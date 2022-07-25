SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Junior Hindi Translator Age Limit & Educational Qualification

SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria : Check the SSC JHT eligibility criteria including the age limit, and educational qualifications needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Posts.

SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The details of various posts are as under:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Vacancies Code Name Name of Posts Pay Scale A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Below are important dates for SSC JHT 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2022 Release Date 20th July 2022 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Apply Online Starting Date 20th July 2022 till 4th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date of online fee payment 5th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 5th August 2022 (During working hours of Bank) Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’and online payment of Correction Charges. 6th August 2022 (11:00 PM) SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2022 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date October 2022

Before applying for the different SSC JHT Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment Process:

SSC JHT 2022 AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

The Age Limit for SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment is - 18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2022 i.e. candidates born not before 2nd January 1992 and not later than 1st January 2004 are eligible to apply.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 4 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 5 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years

Note: Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator being Group ‘B’ posts, there is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category. However, the benefit of age relaxation will be admissible to ESM candidates, as per extant Govt. Orders.

SSC JHT 2022 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (As on 4th August 2022)

Below are the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through the SSC JHT 2022 Exam:

Code Name Name of Posts Educational Qualification A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi Medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking. B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Permissible disabilities for PwD candidates

Except for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the posts have been identified suitable for following disabilities, which is as per Notification No. 38-16/2020-DDIII dated 4th Jan 2021 issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), M/o Social Justice and Empowerment:

Name of Post Functional Requirement Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability Senior Hindi Translator S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) D, HH c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV d) ASD, SLD, MI e) MD involving (a) to (d) above Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator S, ST, W, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) D, HH c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, MDy d) ASD (M), SLD, MI e) MD Involving (a) to (d) above Abbreviation used: FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENT: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication NATURE OF PHYSICAL DISABILITIES: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, L=Both Leg, OAL=One Arm and One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, MDY= Muscular Dystrophy, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, ASD= Autism Spectrum Disorder (M= Mild, MoD= Moderate), SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness, MD=Multiple Disabilities (Including Deaf Blindness) Note:- The suitability of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disability indicated in the above table shall be subject to exemption, if any, obtained by indenting Min/Dept.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC JHT 2022 Posts.