Kerala School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Kerala School Holidays in August 2025: August is packed with national holidays, such as Independence Day, and regional holidays, including Onam. These holidays may vary from the government to the private sector, depending on the decision of the district. Check this article to know about the holidays.
List of School Holidays in Kerala: August 2025
Students can check the list of school holidays in Kerala in August 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type of Holiday
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
National Holiday
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
First Onam (Uthradom)
|
Regional Holiday
|
August 17
|
Sunday
|
Thiruvonam (Onam)
|
Regional Festival
|
August 18
|
Monday
|
Avani Avittam
|
Regional (Brahmin community)
|
August 19
|
Tuesday
|
Third Onam
|
Regional Festival
|
August 20
|
Wednesday
|
Fourth Onam
|
Regional Festival
|
August 21
|
Thursday
|
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|
State Holiday
|
August 23
|
Saturday
|
Monthly Fourth Saturday
|
Weekend Holiday
|
August 24
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Weekend Holiday
Please note that the dates mentioned above may be subject to change, as per official notifications or decisions made by the local administration.
Major Festivals and Events in August 2025
-
Independence Day (15th August), Friday: 15th August is a gazetted holiday. Schools in Kerala celebrate many indigenous festivals. Depending on the district and the specific community, schools may observe local holidays for festivals and will be closed on these days.
-
Onam (August 16–20): Onam, one of the most significant festivals in Kerala, goes on for several days and beginning from Uthradom and culminating with the Fourth Onam. Schools might observe a holiday for a week to allow families to celebrate with traditions like Pookalam, Sadya, and Vallam Kali.
-
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (21 August): This holiday commemorates the birth of the social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. Most of the educational institutions remain closed on this day in Kerala. However, students must keep checking the official school notice for updates.
Tips For Students and Families
These holidays are important for students, and we provide some tips here for students and families:
-
Long Weekend: With Independence Day and Janamastami to be observed on Friday and Saturday, students can get a three-day weekend and get the time to relax.
-
Planning Ahead: Knowing about these plans can help the students and their families to plan.
-
Cultural Awareness: Festivals like Janmastami, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi are the times for students to get awareness about these festivals and know their cultural significance.
August 2025 offers a month of celebration for the students in Kerala. It is advised that students keep checking the official notice of schools for the holiday break and plan their vacations accordingly. Kerala celebrates many indigenous festivals. Depending on the district and the specific community, schools may observe local holidays for the festivals.
