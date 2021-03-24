SSC JE 2021 Exam Analysis Paper-1 (22nd to 24th March All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level of SSC JE 2021 Question Paper & Good Attempts for Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering

SSC JE 2021 Exam Analysis Paper-1 (22nd to 24th March All Shifts): SSC has started conducting the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-1 Online Exam from 22nd to 24th March 2021 across India. SSC is conducting this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain.

Check SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise

In this article, we are going to share the Detailed Exam Analysis of SSC JE Paper-1 2020-21 Exam which was conducted in online mode from 22nd to 24th March 2021.

Check SSC JE 2021 Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check 7 last Minute tips to crack SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Exam

SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam Analysis – 22nd to 24th March 2021 (All Shifts)

SSC JE Paper-1 2020-21 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 200 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level for different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

Check SSC JE 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC JE Paper-1 2020-21 Exam held from 22nd to 24th March 2021:

SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Online Exam Analysis held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 (All Shifts) Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Intelligence and Reasoning (50) Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image) Easy to Moderate (40 to 45) General Awareness (50) Sports, History, General Science, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution and Scientific research etc. Moderate (35 to 40) General Engineering (Civil and Structural, Electrical & Mechanical) (100) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) Difficult (50 to 60) Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) Moderate to Difficult (60 to 65) Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) Moderate to Difficult (60 to 65) Total 200 Objective MCQs Moderate to Difficult (135 to 145 for Civil Engineering and 155 to 165 for Electrical & Mechanical Engineering)

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-I

SSC JE Paper-1 2020-21 Section-wise Analysis

1. General Intelligence & Reasoning

SSC JE Paper-1: General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 marks) S. No. Topics No. Of Questions asked 1 Number & Alphabetical Series 7-8 2 Coding-Decoding 7-8 3 Analogy 6-7 4 Odd one Out 2-3 5 Syllogism 3-4 6 Statement & Conclusions 2-3 7 Directions Sense 2-3 8 Sitting Arrangement 1 9 Non-verbal: Complete the Image, Embedded Image, Paper Folding & Cutting, Mirror Image 6-7 10 Venn diagram 2 11 Blood relations 3 12 Miscellaneous 3-4 Total 50

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

2. General Awareness

SSC JE Paper-1: General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 marks) S. No. Topics No. Of Questions asked 1 History 6-8 2 General Polity & Indian Constitution 8-10 3 Current Affairs 6-8 4 General Science 20-25 5 Miscellaneous (Sports, Geography, Economy, Awards and Scientific research etc.) 8-10 Total 50

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects

Highlights of SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Online Exam:

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different Exam Centers.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 1 mark.

All the sections were in English and Hindi Language.

There was negative marking of 0.25 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates were asked to carry the below items at exam centers:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL along with Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

(e) Face mask mandatory

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle were also allowed.

(h) Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Note: "Candidates with fever, cough, etc. will be allowed to appear in the examination in a separate/ isolated/ sitting arrangement".

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Online Application Process

Important Points to Remember after SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Online Exam

SSC JE Paper-2: SSC JE Paper-2 will be an offline mode exam of 300 marks for which 2 hours will be allotted to the candidate. It is a subjective paper where all the questions have to be answered in a descriptive manner. The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract) will have to attempt Part - A (Civil & Structural). The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) will have to attempt Part - B (Electrical). The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will have to attempt Part - C (Mechanical).

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-II

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC JE Paper-1 2020-21 Exam held from 22nd to 24th March 2021.