SSC JE Expected Cutoff 2021 Paper-1: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff of SSC Junior Engineer Exam (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical)
SSC JE Expected Cutoff 2021 Paper-1: Check SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off marks and Minimum Qualifying Marks along with Previous Cut-Off Marks for SSC Junior Engineer Exam (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering).
SSC JE Expected Cut off 2021 Paper-1: SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 has been conducted from 22nd to 24th March 2021 across India. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 for the three domains – Civil & Structural, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. SSC conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-1 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.
Check SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam Analysis
Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Exam:
SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 (22nd to 24th March)
SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 was an objective exam that was conducted in online mode. The exam comprised of three sections having 200 questions of total 200 marks. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 was 2 Hours:
Check SSC JE 2021-21 Exam Updates
|
SSC JE Paper - I 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE)
|
Sections
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical)
Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
or
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)
or
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)
|
100
Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-I
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2021 Paper-1
Let’s have a look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1:
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 (Out of 200 Marks)
|
Category
|
Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
General (UR)
|
30% (60 marks)
|
OBC/EWS
|
25% (50 marks)
|
SC/ST/Others
|
20% (40 marks)
Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects
Based on the normalized marks scored in the (Paper-I) i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II. As the SSC JE 2021 Exam was conducted in multiple shifts from 22nd to 24th March 2021, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for a fair assessment and selection process.
Check SSC JE 2021 Memory Based Questions with Answers
Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC JE 2021 Paper-1
Questions asked in the exam were of ‘moderate to difficult’ level. The marks of Paper-1 will be considered in final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1
|
Category
|
Civil & Structural Engineering
|
Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
125-130
|
155-160
|
OBC
|
120-125
|
150-155
|
EWS
|
115-120
|
144-150
|
SC
|
105-115
|
140-145
|
ST
|
105-110
|
135-140
Check SSC CHSL 2021 Eligibility Criteria for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts
Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Exam
|
SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
157.47167
|
181*
|
OBC
|
153.26874
|
348
|
EWS
|
151.04061
|
158
|
SC
|
140.59015
|
148
|
ST
|
135.88541
|
74
|
OH- PwD
|
127.29476
|
14
|
HH- PwD
|
92.49467
|
8
|
Total
|
----
|
931
Note: *08-SC, 02-ST, 162-OBC and 60-EWS candidates qualifying at ‘UR’ cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free
Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-1 Exam
Total 3,77,133 candidates appeared in this SSC JE Paper-1 2018-19 Exam and the cut-off for Paper-1 is as given below:
|
Category
|
Civil Engineering
|
Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
127.40
|
152.16
|
OBC
|
122.91
|
149.30
|
EWS
|
118.99
|
147.47
|
SC
|
107.61
|
133.39
|
ST
|
107.01
|
125.49
|
OH- PwD
|
97.45
|
110.55
|
HH- PwD
|
61.61
|
70.39
|
Other- PwD
|
40.08
|
40.04
Total 10600 candidates were qualified for Paper-2. Below are the details:
|
Subject
|
No. of Candidates Shortlisted
|
Civil
|
8681
|
Electrical
|
1919
|
Mechanical
|
Total
|
10600
Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Online Application Process
Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2017-18 Paper-1 Exam
Total 5,69,930 candidates appeared in this SSC JE Paper-1 2017-18 Exam and the cut-off for Paper-1 is as given below:
|
Category
|
Civil Engineering
|
Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
117.00
|
136.25
|
OBC
|
110.75
|
133.25
|
SC
|
101.75
|
120.00
|
ST
|
105.00
|
114.50
|
OH
|
91.50
|
113.00
|
HH
|
61.75
|
83.50
Total 5855 candidates were qualified for Paper-2. Below are the details:
|
Subject
|
No. of Candidates Appeared
|
No. of Candidates Shortlisted
|
Civil
|
225723
|
4433
|
Electrical
|
149758
|
|
Mechanical
|
194449
|
Total
|
569930
|
5855
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SSC JE 2021 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam: SSC JE Paper-2 will be an offline mode exam of 300 marks for which 2 hours will be allotted to the candidates. It will be a subjective paper where all the questions have to be answered in a descriptive manner. There will be no negative marking and the marks will be based on the candidate’s writing skills. The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract) will have to attempt Part - A (Civil & Structural); for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) will have to attempt Part - B (Electrical); and for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will have to attempt Part - C (Mechanical).
Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-II
Based on the performance in SSC JE Paper-1 and Paper-2 2021, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification.