Chevening Scholarship India: Steps to Apply, Eligibility and Documents Required

Chevening Scholarship India: The Chevening Scholarship is provided to the citizens of Chevening-eligible countries or territories. The scholarship is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and partner organisations. The scholarship is provided for studying in the UK only for Master’s degree students. The applications for the 2025-26 cycle have been opened from 05 August 2025 and will close on 07 October 2025. Those who want to pursue their higher studies from the UK can apply before the registration ends. Get all the details like the eligibility criteria, application process, scholarship amount,etc in this article.

Chevening Scholarship India 2025

Chevening scholarship is for students who want to study in the UK. The Chevening scholarship allows the students to study in the UK for one year by providing them the financial assistance to cover full tuition fees, living allowance, travel costs, and other essentials. It is applicable to all master's programs at UK universities and lasts for one academic year. The students can choose three master’s degree courses and they have to obtain the offer letter for one of these courses before the deadline.