SSC JE 2021 Memory Based GA & Science Questions with Answers: Check General Awareness, GK & Current Affair Questions came in SSC Junior Engineer 2021 Paper-1

SSC JE 2021 Memory Based GA & Science Questions with Answers: SSC has started conducting the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-1 2021 exam in online mode from 22nd to 24th March 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness, Current Affairs, Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Check SSC JE Paper-1 2021 Exam Analysis

Check SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Exam: Memory Based Questions (23rd March 2021)

1. Indira Gandhi Peace Prize was first given on:

Answer: In 1986, the first Indira Gandhi Peace Prize was awarded to Parliamentarians for Global Action.

2. World Environment Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 5th June

3. World Zoonoses Day is held every year on:

Answer: 6th July - World Zoonoses Day, July 6, spotlights diseases caused by germs that spread between animals and people.

4. Standard Deviation of M25:

Answer: Standard Deviation, s = 4 N/mm2

5. Sardar Sarovar Dam is located in:

Answer: The Sardar Sarovar Dam is a concrete gravity dam built on the Narmada river in Kevadiya near Navagam, Gujarat in India.

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

6. Number of Indoor Games in Khelo India Youth Games

7. Bond strength for m20

Answer: 4.6 MPa - The bond strength of M20 grade NCA concrete is 4.6 MPa and that of M25 grade concrete is 5.2 MPa. The bond strength increases with the grade of concrete.

8. Right to Education is included in the Indian Constitution under:

Answer: The Right to education is the fundamental right and included in part III of the Indian constitution under article 21-A.

9. India’s Rank in Human Development Index:

Answer: 131 out of 189 - India's HDI value for 2019 is 0.645 which put it in the medium human development category.

10. Which one of the following is not the type of Writ?

11. Seismograph is an instrument to:

Answer: A seismograph, or seismometer, is an instrument used to detect and record earthquakes.

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects

12. Total conflict point for 2 lane 2 way road:

Answer: 24

13. IRC formation:

Answer: Indian Roads Congress (IRC) is the Apex Body of Highway Engineers in the country. The IRC was set up in December, 1934 on the recommendations of the Indian Road Development Committee best known as Jayakar Committee set up by the Govt. of India with the objective of Road Development in India.

14. Aeolian soil are:

Answer: Aeolian sandy soils are those soils which are typically developed from sandy parent material through the action of wind. Such soils generally have a sandy layer 1 m or more thick, consisting mainly of well-sorted fine sand, with over 80% of particles in the size range 0.25–0.05 mm.

15. Which State has the highest Per capita income?

Answer: Goa has the highest per capita income of Rs 467998 in FY 2018-19.

16. Time period of Kharif crops:

Answer: In India, the season is popularly considered to start in June and end in October. Kharif crops are usually sown at the beginning of the first rains during the advent of the south-west monsoon season, and they are harvested at the end of the monsoon season (October-November).

17. What is hoop stress?

Answer: Hoop stress (σh) is mechanical stress defined for rotationally symmetric objects such as pipe or tubing.

18. Which River not the tributary of the Indus River?

19. Nearest planet to sun

Answer: Mercury

20. Article 32 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Article 32 falls under Part III of the Indian Constitution which includes the Fundamental Rights of the Indian citizens. It allows all Indian citizens to move to the country's Apex Court in case of violation of Fundamental Rights.

SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Exam: Memory Based Questions (22nd March 2021)

1. Gayatri Mantra is taken from which book?

Answer: Rig Veda

2. Vikas Yadav is associated with which Sports?

Answer: Boxing

Check 7 last Minute tips to crack SSC JE 2021 Paper-1 Exam

3. Full Form of DOS:

Answer: DOS stands for Disk Operating System

4. Rozgar Setu Yojana has been started in which State?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh - Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the “Rozgar Setu Yojana” on 27th May 2020, to provide employment to all the skilled migrant workers who returned back to the state.

Check SSC JE 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

5. Computer Literacy Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 2nd December

6. Battle of Chausa was fought between Humayun and Sher Shah in:

Answer: The Battle of Chausa took place between Mughal Emperor Humayun and Sher Shah Suri on June 26, 1539.

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-I

7. Employees' Provident Fund Scheme was established by:

Answer: Employees' Provident Fund or EPF is a popular savings scheme that has been introduced by the EPFO under the supervision of the Government of India.

8. Which is the National Sport of Canada?

Answer: Ice Hockey - The game commonly known as ice hockey is hereby recognized and declared to be the national winter sport of Canada and the game commonly known as lacrosse is hereby recognized and declared to be the national summer sport of Canada.

9. Olympic Games first started in:

Answer: 1896 - The first modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens, and featured 280 participants from 13 nations, competing in 43 events. Since 1994, the Summer and Winter Olympic Games have been held separately and have alternated every two years.

10. Grand Anicut Dam is located in:

Answer: Kallanai (also known as the Grand Anicut) is an ancient dam. It is built across the Kaveri river flowing from Tiruchirapalli District to Thanjavur district - Tamil Nadu.

11. Which Physicist made foundational contributions to understanding atomic structure and quantum theory?

Answer: DescriptionNiels Henrik David Bohr was a Danish physicist who made foundational contributions to understanding atomic structure and quantum theory, for which he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922.

12. Who is known as the Lady Don Bradman in Cricket?

Answer: Betty Wilson or Elizabeth Rebecca Wilson was a former Australian player, who is regarded as the greatest women's cricketer of all time. Popularly known as Lady Don, she was a natural athlete and had an amazing ability to spin the bowl both ways.

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021-21 Eligibility Criteria

13. Which Industry is the largest consumer of Water in India?

Answer: Thermal power

14. Which Sport is being played in a velodrome?

Answer: A velodrome is an arena for track cycling.

Click here to get SSC 2021 Result Calendar