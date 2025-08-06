CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Kerala School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

School Holidays in August 2025: The month of August in Kerala is marked by numerous important public holidays and regional festivals. Schools across the state will remain closed on these days. Students can check here the complete article to know about the school holidays in August.

By Akshita Jolly
Aug 6, 2025, 14:06 IST

Kerala School Holidays in August 2025: August is packed with national holidays, such as Independence Day, and regional holidays, including Onam. These holidays may vary from the government to the private sector, depending on the decision of the district. Check this article to know about the holidays. 

List of School Holidays in Kerala: August 2025

Students can check the list of school holidays in Kerala in August 2025: 

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type of Holiday

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

National Holiday

August 16

Saturday

First Onam (Uthradom)

Regional Holiday

August 17

Sunday

Thiruvonam (Onam)

Regional Festival

August 18

Monday

Avani Avittam

Regional (Brahmin community)

August 19

Tuesday

Third Onam

Regional Festival

August 20

Wednesday

Fourth Onam

Regional Festival

August 21

Thursday

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

State Holiday

August 23

Saturday

Monthly Fourth Saturday

Weekend Holiday

August 24

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

Weekend Holiday

Please note that the dates mentioned above may be subject to change, as per official notifications or decisions made by the local administration.

Major Festivals and Events in August 2025

  • Independence Day (15th August), Friday: 15th August is a gazetted holiday. Schools in Kerala celebrate many indigenous festivals. Depending on the district and the specific community, schools may observe local holidays for festivals and will be closed on these days. 

  • Onam (August 16–20): Onam, one of the most significant festivals in Kerala, goes on for several days and beginning from Uthradom and culminating with the Fourth Onam. Schools might observe a holiday for a week to allow families to celebrate with traditions like Pookalam, Sadya, and Vallam Kali. 

  • Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (21 August): This holiday commemorates the birth of the social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. Most of the educational institutions remain closed on this day in Kerala. However, students must keep checking the official school notice for updates. 

Tips For Students and Families

These holidays are important for students, and we provide some tips here for students and families: 

  • Long Weekend: With Independence Day and Janamastami to be observed on Friday and Saturday, students can get a three-day weekend and get the time to relax. 

  • Planning Ahead: Knowing about these plans can help the students and their families to plan. 

  • Cultural Awareness: Festivals like Janmastami, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi are the times for students to get awareness about these festivals and know their cultural significance. 

August 2025 offers a month of celebration for the students in Kerala. It is advised that students keep checking the official notice of schools for the holiday break and plan their vacations accordingly. Kerala celebrates many indigenous festivals. Depending on the district and the specific community, schools may observe local holidays for the festivals. 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
