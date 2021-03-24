SSC JE Expected Cutoff 2021 Paper-1: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff of SSC Junior Engineer Exam (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical)

SSC JE Expected Cut off 2021 Paper-1: SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 has been conducted from 22nd to 24th March 2021 across India. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 for the three domains – Civil & Structural, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. SSC conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-1 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.

Check SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam Analysis

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 (22nd to 24th March)

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 was an objective exam that was conducted in online mode. The exam comprised of three sections having 200 questions of total 200 marks. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 was 2 Hours:

Check SSC JE 2021-21 Exam Updates

SSC JE Paper - I 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) Sections Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-I

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2021 Paper-1

Let’s have a look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 (Out of 200 Marks) Category Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General (UR) 30% (60 marks) OBC/EWS 25% (50 marks) SC/ST/Others 20% (40 marks)

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects

Based on the normalized marks scored in the (Paper-I) i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II. As the SSC JE 2021 Exam was conducted in multiple shifts from 22nd to 24th March 2021, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for a fair assessment and selection process.

Check SSC JE 2021 Memory Based Questions with Answers

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC JE 2021 Paper-1

Questions asked in the exam were of ‘moderate to difficult’ level. The marks of Paper-1 will be considered in final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Category Civil & Structural Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 125-130 155-160 OBC 120-125 150-155 EWS 115-120 144-150 SC 105-115 140-145 ST 105-110 135-140

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Eligibility Criteria for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts

Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Exam

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 157.47167 181* OBC 153.26874 348 EWS 151.04061 158 SC 140.59015 148 ST 135.88541 74 OH- PwD 127.29476 14 HH- PwD 92.49467 8 Total ---- 931

Note: *08-SC, 02-ST, 162-OBC and 60-EWS candidates qualifying at ‘UR’ cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-1 Exam

Total 3,77,133 candidates appeared in this SSC JE Paper-1 2018-19 Exam and the cut-off for Paper-1 is as given below:

Category Civil Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 127.40 152.16 OBC 122.91 149.30 EWS 118.99 147.47 SC 107.61 133.39 ST 107.01 125.49 OH- PwD 97.45 110.55 HH- PwD 61.61 70.39 Other- PwD 40.08 40.04

Total 10600 candidates were qualified for Paper-2. Below are the details:

Subject No. of Candidates Shortlisted Civil 8681 Electrical 1919 Mechanical Total 10600

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Online Application Process

Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2017-18 Paper-1 Exam

Total 5,69,930 candidates appeared in this SSC JE Paper-1 2017-18 Exam and the cut-off for Paper-1 is as given below:

Category Civil Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 117.00 136.25 OBC 110.75 133.25 SC 101.75 120.00 ST 105.00 114.50 OH 91.50 113.00 HH 61.75 83.50

Total 5855 candidates were qualified for Paper-2. Below are the details:

Subject No. of Candidates Appeared No. of Candidates Shortlisted Civil 225723 4433 Electrical 149758

1422 Mechanical 194449 Total 569930 5855

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC JE 2021 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam: SSC JE Paper-2 will be an offline mode exam of 300 marks for which 2 hours will be allotted to the candidates. It will be a subjective paper where all the questions have to be answered in a descriptive manner. There will be no negative marking and the marks will be based on the candidate’s writing skills. The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract) will have to attempt Part - A (Civil & Structural); for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) will have to attempt Part - B (Electrical); and for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will have to attempt Part - C (Mechanical).

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-II

Based on the performance in SSC JE Paper-1 and Paper-2 2021, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification.