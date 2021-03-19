SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Check Important Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics (100 Marks)
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: Get the details of Important Topics for Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Section of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam which consists of 100 Marks out of total 200 Marks.
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 from 22nd to 24th March: SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam is going to be held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 in online mode. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Posts. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 CBE:
|
SSC JE Paper - I 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE)
|
Sections
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical)
Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
or
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)
or
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)
|
100
Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Topics of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam which covers the major portion of the exam, i.e., 100 Marks out of total 200 Marks.
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering
The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:
|
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering Important Topics
|
Civil Engineering:
1. Building Materials
2. Estimating
3. Costing and Valuation
4. Surveying
5. Soil Mechanics
6. Hydraulics
7. Irrigation Engineering
8. Transportation Engineering
9. Environmental Engineering
Structural Engineering
1. Theory of Structures
2. Concrete Technology
3. RCC Design
4. Steel Design
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering
The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:
|
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering Important Topics
|
1. Basic concepts of Electrical
2. Circuit law
3. Magnetic Circuit
4. AC Fundamentals
5. Measurement and Measuring instruments
6. Electrical Machines
7. Fractional Kilowatt Motors and single phase induction Motors
8. Synchronous Machines
9. Generation, Transmission and Distribution
10. Estimation and Costing
11. Utilization and Electrical Energy
12. Basic Electronics
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering
The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:
|
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering Important Topics
|
1. Theory of Machines and Machine Design
2. Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials
3. Properties of Pure Substances
4. 1st Law of Thermodynamics
5. 2nd Law of Thermodynamics
6. Air standard Cycles for IC Engines
7. IC Engine Performance
8. IC Engines Combustion
9. IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication
10. Rankine cycle of System
11. Boilers Classification, Specification, Fitting & Accessories
12. Air Compressors & their cycles
13. Refrigeration cycles
14. Principle of Refrigeration Plant
15. Nozzles & Steam Turbines
16. Properties & Classification of Fluids
17. Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure
18. Fluid kinematics
19. Dynamics of Ideal fluids
20. Measurement of Flow rate
21. Basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines
22. Centrifugal Pumps
23. Classification of steels
