24

3) 20

4) 28

Answer: 26

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

p_r_s_q_p_rs

Options:

1) qrspq

2) qsrpq

3) qsrqq

4) qsprq

Answer: qsrpq

Q: 20 - Rohan, after walking 5 km towards west, turns left and then walks for 12 km more. Find the shortest distance between his initial and final position.

Options:

1) 13 km

2) 7 km

3) 6 km

4) 17 km

Answer: 13 km

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘S’ can be represented by 42, 43 etc. and ‘J’ can be represented by 78, 79 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘TERM’.

Options:

1) 21, 77, 33, 76

2) 12, 76, 22, 85

3) 30, 66, 89, 76

4) 31, 98, 33, 58

Answer: 21, 77, 33, 76

Q: 22 - B is the brother of A, and A is the son of C. D is C's father. How is B related to D?

Options:

1) Grandfather

2) Brother

3) Grandson

4) Father

Answer: Grandson

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figures?

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Electrons, Nucleus, Neutrons

Options:

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q: 26 - Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra have rock-cut cave monuments of which religion?

Options:

1) Sikhism

2) Buddhism

3) Christianity

4) Hinduism

Answer: Buddhism

Q: 27 - Highest Civilian Honour received by Saina Nehwal is

Options:

1) Padma Shri

2) Padma Bhushan

3) Padma Vibhushan

4) Bharat Ratna

Answer: Padma Bhushan

Q: 28 - The yellow colour of human urine is due to

Options:

1) Bile Salts

2) Cholesterol

3) Lymph

4) Urochrome

Answer: Urochrome

Q: 29 - The wilting of plants takes place due to _____.

Options:

1) Photosynthesis

2) Transpiration

3) Absorption

4) Respiration

Answer: Transpiration

Q: 30 - Bovidae Ovis is the scientific name of _____.

Options:

1) Goat

2) Cow

3) Buffalo

4) Sheep

Answer: Sheep

Q: 31 - Which glass is used to make spectacles?

Options:

1) Crook's glass

2) Potash glass

3) Jena glass

4) Soda glass

Answer: Crook's glass

Q: 32 - Barium loses ____ electrons to achieve noble gas electron configuration.

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q: 33 - Who is known as the father of computing?

Options:

1) Charles Faraday

2) Michael Jonathan

3) Charles Babbage

4) Douglas Well

Answer: Charles Babbage

Q: 34 - Telugu is the official language of _________.

Options:

1) Andhra Pradesh

2) Arunachal Pradesh

3) Assam

4) Bihar

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Q: 35 - If demand curve for trekking boots is D = 67500 - 18P and supply curve is S = 22500 + 12P, find the equilibrium Price?

Options:

1) 1500

2) 750

3) 2250

4) 500

Answer: 1500

Q: 36 - Full employment is the level at which there is _____.

Options:

1) no frictional unemployment

2) no cyclical unemployment

3) no structural unemployment

4) no unemployment

Answer: no cyclical unemployment

Q: 37 - Plants get their energy to produce food from which of the following?

Options:

1) Photosynthesis

2) Bacteria

3) Fungi

4) Sun

Answer: Sun

Q: 38 - Sundarbans Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Options:

1) Orissa

2) Andhra Pradesh

3) Assam

4) West Bengal

Answer: West Bengal

Q: 39 - Ad Valorem tax is levied on?

Options:

1) Value

2) Volume

3) Production

4) Export

Answer: Value

Q: 40 - What is the approximate circumference of earth?

Options:

1) 40,000 Km

2) 60,000 Km

3) 80,000 Km

4) 1, 00,000 Km

Answer: 40,000 Km

Q: 41 - In terms of size, Mars ranks no. ___ in our Solar System.

Options:

1) 5

2) 6

3) 7

4) 8

Answer: 7

Q: 42 - Whose reign in Indian History is called the Golden Age of India?

Options:

1) Mughal Empire

2) Maratha Empire

3) Gupta Empire

4) Maurya Empire

Answer: Gupta Empire

Q: 43 - What were the names of Atom Bombs dropped on Japan?

Options:

1) Little Boy & Fat Man

2) Little Man & Fat Boy

3) Little Girl & Fat Woman

4) Little Woman & Fat Girl

Answer: Little Boy & Fat Man

Q: 44 - Who discovered Pluto?

Options:

1) Jim Maxwell

2) Tim Heynman

3) Myne Ketteborough

4) Clyde Tombaugh

Answer: Clyde Tombaugh

Q: 45 - As per Newton's law of gravitation, the force between two bodies is ________.

Options:

1) directly proportional to the product of their masses

2) directly proportional to the distance between them

3) directly proportional to the product of their radius

4) directly proportional to the product of forces

Answer: directly proportional to the product of their masses

Q: 46 - Sound cannot travel in which of the following medium?

Options:

1) Solid

2) Liquid

3) Gas

4) Vacuum

Answer: Vacuum

Q: 47 - Who was the second woman to become the president of the Indian National Congress in 1925 and the first Indian woman to do so?

Options:

1) Vijaylakshmi Pandit

2) Sarojini Naidu

3) Padmaja Naidu

4) Fathima Bibi

Answer: Sarojini Naidu

Q: 48 - The number of parliamentary seats (Lok Sabha) of Gujarat is

Options:

1) 10

2) 26

3) 28

4) 48

Answer: 26

Q: 49 - Geet Sethi is associated with which game?

Options:

1) Billiards

2) Cricket

3) Hockey

4) Chess

Answer: Billiards

Q: 50 - Who is the author of "Two States"?

Options:

1) Chetan Bhagat

2) Rohit Sharma

3) Amish

4) Devdutta Patnaik

Answer: Chetan Bhagat

Q: 51 - What is the value of sin 330°?

Options:

1) 2

2) 2/√3

3) √2

4) -1/2

Answer: -1/2

Q: 52 - If the amount received at the end of 2nd and 3rd year at Compound Interest on a certain Principal is Rs 22472, and Rs 23820.32 respectively, what is the rate of interest?

Options:

1) 3 percent

2) 6 percent

3) 12 percent

4) 10 percent

Answer: 6 percent

Q: 53 - Reflection of the point (2,-4) in the origin is

Options:

1) (2,4)

2) (-2,-4)

3) (2,-4)

4) (-2,4)

Answer: (-2,4)

Q: 54 - The measures of the three angles of a triangle are in the ratio 3:4:5. What is the measure of the biggest angle?

Options:

1) 75°

2) 60°

3) 45°

4) 30°

Answer: 75°

Q: 55 - The third proportional of two numbers 24 and 36 is ?

Options:

1) 48

2) 54

3) 72

4) 108

Answer: 54

Q: 56 - A vendor buys apples at the rate of 21 for Rs 7 and sells at the rate of 5 for Rs 2. What will be the result?

Options:

1) 20 percent loss

2) 20 percent gain

3) 16.66 percent gain

4) 16.6 percent loss

Answer: 20 percent gain

Q: 57 - If 1/√(1 + cot2A) = x, then value of x is

Options:

1) sin A

2) cosec A

3) cos A

4) sec A

Answer: sin A

Q: 58 - If 3x-5(x-1) > 2x - 1 < 2 + 4x; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) -2

2) 2

3) 3

4) -1

Answer: -1

Q: 59 - If x - y = -8 and xy = 45, then (x2 + y2) is

Options:

1) 154

2) 64

3) 90

4) 26

Answer: 154

Q: 60 - Area of _____ equals square of its side.

Options:

1) Rhombus

2) Cyclic quadrilateral

3) Rectangle

4) Square

Answer: Square

Q: 61 - Mahmood can do a piece of work in 40 hours. If he is joined by Janaki who is 50% more efficient, in what time will they together finish the work?

Options:

1) 2 hours

2) 6 hours

3) 16 hours

4) 3 hours

Answer: 16 hours

Q: 62 - Product of digits of a 2-digit number is 24. If we add 45 to the number, the new number obtained is a number formed by interchange of the digits. What is the number?

Options:

1) 83

2) 64

3) 46

4) 38

Answer: 38

Q: 63 - A solid right circular cone of radius 10 cm and height 8 cm is put inside a cylindrical vessel of radius 11 cm and height 9 cm. How much water in cubic cm will be required to fill the cylindrical vessel completely?

Options:

1) 5168.96 cubic cms

2) 2584.48 cubic cms

3) 7753.44 cubic cms

4) 1292.24 cubic cms

Answer: 2584.48 cubic cms

Q: 64 - If sinA/(1 + cosA) = x, then x is

Options:

1) cosecA + cotA

2) secA - cotA

3) secA + cotA

4) cosecA - cotA

Answer: cosecA - cotA

Q: 65 - To cover a distance of 252 km in 2.5 hours what should be the average speed of the car in meters/second?

Options:

1) 100.8 m/s

2) 50.4 m/s

3) 28 m/s

4) 56 m/s

Answer: 28 m/s

Q: 66 - In a class of 39 students there are 36 girls. The average weight of these girls is 38 Kg and average weight of the full class is 40 kgs. What is the average weight of the boys of the class?

Options:

1) 42

2) 64

3) 20

4) 62

Answer: 64

Q: 67 - Marked price of an item is Rs 300. On purchase of 2 items discount is 24%, on purchase of 5 items discount is 38%. Rachna buys 7 items, what is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 17.5 percent

2) 20.4 percent

3) 34 percent

4) 12.8 percent

Answer: 34 percent

Q: 68 - Factorise 24x2 - 54x - 15

Options:

1) 3(2x + 5)(4x - 1)

2) 3(2x - 5)(4x + 1)

3) 2(3x - 5)(4x + 1)

4) 4(2x - 5)(3x + 1)

Answer: 3(2x - 5) (4x + 1)

Q: 69 - Two numbers are 40% and 50% lesser than a third number. By how much percent is the second number to be enhanced to make it equal to the first number?

Options:

1) 16.67 percent

2) 20 percent

3) 10 percent

4) 25 percent

Answer: 20 percent

Q: 70 - The line passing through the point (5,a) and point (4,3) is perpendicular to the line x - 6y = 8. What is the value of 'a'?

Options:

1) -3

2) -2

3) 4

4) 5

Answer: -3

Q: 71 - The sum of all prime numbers between 18 and 32 is:

Options:

1) 99

2) 100

3) 102

4) 97

Answer: 102

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Weight (Kg) Height (m) Ashu 68 1.6 Aslam 62 1.75 Ayush 63 1.59 Ayushman 50 1.56

Who has the least weight to height ratio?

Options:

1) Ashu

2) Aslam

3) Ayush

4) Ayushman

Answer: Ayushman

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following question.

Year Company’s % Profit 2011 25 2012 25 2013 15 2014 5 2015 15

What was the revenue of the company if its expenditure was Rs 650 crore in the year when its% Profit was the least?

Options:

1) 682.5

2) 715

3) 747.5

4) 650

Answer: 682.5

Q: 74 – The following table shows the number of children in each house of a society.

Number of Children Number of Houses 0 3 1 7 2 12 3 7

What is the average number of children per house?

Options:

1) 2.04

2) 1.79

3) 2.29

4) 1.54

Answer: 1.79

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Partners Presents % Share Anand 10 Basu 30 Chinmay 20 Dhiraj 5 Ejaz 35

If the company has issued 6 lakh shares between its five partners and if Basu offers to sell 15,000 of his shares to dhiraj, then dhiraj will have how many shares?

Options:

1) 30000 shares

2) 60000 shares

3) 15000 shares

4) 45000 shares

Answer: 45000 shares

Q: 76 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Let us hurry, or else the bus (will be leaving) the stop by the time we reach there.

Options:

1) will leave

2) will have left

3) would have left

4) no improvement

Answer: will have left

Q: 77 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

I won't be able to leave for office until they (arrive).

Options:

1) have arrived

2) had arrived

3) will have arrived

4) no improvement

Answer: have arrived

Q: 78 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

"O, what a beautiful lake that is!” said she.

Options:

1) She exclaimed joyfully that that was a very beautiful lake.

2) She exclaimed joyfully it was a very beautiful lake.

3) She exclaimed joyfully that was a very beautiful lake.

4) She exclaimed joyfully that it was a very beautiful lake.

Answer: She exclaimed joyfully that that was a very beautiful lake.

Q: 79 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

X marks the spot

Options:

1) A very popular place

2) Not to tell others of a fantastic discovery

3) The exact location

4) A secret hideout

Answer: The exact location

Q: 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to use for the first time

Options:

1) paten

2) smitten

3) begotten

4) christen

Answer: christen

Q: 81 - Select the synonym of

synchronicity

Options:

1) conformity

2) conflict

3) vendetta

4) altercation

Answer: conformity

Q: 82 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The atmosphere

P-is against them, but there appears

Q-in their administrations

R-to be fight left

Options:

1) QPR

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: PRQ

Q: 83 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The weather disrupted the final match.

Options:

1) The final match has been disrupted by the weather.

2) The final match had been disrupted by the weather.

3) The final match was disrupted by the weather.

4) The final match was being disrupted by the weather.

Answer: The final match was disrupted by the weather.

Q: 84 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) fibrossis

2) quaries

3) arobics

4) homilies

Answer: homilies

Q: 85 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

to expel large quantities of (something) rapidly and forcibly

Options:

1) to irrupt

2) to puke

3) to spew

4) to spritz

Answer: to spew

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

accolade

Options:

1) bungle

2) performance

3) fiasco

4) distinction

Answer: distinction

Q: 87 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

One of the state(A)/in which there was a severe drought(B)/last year is Maharashtra.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 88 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) leukeamia

2) steeplees

3) feminism

4) mendril

Answer: feminism

Q: 89 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

The stock was(A)/divided among(B)/the two brothers.(C)No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q: 90 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Please be patient. All your grievances will be ____________.

Options:

1) settled

2) satisfied

3) solved

4) attended

Answer: settled

Q: 91 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

I ________ my black leather shoes till they shine.

Options:

1) scrub

2) rub

3) brush

4) polish

Answer: polish

Q: 92 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

You can say that again

Options:

1) To challenge someone

2) To express agreement

3) To politely ask someone to repeat

4) A favourite story

Answer: To express agreement

Q: 93 - Select the antonym of

astringe

Options:

1) liberate

2) constringe

3) circumscribe

4) tauten

Answer: liberate

Q: 94 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

The idea was

P-to spend as little money

Q-while avoiding loss of lives

R-as possible

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QPR

3) QRP

4) PQR

Answer: PQR

Q: 95 - Select the antonym of

abdicate

Options:

1) forgo

2) usurp

3) waive

4) cede

Answer: usurp

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.



We now have a peculiar combination _______________ the economic policy of India: a declared attempt at fiscal consolidation, combined with a _________________ to do what it takes to raise tax revenues. This unfortunate ________________ has meant a squeeze _____________ Central government expenditures, and particularly those relating to social spending that directly ____________ most people in the country.



Q: 96 - We now have a peculiar combination _______________ the economic policy of India

Options:

1) into

2) in

3) of

4) about

Answer: in

Q: 97 - combined with a _________________ to do what it takes to raise tax revenues.

Options:

1) doubt

2) objection

3) questioning

4) reluctance

Answer: reluctance

Q: 98 - This unfortunate ________________ has meant a squeeze

Options:

1) juxtaposition

2) nearness

3) contact

4) proximity

Answer: juxtaposition

Q: 99 - _____________ Central government expenditures

Options:

1) onto

2) on

3) upon

4) for

Answer: on

Q: 100 - social spending that directly ____________ most people in the country.

Options:

1) effects

2) affected

3) affects

4) affect

Answer: affects

