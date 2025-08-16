Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) will soon close the online application process for the Bihar Jeevika Vacancy. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar Jeevika Bharti can apply online through the official website, brlps.in. The last date to apply is August 18. Selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and a typing test.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2747 vacancies for various posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, and others.
Bihar Jeevika Apply Online 2025 Link
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) initiated the registration process for 2747 vacancies on July 30th. Candidates holding bachelor's and PG degrees can submit their application forms till August 18. They can either access the Bihar Jeevika Apply Online Link on the official website or click on the direct link given below:
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)
|
Posts Available
|
Various managerial, coordinator, and field-level positions
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Bihar Jeevika Apply Online 2025 Last Date
|
August 18
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test, Group Discussion/Presentation, and Interview
|
Official Website
|
brlps.in
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Post-wise
The officials have announced 2747 vacancies for various posts, with the highest number of openings for the Community Coordinator post, followed by the Block IT Executive.
-
Block Project Manager (ब्लॉक परियोजना प्रबंधक) – 73 vacancies
-
Livelihood Specialist (आजीविका विशेषज्ञ) – 235 vacancies
-
Community Coordinator (सामुदायिक समन्वयक) – 1177 vacancies
-
Block IT Executive (ब्लॉक आईटी कार्यकारी) – 534 vacancies
-
Area Coordinator (क्षेत्र समन्वयक) – 374 vacancies
-
Accountant (District/Block Level) [लेखाकार (जिला/ब्लॉक स्तर)] – 167 vacancies
-
Office Assistant (District/Block Level) [कार्यालय सहायक (जिला/ब्लॉक स्तर)] – 187 vacancies
How to Apply Online for BRLPS Vacancy 2025
Candidates must follow these simple steps to complete the online application process:
-
Visit the official website of Bihar Jeevika – brlps.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.
-
Select the link for Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.
-
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and professional details.
-
Upload scanned copies of required documents, photograph, and signature.
-
Pay the application fee through online payment modes.
-
Review the form carefully and click on the Submit button.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Bihar Jeevika Application Fee 2025
Candidates can make pay the BRLPS application fee online using Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. The application fee varies for all categories.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
UR/BC/EBC/EWS
|
Rs. 800/-
|
SC/ST/Divyang (PH)
|
Rs. 500/-
