SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Check Important Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics (100 Marks)

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam is going to be held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 in online mode. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Posts. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 CBE:

SSC JE Paper - I 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) Sections Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Topics of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam which covers the major portion of the exam, i.e., 100 Marks out of total 200 Marks.

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering Important Topics Civil Engineering: 1. Building Materials 2. Estimating 3. Costing and Valuation 4. Surveying 5. Soil Mechanics 6. Hydraulics 7. Irrigation Engineering 8. Transportation Engineering 9. Environmental Engineering Structural Engineering 1. Theory of Structures 2. Concrete Technology 3. RCC Design 4. Steel Design

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering Important Topics 1. Basic concepts of Electrical 2. Circuit law 3. Magnetic Circuit 4. AC Fundamentals 5. Measurement and Measuring instruments 6. Electrical Machines 7. Fractional Kilowatt Motors and single phase induction Motors 8. Synchronous Machines 9. Generation, Transmission and Distribution 10. Estimation and Costing 11. Utilization and Electrical Energy 12. Basic Electronics

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering Important Topics 1. Theory of Machines and Machine Design 2. Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials 3. Properties of Pure Substances 4. 1st Law of Thermodynamics 5. 2nd Law of Thermodynamics 6. Air standard Cycles for IC Engines 7. IC Engine Performance 8. IC Engines Combustion 9. IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication 10. Rankine cycle of System 11. Boilers Classification, Specification, Fitting & Accessories 12. Air Compressors & their cycles 13. Refrigeration cycles 14. Principle of Refrigeration Plant 15. Nozzles & Steam Turbines 16. Properties & Classification of Fluids 17. Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure 18. Fluid kinematics 19. Dynamics of Ideal fluids 20. Measurement of Flow rate 21. Basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines 22. Centrifugal Pumps 23. Classification of steels

