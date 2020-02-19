SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 20 March 2018 Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam will be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 20 March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 20 March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

All that we admired and adored (1)/ before as great and magnificent, (2)/ are obliterated or vanished. (3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 3

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

An online shop evoke the analogy of buying products or services (1)/ at a regular retailer or shopping centre; the process (2)/ is called business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce .(3)/ No error (4)

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

He will pay ______ for his foolishness.

1) Dearly

2) Deer

3) Dear

4) Dearest

Answer: Dearly

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

It is ______ for all the students to follow the rules.

1) imperative

2) meant

3) expected

4) abide

Answer: imperative

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Beguile

1) Deceive

2) Warn

3) Deter

4) Repel

Answer: Deceive

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Farcical

1) Serious

2) Absurd

3) Analytical

4) Lame

Answer: Absurd

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Abutting

1) Touching

2) Far

3) Bordering

4) Joining

Answer: Far

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Predicament

1) Trouble

2) Hardship

3) Condition

4) Solution

Answer: Solution

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Attaining long-term food

P: security requires the

Q: raising of incomes and

R: making food affordable

1) PRQ

2) QRP

3) PQR

4) RPQ

Answer: PQR

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

The Chinese company manufactured those robots.

1) Those robots were manufactured by the Chinese company.

2) Those robots was manufacture by the Chinese company.

3) These robots were manufactured by the Chinese company.

4) The robots was manufactured by the Chinese company.

Answer: Those robots were manufactured by the Chinese company.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Bunty says, “I may not come for the practice today.”

1) Bunty says that he may not come for the practice today.

2) Bunty says that he might not come for practice today.

3) Bunty said that he might not come for the practice that day.

4) Bunty told me he won’t come to the practice.

Answer: Bunty says that he may not come for the practice today.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) Misterous

2) Misterius

3) Mysterous

4) Mysterious

Answer: Mysterious

Direction 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

The general consensus is that the millennial _____________ with taking pictures of everything stems from the tendency to over- share on social media, but it may also be a manifestation _______________ our relationship with an increasingly unstable present. When everything around you _______________ before you can register it, it is tempting to reach into your pocket for your smartphone, click away, and think about it later, even ___________ the subject is as simple as a slice of toast. The selfie may be narcissistic, but it is ___________ a self-portrait that anchors you to a time and place, be it your first holiday abroad or the nightclub you visit every weekend.

Q. 13 - is that the millennial _____________ with taking pictures

1) obsess

2) obsessive

3) obsessed

4) obsession

Answer: obsession

Q. 14 - also be a manifestation _______________ our relationship

1) form

2) for

3) of

4) off

Answer: of

Q. 15 - When everything around you _______________ before you can

1) change

2) changes

3) changing

4) changed

Answer: changes

Q. 16 - it later, even ___________ the subject is as simple

1) by

2) if

3) with

4) so

Answer: if

Q. 17 - but it is ___________ a self-portrait that anchors

1) all

2) then

3) such

4) also

Answer: also

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

No dice

1) A great gamble.

2) Used to refuse a request or indicate that there is no chance of success.

3) Be confident of the outcome.

4) Make false assurances.

Answer: Used to refuse a request or indicate that there is no chance of success.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Keep at bay

1) Keep your loved ones protected even when they are faced with problems.

2) To control something and prevent it from causing you problems.

3) Hide your precious stuff.

4) Be alert at all times.

Answer: To control something and prevent it from causing you problems.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Regard with great respect

1) Insolence

2) Venerate

3) Flippancy

4) Coarseness

Answer: Venerate

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

Kill someone by covering their nose and mouth so that they suffocate

1) Bulwark

2) Foster

3) Sentinel

4) Smother

Answer: Smother

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

Learning (include) discovery, insight, understanding as well as accumulation of information.

1) includes

2) had includes

3) has include

4) no improvement

Answer: includes

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

We protested that we (was going) all the way to Haridwar.

1) is going

2) were going

3) were went

4) no improvement

Answer: were going

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

The need

A: the highways has

B: been felt over the years

C: to curb drunken driving on

1) BCA

2) CAB

3) BAC

4) ACB

Answer: CAB

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

1) unattractiveness

2) unatrractiveness

3) unattractiveness

4) unatrracttiveness

Answer: unattractiveness

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Editor : Newspaper : : ? : ?

1) Farmer : Sell

2) Wall : Mason

3) Chef : Knife

4) Poet : Poem

Answer: Poet : Poem

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

52 : 57 : : 46 : ?

1) 53

2) 49

3) 55

4) 51

Answer: 51

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

CEG : IKM : : FHJ : ?

1) LNP

2) KMO

3) LNO

4) KMN

Answer: LNP

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

1) Sister – Female

2) Male – Father

3) Brother – Male

4) Grandmother – Female

Answer: Male – Father

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given options.

1) 14 – 28

2) 16 – 32

3) 18 – 36

4) 12 – 34

Answer: 12 – 34

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

1) PNLJ

2) USQO

3) MKIG

4) QNKH

Answer: QNKH

Q. 32 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Vicinity

2. Victory

3. Vanity

4. Vapour

5. Variety

1) 34512

2) 12345

3) 54231

4) 42315

Answer: 34512

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

13, 16, 20, 23, 27, ?

1) 30

2) 29

3) 31

4) 33

Answer: 30

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

BM, FQ, JU, ?, RC

1) MX

2) MZ

3) NY

4) OY

Answer: NY

Q. 35 - Present age of Ashok is twice the present age of Kishan. After 7 years the Kishan’s age will be 4 times of the Kartik’s present age. If Kartik celebrated his 9th birthday 3 years ago, then what will be the present age (in years) of Ashok?

1) 82

2) 78

3) 72

4) 84

Answer: 82

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Disbursement

1) Burst

2) Sent

3) Barn

4) Reid

Answer: Barn

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “TURTLE” is written as “RRNRIA”. How is “LOYALS” written in that code language?

1) ULJOPY

2) JLUYIO

3) YOKLJV

4) VJLOIP

Answer: JLUYIO

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, 'x' represents '+', '÷' represents 'x', '-' represents '÷' and '+' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

8 x 10 ÷ 20 - 5 + 14 = ?

1) 34

2) 27

3) 45

4) 9

Answer: 34

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

14 + 18 x 40 - 10 ÷ 20 = 66

1) + and x

2) + and ÷

3) - and +

4) ÷ and -

Answer: ÷ and -

Q. 40 - If 7Ω6 = 84, 8Ω7 = 112 and 8Ω4 = 64, then find the value of 3Ω4 = ?

1) 24

2) 12

3) 4

4) 20

Answer: 24

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

CCABABAB, ACCBABAB, ABCCABAB, ABACCBAB, ABABCCAB, _______________.

1) ABABABCC

2) CCABABAB

3) ABABACCB

4) ACCBABAB

Answer: ABABACCB

Q. 42 - A leopard is chasing a prey. The leopard runs 2 km South, then turns West and runs 2.5 km, then turns North and runs 1.5 km, then it turns to its right and runs 2.5 km. Where is it now with respect to the starting position?

1) 3.5 km South

2) 0.5 km North

3) 0.5 km South

4) 3.5 km North

Answer: 0.5 km South

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: No medals are trophies

Statement II: No badges are medals

Conclusion I: All trophies are badges

Conclusion II: Some badges are trophies

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Q. 44 – In the following figure, rectangle represents Actors, circle represents Curators, triangle represents Poets and Square represents Fathers. Which set of letters represents Poets who are not Fathers?

1) BI

2) FE

3) HB

4) DC

Answer: FE

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

VXK, QSF, LNA, GIV, ?

1) DFS

2) ACP

3) CER

4) BDQ

Answer: BDQ

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

15, 22, 31, 42, 55, ?

1) 60

2) 68

3) 70

4) 74

Answer: 70

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

1) (14, 42, 59)

2) (15, 45, 61)

3) (13, 39, 53)

4) (12, 36, 49)

Answer: (14, 42, 59)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 - A word is represented by only one set of number as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of number given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example 'H' can be represented by 23, 42 etc and 'Z' can be represented by 56, 78 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word 'YORK'.

1) 41,67,20,88

2) 99,77,86,41

3) 44,65,40,98

4) 23,95,14,89

Answer: 99,77,86,41

Q. 51 - In a fraction when 3 is added to its numerator and denominator it becomes 4/5. And it becomes 1/2 when 2 is subtracted from both the numerator and denominator. Find the fraction.

1) 15/16

2) 14/16

3) 11/16

4) 9/16

Answer: 11/16

Q. 52 – Find the approximate value of ‘?’ in: (14.998)3 = ?

1) 3573

2) 4096

3) 3378

4) 3374

Answer: 3374

Q. 53 – If (x – 7)2 + (y + 10)2 + (z – 6)2 = 0, then find the value of x + y + z.

1) 1

2) 3

3) 5

4) 7

Answer: 3

Q. 54 – if n + n/2 + n/4 + n/8 = 45, then find the value of ‘n’ which will satisfy the equation.

1) 16

2) 24

3) 36

4) 48

Answer: 24

Q. 55 - Calculate the ratio of the area of two similar triangles if the sides of the triangles are in the ratio of 9:4.

1) 9:4

2) 3:2

3) 81:16

4) 27:8

Answer: 81:16

Q. 56 - Which of the following represents the sides of an acute angled triangle?

1) 6, 9, 16

2) 7, 8, 10

3) 5, 12, 13

4) None of these

Answer: 7, 8, 10

Q. 57 - Out of two numbers, 65% of the smaller number is equal to 45% of the larger number. If the sum of the numbers is 2574, then what is the value of larger number?

1) 1521

2) 1471

3) 1641

4) 1419

Answer: 1521

Q. 58 - If 4/7 of P is equal to 12/14 of Q, then what is P : Q?

1) 15 : 8

2) 14 : 9

3) 7 : 8

4) 3 : 2

Answer: 3 : 2

Q. 59 - In what ratio wheat costing Rs 17/kg mixed with another wheat costing Rs 12/kg to get a mixture costing Rs 13.5/ kg?

1) 1 : 2

2) 2 : 5

3) 3 : 7

4) 4 : 9

Answer: 3 : 7

Q. 60 - Average age of 5 students of a school is 14 years. The average age of students and their Mathematics and science teachers is 30 years. If the age of science teacher is 6 years more than the age of Mathematics teacher, then what is the age (in years) of Mathematics teacher?

1) 67

2) 68

3) 56

4) 74

Answer: 67

Q. 61 - A sum of Rs 6000 becomes Rs 7200 in 2 years, when invested in a scheme of simple interest. If the same sum is invested in a scheme of compound interest with same yearly interest rate (compounding of interest is done yearly), then what will be the amount (in Rs) after 3 years?

1) 7434

2) 8244

3) 7864

4) 7986

Answer: 7986

Q. 62 - Vinay professes to lose 4% on sugar and uses a weight of 620 gm instead of 1 kg. What is the total profit percentage?

1) 44.24

2) 34.14

3) 35.41

4) 54.84

Answer: 54.84

Q. 63 - Two successive discounts of 10% and 25% are given by Raman on a shirt. If the marked price of the shirt is Rs 600, then what is the value (in Rs) of discount?

1) 195

2) 185

3) 155

4) 135

Answer: 195

Q. 64 - What is the square root of (√5 + 2)/(√5 – 2)?

1) √5 – √4

2) √5 + 2

3) 5 + √2

4) 7

Answer: √5 + 2

Q. 65 - P does half as much work as Q in 1/3 of the time. If together they take 15 days to complete a work, how many days will P take to do it alone?

1) 18

2) 25

3) 24

4) 21

Answer: 25

Q. 66 - A girl walking at the speed of 2 km/hr covers a certain distance in 7 hours 30 minutes. If she covers the same distance by cycle in 5 hours, then what is the speed (in km/hr) of cycle?

1) 2.5

2) 4

3) 3

4) 3.5

Answer: 3

Direction 67 to 70: The bar graph shows the population of different countries. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 – Which country has the second highest population?

1) B

2) D

3) E

4) A

Answer: B

Q. 68 - What is the ratio of population of country A to that of country G?

1) 13 : 10

2) 10 : 13

3) 5 : 13

4) 13 : 5

Answer: 10 : 13

Q. 69 - Population of country E is greater than that of country A by ___________.

1) 200%

2) 100%

3) 50%

4) 150%

Answer: 100%

Q. 70 - If country D spends $120 per person on health annually, then how much does it spend (in $ millions) on health on its entire population?

1) 6000

2) 600

3) 2400

4) 240

Answer: 6000

Q. 71 - The length of one side and the diagonal of a rectangle are 8 cm and 17 cm respectively. Find its area (in cm2).

1) 240

2) 120

3) 80

4) 160

Answer: 120

Q. 72 - If the measure of the interior angle of a regular polygon is 120o then how many sides does it have?

1) 6

2) 8

3) 9

4) 10

Answer: 6

Q. 73 - Find the total surface area (in cm2) of a hemisphere of diameter 21 cm.

1) 1039.5

2) 844.5

3) 637

4) 472

Answer: 1039.5

Q. 74 - What is the value of (sin45o - √3) ?

1) (1-√6)/√2

2) (4-√3)/2√3

3) -1/2√3

4) (2-√3)/2√3

Answer: (1-√6)/√2

Q. 75 - In ∆DEF measure of angle E is 90o. If cotD = 8/15, and DE = 16cm, then what is the length (in cm) of side EF?

1) 34

2) 15

3) 30

4) 14

Answer: 30

Q. 76 - Skills that can be transferred to other employers are called ___________.

1) general skills

2) specific skills

3) Non-economic skills

4) All options are correct.

Answer: general skills

Q. 77 - Which one of the following industries is the biggest consumer of water in India?

1) Engineering

2) Paper and pulp

3) Taxtiles

4) Thermal power

Answer: Thermal power

Q. 78 - Which of the following regions receives rainfall throughout the year?

1) Tundra

2) Monsoon

3) Mediterranean

4) Equatorial

Answer: Equatorial

Q. 79 - Kolleru Lake is located in which Indian state?

1) Kerala

2) Andhra Pradesh

3) Tamil Nadu

4) Odisha

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Q. 80 - During the reign of which Mughal ruler was the 'Jizya' re-imposed?

1) Akbar

2) Aurangzeb

3) Jahangir

4) Humayun

Answer: Aurangzeb

Q. 81 - In which of the following years sea travel has been made mandatory for Indian soldiers?

1) 1854 AD

2) 1856 AD

3) 1857 AD

4) 1858 AD

Answer: 1856 AD

Q. 82 - What is considered the most important fundamental principle of Jainism?

1) Karma

2) Non-violence

3) Dispassion (Virag)

4) Loyalty

Answer: Non-violence

Q. 83 - As per a MoU signed in November 2017, India will provide financial assistance of $ 2.87 million for the public transport system to which Asian country?

1) Sri Lanka

2) Afghanistan

3) Myanmar

4) Bangladesh

Answer: Afghanistan

Q. 84 - Who among the following claimed the top spot on Forbes 2017 list of the world's highest paid actresses, released on August 16, 2017?

1) Frances McDormand

2) Saoirse Ronan

3) Emma Stone

4) Elisabeth Moss

Answer: Emma Stone

Q. 85 - Which crop was first cultivated in Sri Lanka under plantation agriculture?

1) Coffee

2) Tea

3) Rubber

4) Coconut

Answer: Coffee

Q. 86 - Which of the following element is NOT a metal?

1) Al

2) P

3) Ca

4) K

Answer: P

Q. 87 - Charge on proton is equal to the charge on ______.

1) Electron

2) Positron

3) Neutron

4) Alpha particle

Answer: Positron

Q. 88 - In India, the oath of secrecy to union ministers is administered by whom?

1) The Prime Minister of India

2) Comptroller and Auditor General of India

3) The President of India

4) Chief Justice of India

Answer: The President of India

Q. 89 - After how much time the laws made by Parliament on the state subjects during a National Emergency become inoperative and cease to operate?

1) Three months

2) Six months

3) Nine months

4) Twelve months

Answer: Six months

Q. 90 – Match of the following.

Type of Muscle tissue Cell Shape I. Striated 1. Long Cylindrical & unbranched II. Smooth 2. Long with pointed ends (spindle shaped) III. Cardiac 3. Cylindrical and Branched

1) I – 2, II – 3, III – 1

2) I – 1, II – 3, III – 2

3) I – 1, II – 2, III – 3

4) I – 3, II – 1, III – 2

Answer: I – 1, II – 2, III – 3

Q. 91 - Which of the following groups is/are called phanerogams?

I. Thallophyte

II. Bryophyte

III. Pteridophyle

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) All I, II and II

4) No option is correct.

Answer: No option is correct.

Q. 92 - In January 2018, ‘Swachh Survekshan 2018’ was launched. It will rank how many cities on the National level which have more than 1 lakh population?

1) 200

2) 400

3) 600

4) 500

Answer: 500

Q. 93 - In November 2017, scientists introduced fully functional artificial muscle to recover damages of ______.

1) Heart

2) Lungs

3) Kidney

4) Liver

Answer: Heart

Q. 94 - On 5 March 2017, who launched an artificial intelligence – driven chatbot named ‘EVA (Electronic Virtual Assistant)’ for customer services?

1) ICICI Bank

2) State Bank of India

3) HDFC Bank

4) Bank of Baroda

Answer: HDFC Bank

Q. 95 - On 31 January 2018, the Ministry of Railway announced to set up a massive rail coach factory in which region of Maharashtra?

1) Konkan

2) Khandesh

3) Paschim Maharashtra

4) Marathwada

Answer: Marathwada

Q. 96 - Calculate the time period (in seconds) of a sound wave of wavelength 5m travelling with a speed of 500 m/s.

1) 0.01

2) 2500

3) 0.02

4) 1250

Answer: 0.01

Q. 97 - During the free fall of the object, the decrease in potential energy, at any point in its path, appears as an equal amount of increase in _________________.

1) kinetic energy

2) work done

3) heat energy

4) gravitational force

Answer: kinetic energy

Q. 98 - Water which is suitable for drinking is called _______________ water.

1) hygienic

2) sparkling

3) potable

4) sanitary

Answer: potable

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017 Pro Kabaddi League, Manjeet Chillar played for team Tamil Nadu.

B) Pakistan hosted the Badminton 2017 BWF Super Series Finals.

C) India hosted the Badminton 2017 BWF World Senior Championships.

1) Only C

2) Both B and C

3) Both A and B

4) A, B and C

Answer: Only C

Q. 100 - Web applications are designed to interpret _____________ to display text, images etc.

1) HTML

2) Hyperlinks

3) Computers

4) World Wide Web

Answer: HTML

