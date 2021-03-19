JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Check Important Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics (100 Marks)

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Get the details of Important Topics for Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Section of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam which consists of 100 Marks out of total 200 Marks. 

Created On: Mar 19, 2021 15:26 IST
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Check Important Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics (100 Marks)
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Check Important Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics (100 Marks)

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam is going to be held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 in online mode. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Posts. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 CBE:

Download and Practice SSC JE Previous Year Paper (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical)

SSC JE Paper - I 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE)

Sections

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

2 Hours

General Awareness

50

General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical)

Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural)

or

Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)

or

Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)

100

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-I

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Topics of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam which covers the major portion of the exam, i.e., 100 Marks out of total 200 Marks.

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects for SSC JE 2021

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering Important Topics

Civil Engineering:

1. Building Materials

2. Estimating

3. Costing and Valuation

4. Surveying

5. Soil Mechanics

6. Hydraulics

7. Irrigation Engineering

8. Transportation Engineering

9. Environmental Engineering

Structural Engineering

1. Theory of Structures

2. Concrete Technology

3. RCC Design

4. Steel Design

Check SSC JE 2021 Last Minute Preparation Tips

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering Important Topics

1. Basic concepts of Electrical

2. Circuit law

3. Magnetic Circuit

4. AC Fundamentals

5. Measurement and Measuring instruments

6. Electrical Machines

7. Fractional Kilowatt Motors and single phase induction Motors

8. Synchronous Machines

9. Generation, Transmission and Distribution

10. Estimation and Costing

11. Utilization and Electrical Energy

12. Basic Electronics

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for SSC JE 2021 Exam

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering Important Topics

1. Theory of Machines and Machine Design

2. Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials

3. Properties of Pure Substances

4. 1st Law of Thermodynamics

5. 2nd Law of Thermodynamics

6. Air standard Cycles for IC Engines

7. IC Engine Performance

8. IC Engines Combustion

9. IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication

10. Rankine cycle of System

11. Boilers Classification, Specification, Fitting & Accessories

12. Air Compressors & their cycles

13. Refrigeration cycles

14. Principle of Refrigeration Plant

15. Nozzles & Steam Turbines

16. Properties & Classification of Fluids

17. Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure

18. Fluid kinematics

19. Dynamics of Ideal fluids

20. Measurement of Flow rate

21. Basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines

22. Centrifugal Pumps

23. Classification of steels

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-II
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next