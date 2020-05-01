SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 15th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 15th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country. Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 15th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 15th January 2017 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Subhas Chandra Bose:Orissa:: Mahatma Gandhi: ?

Options:

1) Bihar

2) Jammu and Kashmir

3) Gujarat

4) Delhi

Answer: Gujarat

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. VERMIN :? :: ORDERS : ERSORD

Options:

1) MNIVER

2) MINERV

3) MINVRE

4) MINVER

Answer: MINVER

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. MANTLE : SFTYRJ :: PARROT : ?

Options:

1) VFXWUY

2) VXFWUY

3) VFXWYU

4) VFXUWY

Answer: VFXWUY

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

545 : 196 :: 173 : ?

Options:

1) 72

2) 121

3) 84

4) 41

Answer: 121

Q: 5 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Kuchipudi

2) Kathak

3) Bhangra

4) Pongal

Answer: Pongal

Q: 6 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) PE

2) MV

3) GP

4) DM

Answer: PE

Q: 7 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 512

2) 216

3) 343

4) 719

Answer: 719

Q: 8 - Find out the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 2543

2) 2192

3) 9362

4) 3713

Answer: 9362

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

? ,Charles Cornwallis, Lord Dalhousie, Lord Canning, Lord Curzon

Options:

1) Warren Hastings

2) Lord Irwin

3) Lord Mountbatten

4) C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: Warren Hastings

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. CD,HI,NO,UV,?

Options:

1) LM

2) NP

3) CD

4) NP

Answer: CD

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. IB,QD,XH,DP,?

Options:

1) KL

2) KI

3) GH

4) IF

Answer: IF

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

13,25,49,85, ?

Options:

1) 331

2) 132

3) 133

4) 381

Answer: 133

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement:

(I) All young scientists are open-minded.

(II) No open-minded men are superstitious.

Conclusions:

(I) No scientist is superstitious.

(II) No young people are superstitious.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Neither I nor II follows

Q: 14 - Five friends are standing in a line. Nishu is taller than Riya but shorter than Pooja. Amrita is the shortest.Riya is shorter than Nishu but taller than Nikita. Who is the second tallest?

Options:

1) Amrita

2) Pooja

3) Riya

4) Nishu

Answer: Nishu

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Apparent

ii. Appointed

iii. Apostate

iv. Apparel

Options:

1) ii, i, iv, iii

2) iii,ii,iv,i

3) iii,iv,i,ii

4) iii,iv,ii,i

Answer: iii,iv,i,ii

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "DELETE" is written as "#@^@%@" and "GRAM" is written as "!?*&". How is"TELEGRAM" written in that code language?

Options:

1) %@^@^?*&

2) %@^@!?^&

3) %@*@!?*&

4) %@^@!?*&

Answer: %@^@!?*&

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

99 31 91 15 17 18 148 527 ?

Options:

1) 1678

2) 2341

3) 1137

4) 1638

Answer: 1638

Q: 18 - If "#" means "subtraction", "&" means "division", "@" means "addition" and "%" means "multiplication", then 315&3#9@4%6 = ?

Options:

1) 120

2) 190

3) 221

4) 420

Answer: 120

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it? MN_NOM_OPM_OP_

Options:

1) MNNQ

2) MNOQ

3) MNPQ

4) MNOO

Answer: MNNQ

Q: 20 - Navjot starts moving towards the west. After covering some distance, he turns left and then takes a right. Which direction is he facing now?

Options:

1) South

2) North

3) West

4) East

Answer: West

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘A’ can be represented by 68, 99 etc. and ‘V’ can be represented by 21, 32 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘NORM’.

Options:

1) 44,04,58,86

2) 75,88,22,57

3) 12,33,55,78

4) 20,40,85,96

Answer: 44,04,58,86

Q: 22 - Pointing to a woman, a girl says,"She is mother of the only child of my father-in-law." How is the woman related to the girl?

Options:

1) Mother-in-law

2) Granddaughter

3) Mother

4) Cousin

Answer: Mother-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 1

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represens the relationship among the given classes. Urban people, Educated, Hard-working

Answer: 3

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 2

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q: 26 - What is the mascot of Linux Operating System?

Options:

1) Bear

2) Penguin

3) Lion

4) Whale

Answer: Penguin

Q: 27 - Dynamite was invented by?

Options:

1) Jean-Antoine Nollet

2) Alfred Nobel

3) Joseph Nicephore Niepce

4) Ted Nelson

Answer: Alfred Nobel

Q: 28 - The instrument used to measure Blood Pressure is

Options:

1) Sphygmomano-meter

2) Thermometer

3) ECG

4) Stethoscope

Answer: Sphygmomano-meter

Q: 29 - Which of the following induces nitrogen ﬁxation in soil?

Options:

1) Protozoa

2) Bacteria

3) Fungi

4) Algae

Answer: Bacteria

Q: 30 - Which of the following is the largest known cell?

Options:

1) Eukaryotic Cell

2) Prokaryotic Cell

3) Mycoplasma

4) Ostrich Eggs

Answer: Ostrich Eggs

Q: 31 - The lowest layer of atmosphere is called ..............

Options:

1) Stratosphere

2) Troposphere

3) Genosphere

4) Exosphere

Answer: Troposphere

Q: 32 - Which among the following is used to generate light, to weld metals?

Options:

1) Ethylene

2) Acetylene

3) Glycol

4) Oxalic acid

Answer: Acetylene

Q: 33 - Who built Hawa Mahal?

Options:

1) Guru Ramdas

2) Maharaja Pratap Singh

3) Rabindra Nath Tagore

4) British Govt

Answer: Maharaja Pratap Singh

Q: 34 - Dandiya is a popular dance form of.............

Options:

1) Punjab

2) Gujarat

3) Maharashtra

4) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Gujarat

Q: 35 - If quantity of good X demanded increases from 2300 to 2700 when price of good Y increases from Rs. 45 to Rs. 55, ﬁnd Arc Cross elasticity of demand?

Options:

1) 4

2) 1.25

3) 0.25

4) 0.8

Answer: 0.8

Q: 36 - Which of the following is not an assumption of perfect competition?

Options:

1) There are many buyers and sellers

2) Average total costs continually decrease.

3) The good sold by all sellers in the market is assumed to be homogeneous.

4) Buyers and sellers in the market are assumed to have perfect information.

Answer: Average total costs continually decrease.

Q: 37 - The association of animals in which both the partners are beneﬁtted is known as

Options:

1) Ammansalism

2) Commensalism

3) Colony

4) Mutualism

Answer: Mutualism

Q: 38 - Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan was formerly called as

Options:

1) Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

2) Khijadia Bird Sanctuary

3) Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary

4) Mayani Bird Sanctuary

Answer: Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary

Q: 39 - Mona Lisa is painted on

Options:

1) Stone

2) Wood

3) Paper

4) Metal sheet

Answer: Wood

Q: 40 - What is the study of Moon called?

Options:

1) Selenology

2) Cosmology

3) Iridology

4) Planetology

Answer: Selenology

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Q: 41 - Which is the largest and deepest ocean?

Options:

1) Arctic

2) Paciﬁc

3) Atlantic

4) Indian

Answer: Paciﬁc

Q: 42 - Chanakya was known as ..............

1) Rajasekhara

2) Tejasvi

3) Kautilya

4) Vatsyayana

Answer: Kautilya

Q: 43 - Jawaharlal Nehru was born in the year

Options:

1) 1789

2) 1839

3) 1889

4) 1939

Answer: 1889

Q: 44 - What is the venue of 2020 Summer Olympics?

Options:

1) Tokyo

2) Seoul

3) Dubai

4) Singapore

Answer: Tokyo

Q: 45 - For what is Radiocarbon dating technique used?

Options:

1) To estimate soil contamination

2) To estimate the amount of water in fossils

3) To estimate the age of fossils

4) To estimate the quality of soil

Answer: To estimate the age of fossils

Q: 46 - The strain produced in a body is directly proportional to the stress applied on it, is called ..............

Options:

1) Dollar's law

2) Hooke's law

3) Miller's law

4) Kepler's law

Answer: Hooke's law

Q: 47 - Which article speciﬁes Imposition of President’s Rule in States?

Options:

1) Article 356

2) Article 343

3) Article 51A

4) Article 80

Answer: Article 356

Q: 48 - Who among the following is also the Chairman of the Planning Commission?

Options:

1) Defence Minister

2) Attorney General

3) Prime Minister

4) Finance Minister

Answer: Prime Minister

Q: 49 - The ﬁrst woman Chess Grandmaster from India is

Options:

1) S. Vijayalakshmi

2) Tania Sachdev

3) Harika Dronavalli

4) Richa Pujari

Answer: S. Vijayalakshmi

Q: 50 - Who wrote "Romeo & Juliet"?

Options:

1) Jane Austen

2) Mark Twain

3) Toni Morrison

4) William Shakespeare

Answer: William Shakespeare

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q: 51 - Two numbers are 50% and 90% lesser than a third number. By how much percent is the second number to be enhanced to make it equal to the ﬁrst number?

Options:

1) 80 percent

2) 40 percent

3) 44.44 percent

4) 400 percent

Answer: 400 percent

Q: 52 - Reduce 2714/5074 to lowest terms.

Options:

1) 17/23

2) 29/43

3) 23/43

4) 31/37

Answer: 23/43

Q: 53 - What is the value of cosec 120°

Options:

1) 2/√3

2) 2

3) -2/√3

4) -2

Answer: 2/√3

Q: 54 - Volume of a cylinder is 770 cubic cm. If circumference of its base is 22 cm, what will be the curved surface area of the cylinder? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 440 sq cms

2) 880 sq cms

3) 220 sq cms

4) 660 sq cms

Answer: 440 sq cms

Q: 55 - What will be the sum of the measures all the interior angles of a polygon having 14 sides?

Options:

1) 2520°

2) 2160°

3) 2880°

4) 3240°

Answer: 2160°

Q: 56 - A thief is stopped by a policeman from a distance of 350 metres. When the policeman starts the chase, the thief also starts running. Assuming the speed of the thief as 5 km/h and that of the policeman as 7 km/h, how far the thief would have run, before he is over-taken?

Options:

1) 875 metres

2) 700 metres

3) 1050 metres

4) 525 metres

Answer: 875 metres

Q: 57 - A does 75% of a work in 25 days. He then calls in B and they together ﬁnish the remaining work in 5 days. How long B alone would take to do the whole work?

Options:

1) 50 days

2) 80 days

3) 24 days

4) 37.5 days

Answer: 50 days

Q: 58 - The average of 29 consecutive even integers is 60. The highest of these integers is

Options:

1) 88

2) 118

3) 176

4) 120

Answer: 88

Q: 59 - What should be added to 5(2x-y) to obtain 4(2x - 3y) + 5(x + 4y)?

Options:

1) 3x - 13y

2) 3x + 13y

3) 13x - 3y

4) 13x + 3y

Answer: 3x + 13y

Q: 60 - If 3(2 - 3x) < 2 - 3x ≥ 4x -6; then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 2

2) -1

3) -2

4) 1

Answer: 1

Q: 61 - If sec2A + cosec2A = X, then the value of X is

Options:

1) tan2A cot2A

2) sinA cosA

3) secA cosecA

4) sec2A cosec2A

Answer: sec2A cosec2A

Q: 62 - The effective annual rate of interest corresponding to a nominal rate of 15% per annum payable half-yearly is

Options:

1) 15.56 percent

2) 30 percent

3) 31.13 percent

4) 15 percent

Answer: 15.56 percent

Q: 63 - If (4x - 3) - (2x + 1) = 4, then the value of x is

Options:

1) 0

2) 1

3) 2

4) 3

Answer: 2

Candidate Answer: 0

Q: 64 - 25% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code a customer wins 10% cash back. What is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 35.75 percent

2) 32.5 percent

3) 35 percent

4) 12.5 percent

Answer: 32.5 percent

Q: 65 - Which of the following equations has real and distinct roots?

Options:

1) 3x2 - 6x + 2 = 0

2) 3x2 - 6x + 3 = 0

3) x2 - 8x + 16 = 0

4) 4x2 - 8x + 4 = 0

Answer: 3x2 - 6x + 2 = 0

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Q: 66 - In a triangle the length of the side opposite the angle which measures 30° is 9 cm, what is the length of the side opposite to the angle which measures 60°?

Options:

1) 3√3 cm

2) 3/2 cm

3) 9/2 cm

4) 9√3 cm

Answer: 9√3 cm

Q: 67 - For triangle ABC, what would be the equation of median AD if co-ordinates of A, B and C are (-5,4), (-4,0) and (-2,2) respectively?

Options:

1) 3x - 2y = -11

2) 3x + 2y = 7

3) 3x + 2y = -7

4) 3x - 2y = 11

Answer: 3x + 2y = -7

Q: 68 - A wholesaler sells a watch to a retailer at a gain of 37% and the retailer sells it to a customer at a loss of 25%. If the customer pays Rs 2,620.125, what had it cost the wholesaler?

Options:

1) Rs 2550

2) Rs 2692

3) Rs 3327

4) Rs 2408

Answer: Rs 2550

Q: 69 - The ratio of present ages of Rasika and Shami is 7:5. After 17 years the ratio of their ages will be 12:11. What is Rasika's present age?

Options:

1) 5

2) 80

3) 16

4) 7

Answer: 7

Q: 70 - If tanA + tanB = X, then the value of X is

Options:

1) (tanA - tanB)/(1 + tanAtanB)

2) (tanA + tanB)/(1 - tanAtanB)

3) (tanA + tanB)/(1 + tanAtanB)

4) (tanA - tanB)/(1 - tanAtanB)

Answer: (tanA + tanB)/(1 - tanAtanB)

Q: 71 - The distance between the points (7,7) and (k,-5) is 13. Find k?

Options:

1) -2

2) 4

3) -4

4) 2

Answer: 2

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Boys Girls Medical 25 80 Engineering 75 20

What a percent students who chose Engineering are girls?

Options:

1) 21.05

2) 10

3) 20

4) 26.67

Answer: 21.05

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Cumulative Production January 390 February 1000 March 1540 April 2060 May 2580 June 2870

How many Cars were manufactures in the months of April and May?

Options:

1) 810

2) 1040

3) 1060

4) 4640

Answer: 1040

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Days of the week Distance Jogged (in Kms) Monday 4 Tuesday 5 Wednesday 4 Thursday 1.5 Friday 4.5 Saturday 5 Sunday 2.5

If 400 calories are burned by jogging 5km, how many calories were burnt in the given week?

Options:

1) 2070 calories

2) 2170 calories

3) 2120 calories

4) 2020 calories

Answer: 2120 calories

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Items Yearly Expense in Rs Lakhs Raw Material 11 Labour 3 Rent 4 Interest 6 Taxes 4

Rent and Taxes are what percent of total expenses?

Options:

1) 21.32 percent

2) 28.57 percent

3) 14.07 percent

4) 35.82 percent

Answer: 28.57 percent

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q: 76 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Please put on a note(A)/declaring that (B)/Monday will be a holiday.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 77 - Select the antonym of

veteran

Options:

1) youthful

2) pliable

3) expert

4) amateur

Answer: amateur

Q: 78 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To make a long story short

Options:

1) A very long boring narrative

2) One should always communicate with fewer words wherever possible

3) Used to end an account of events quickly

4) When you want the complete details and not just the summary

Answer: Used to end an account of events quickly

Q: 79 - Select the synonym of

incursion

Options:

1) hurt

2) retreat

3) aggression

4) cut

Answer: aggression

Q: 80 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To steal someone's thunder

Options:

1) To share the secret of a person just before that person was supposed to receive praise

2) To defuse the ego of an egoistic person

3) To plagiarize work done by others

4) To do a job before another person can do it and take away the credit

Answer: To do a job before another person can do it and take away the credit

Q: 81 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

We are pleased that(A)/our daughter is married with(B)/such a nice man.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q: 82 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order:

Thus,

P-a developing economy also needs

Q-to have some notion of external balance

R-at the very least,

Options:

1) RPQ

2) RQP

3) PQR

4) QPR

Answer: RPQ

Q: 83 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

When did Rohit return my bike? Options:

1) When was my bike returned by Rohit?

2) When was it that Rohit returned my bike?

3) Rohit returned my bike when?

4) When did my bike come back from Rohit?

Answer: When was my bike returned by Rohit?

Q: 84 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

Both the families were invited but neither (had accepted) our invitation.

Options:

1) accepted

2) did accept

3) has accepted

4) no improvement

Answer: accepted

Q: 85 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) sentreis

2) surgeons

3) sibblings

4) imolate

Answer: surgeons

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

rot

Options:

1) mature

2) stagnate

3) smell

4) decay

Answer: decay

Q: 87 - Choose the antonym of

fatigue

Options:

1) restive

2) slouch

3) vigour

4) tire

Answer: vigour

Q: 88 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. You are what you (have eaten).

Options:

1) will eat

2) eat

3) shall eat

4) no improvement

Answer: eat

Q: 89 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

To regard with disgust and hatred. Options:

1) tease

2) abhor

3) ridicule

4) sneer

Answer: abhor

Q: 90 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The investigations revealed a .............lack of efﬁciency in the functioning of the airlines. Options:

1) plain

2) obscure

3) conspicuous

4) concealed

Answer: conspicuous

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q: 91 - In the following question, sentence given with blank is to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

In India, Hindi is the most .............spoken language. Options:

1) profusely

2) richly

3) deeply

4) widely

Answer: widely

Q: 92 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) wrapping

2) bargundy

3) streses

4) stenchhes

Answer: wrapping

Q: 93 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

The coach said, "Bravo! Puneet, you have done well." Options:

1) The coach applauded Puneet saying that he had done well.

2) The coach said to Puneet Bravo, he had done well.

3) The coach congratulated Puneet, saying he did well.

4) The coach said to Puneet, that he did well.

Answer: The coach applauded Puneet saying that he had done well.

Q: 94 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Gone are the days

P-about foreign trade and payments

Q-and not really worried

R-when we could think of ourselves as a closed economy

Options:

1) QRP

2) RQP

3) PRQ

4) PQR

Answer: RQP

Q: 95 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

unable to be destroyed or removed. Options:

1) ineradicable

2) habit

3) worn

4) ﬁxed

Answer: ineradicable

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

An ideal policeman is a myth. You come .............him only in crime ﬁction. .............elusive is 'good policing', an idea .............even the best of criminal justice thinkers have found it difﬁcult to deﬁne. This is why, in what is a chaotic world, we have to reluctantly .............for an imperfect policeman and ............. inadequate system.

Q: 96 - You come .............him only in crime ﬁction.

Options:

1) over

2) cross

3) across

4) to

Answer: across

Q: 97 - .............elusive is 'good policing', Options:

1) Fairly

2) Justly

3) Equally

4) Uniformly

Answer: Equally

Q: 98 - an idea .............even the best of criminal justice thinkers have found

Options:

1) that

2) which

3) whom

4) who

Answer: that

Q: 99 - to reluctantly .............for an imperfect policeman

Options:

1) decide

2) pay

3) adjust

4) settle

Answer: settle

Q: 100 - .............inadequate system. Options:

1) a

2) an

3) this

4) our

Answer: an

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips