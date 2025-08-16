Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) will soon close the online application process for the Bihar Jeevika Vacancy. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar Jeevika Bharti can apply online through the official website, brlps.in. The last date to apply is August 18. Selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and a typing test.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2747 vacancies for various posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, and others.

Bihar Jeevika Apply Online 2025 Link

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) initiated the registration process for 2747 vacancies on July 30th. Candidates holding bachelor's and PG degrees can submit their application forms till August 18. They can either access the Bihar Jeevika Apply Online Link on the official website or click on the direct link given below: