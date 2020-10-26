SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Last Minute Tips: Check 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips to score high marks in SSC Junior Engineer 2019-20 Exam

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Last Minute Tips: SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 will be conducted online from 27th to 30th October 2020. Cracking SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Exam with flying colors.

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted in online mode. The exam comprises of three sections having 200 questions of total of 200 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Paper-1 exam will be 2 Hours.

SSC JE Paper - I 2019-20 Computer Based Exam (CBE) Sections Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Online Exam which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

Section (Marks) Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 Marks) The Syllabus for General Intelligence would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgement, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationships, arithmetical computations and other analytical functions. General Awareness (50 Marks) Questions will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity and Scientific Research, etc. General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) – 100 Marks Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) Click here to get Important Topics for SSC JE Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics

2. Time Management

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Online Practice

As the SSC JE Paper-1 2019-20 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice mock tests or previous year papers on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at an incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.