SSC 2020 Exam COVID-19 Guidelines Released: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory alongwith Admit Card & Photo ID Proof, Wear Face Mask, Carry Hand Sanitizer

SSC 2020 Exam COVID-19 Guidelines Released: Staff Selection Commission has released instructions on preventive measures to be followed while conducting SSC Exams to contain the spread of COVID-19. The instruction includes important guidelines for the candidates which include things to carry during the exam like admit card, photo ID proof, self-declaration form, face mask & hand sanitizers. Let’s look in detail the Revised (New) Guidelines for Upcoming SSC 2020 Exam.

Reaching before the Reporting Time of the SSC Exam

In light of Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates are advised to reach the venue of examination well before gate closure time so as to avoid last minute crowding at the entry gate. Candidates should note that no candidate will be allowed entry after the entry closing time in any circumstance or due to any reason. Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time.

Items to be carried in the Exam Hall during SSC Exams

Candidates should invariably bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (Eligible photo identity proofs such as 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.).

(d) If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate (e.g. Admit Card/ Pass Certificate/ Marks Sheet of 10th Class issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate etc. issued only by Central Govt. / State Govt. / PSUs). In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID Proof/ the Certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

(e) Face mask.

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle).

(g) Transparent water bottle.

(h) Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

COVID-19 Self Declaration Form Mandatory

Bring the Signed Copy of Self Declaration Form in the below Format:

I hereby declare that I haven’t been tested positive for Corona Virus or identified as a potential carrier of COVID-19 virus and I am also not having any of the symptoms related to COVID-19.

Candidate Name: _______________________________________________

Candidate Roll No.: ______________________________________________

Exam Name: ___________________________________________________

Exam Date: ____________________________________________________

Exam Shift: ____________________________________________________

Exam Venue Name: _____________________________________________

Signature of Candidate: __________________________________________

Advisory for Candidates regarding Covid-19 for SSC Exams