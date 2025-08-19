Chevening Scholarship India: Steps to Apply, Eligibility and Documents Required

Chevening Scholarship India: The Chevening Scholarship is provided to the citizens of Chevening-eligible countries or territories. The scholarship is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and partner organisations. The scholarship is provided for studying in the UK only for Master’s degree students. The applications for the 2025-26 cycle have been opened from 05 August 2025 and will close on 07 October 2025. Those who want to pursue their higher studies from the UK can apply before the registration ends. Get all the details like the eligibility criteria, application process, scholarship amount,etc in this article.
Chevening scholarship is for students who want to study in the UK. The Chevening scholarship allows the students to study in the UK for one year by providing them the financial assistance to cover full tuition fees, living allowance, travel costs, and other essentials. It is applicable to all master's programs at UK universities and lasts for one academic year. The students can choose three master’s degree courses and they have to obtain the offer letter for one of these courses before the deadline.
How to Apply for Chevening Scholarship India 2025?
Those who want to pursue their higher education in the UK can apply for the Chevening scholarship. But before applying for the scholarship, students are required to read the detailed guideline for filling the application form. After reading the instructions, candidates can apply for the scholarship by following the given steps:
Visit the official website- chevening.org.
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Today” button.
You will see a page asking you to “Choose an Award”. Here you have to select your origin country and the type of scholarship you are applying for.
After that, you will be redirected to another page for “Registration”.
Register by providing your email address, mobile number and a recovery email address. Then verify your email address.
Once you verify, you will be redirected to the application portal where you have to fill all the details starting with your eligibility requirements.
If you pass the eligibility verification, then you will receive an email regarding the further application process.
You will receive an access code to login to your application portal. Keep this code saved with you because you are not going to receive this via email. If you lost the code, then you have to restart your application process.
Then continue with your application form by providing the Code that you have received.
After logging into your account, fill all the details like:
Personal Details
Citizenship and Travel Documents
Higher Education History
Work History
Referees
Supporting Statements
Equal Opportunities for People with Disabilities
Once you have filled in all the details, you can “Submit” your application form.
Chevening Scholarship 2025 Apply Online Link
Those who wish to apply can directly access the link given below and follow the steps provided in the above section.
Chevening Scholarship India Eligibility
In order to apply for the Chevening scholarship, the applicants are required to meet certain eligibility requirements which have been slated below.
To be eligible for a Chevening Scholarship, the applicant must:
-
Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.
-
Commit to return to their country of residence for at least two years after the course is over.
-
Have at least 2,800 hours of work experience after graduation. (at any time).
-
Hold a graduate degree that qualifies for studying a master’s degree in the UK.
-
Apply for three different UK eligible courses and receive an unconditional offer letter from at least one of them before the deadline.
Chevening Scholarship India Deadline
Those who are eligible and interested in applying for the Chevening Scholarship must keep in mind the timelines. The registrations have already started and the last date to apply is 07 October 2025.
