SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Syllabus: Paper-1 (CBE) & Paper-2 (Descriptive) Exam Pattern

SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) and Paper-II (Descriptive).

SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Let’s look in detail at the Exam Pattern for Paper-I and Paper-II Exam.

Below are important dates for SSC JHT 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2022 Release Date 20th July 2022 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Apply Online Starting Date 20th July 2022 till 4th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date of online fee payment 5th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 5th August 2022 (During working hours of Bank) Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’and online payment of Correction Charges. 6th August 2022 (11:00 PM) SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date October 2022

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Exam Pattern

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam is conducted in both Hindi & English since checking the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. The exam pattern of Paper-I and Paper-II Exam is given below:

Parts of Paper Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Total Duration Paper- I (Objective Type) Computer Based Mode (i) General Hindi (ii) General English (i) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks (ii) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates eligible for use of scribe) Paper- II (Conventional Type) Descriptive Translation & Essay 200 Marks 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates eligible for use of scribe)

Note:

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type- Multiple choice questions only.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Paper-II shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates, who attain the minimum qualifying standard in Paper-I or part thereof as may be fixed at the discretion of the Commission.

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized.

Minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II are as follows: UR: 30%, OBC/ EWS: 25%, Others: 20%

The Commission may at its discretion, fix qualifying marks in Paper-II.

Posts of Junior Translator in BRO has stringent requirement of physical and medical standards including the Physical Efficiency Test.

SSC JHT 2022 Paper-1 Syllabus: Objective Multiple Choice Questions (CBE)

The questions will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases, and idioms, and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely, and effectively. The questions will be of degree level.

Part-I General Hindi:

Parts of Paper-I Mode of Exam Type of Exam Number of Questions Total Marks Part-I General Hindi Computer Based Objective Multiple Choice 100 100

Topics covered in Hindi Language Preparation:

Grammatical Topics i.e. Samas, Sandhi, Kriya, Visheshan, etc

Hindi Synonyms

Hindi Paragraphs

Hindi Proverbs

Hindi Antonyms

Knowledge of Hindi

Part-II General English:

This part of the Paper-I tests the Reading and Writing Skills of the candidate in English:

Parts of Paper-I Mode of Exam Type of Exam Number of Questions Total Marks Part-II General English Computer Based Objective Multiple Choice 100 100

Topics covered in English Language Preparation:

Fill in the Blanks

Error Recognition

Articles

Verbs

Preposition

Spelling Test

Vocabulary

Grammar

Synonyms

Sentence Structure

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Correct use of words

Phrases and Idioms

SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2 Syllabus: Translation and Essay

This paper will test the candidates’ translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the Hindi and English languages correctly, precisely, and effectively.

Paper-II Mode of Exam Type of Exam Total Marks Time Duration Translation and Essay Pen and Paper Mode Descriptive Exam 200 2 Hours

The paper will consist of:

Two passages for the translation-one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, An Essay each in Hindi and English

Therefore, topics covered in the Translation and Essay Exam will be:

Paragraph Translation from Hindi to English

Paragraph Translation from English to Hindi

Essay in English

Essay in Hindi

Note: The level of the paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed.

SSC JHT 2022 Final Selection

Based on the performance in Paper-I & Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification. There may be separate category-wise cut-offs in Paper-I & Paper-II. Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

So, SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment can be a good opportunity for those who have a good command of both Hindi and English Languages. Candidates are advised to start their preparation for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 exam and build a strategy after thoroughly going through the latest pattern and syllabus of the exam.