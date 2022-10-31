SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Download Syllabus & Exam Pattern

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check out the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern. Know the subject-wise topic list and marking scheme, PET, Measurement test, Trade Test Medical test, etc.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 exam pattern. Candidates can check and download the same along with the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI syllabus PDF from the official website, ssc.nic.in. As per the updates, the commission has decided to conduct the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination from November 09 to 11, 2022 in multiple shifts.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, there will be four rounds i.e. paper 1, PET/PST, paper 2 followed by a medical verification round. Go through the section below to know about the detailed exam pattern.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 1: Paper I

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held in the online mode.

The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format.

As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hr General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 2: PET and PST

The candidates can check out the details of the PST and PET round for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police in the section below.

PET

Follow the PET criteria for both the male and female categories in the table below.

Criteria Male Female Race 100-meter race in 16 seconds 100-meter race in 18 seconds Race 1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes 800 m race in 4 minutes Long Jump 3.65 metres in 3 chances 2.75 metres in 3 chances Short Jump 1.2 metres in 3 chances 0.9 metres in 3 chances Shot Put 4.5 metres in 3 chances NA

PST

The candidates can check out the details related to the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police for all the categories in the table below.

Category Height (in cm) Chest (in cm) Unexpanded Expanded Unreserved male candidates 170 80 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal Kumaon Himachal Pradesh Gorkhas Dogras Marathas Kashmir Valley Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K NorthNAEastern States and Sikkim. 165 80 85 ST candidates 162.5 77 82 Unreserved Female candidates 157 NA NA For female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal Kumaon Himachal Pradesh Gorkhas Dogras Marathas Kashmir Valley Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K NorthNAEastern States and Sikkim 155 NA NA ST female candidates 154 NA NA

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 3: Paper II

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper II shall be held in the online mode.

The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format.

As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Comprehension 200 200 2 hr Total 200 200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 4: Medical Exam

The last phase of the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is going to be a medical test. In this round the successful candidates will be asked to prove their medical fitness for the final appointment. The candidates will be examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt. Hospital or Dispensary.

Those who qualify for the profile of Sub Inspector will be required to qualify for the obstacle test the detail of which is mentioned below.

Jumping over the Vertical Board

Holding the rope on jumping from the Board

Tarzan Swing

Jumping on the Horizontal Board

Parallel Rope

Monkey Crawl

Vertical Rope

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police can check out the paper 1 and 2 syllabus for all the subjects in the table below.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper 1 Syllabus

Subject Syllabus General Intelligence & Reasoning Relationship concepts, Syllogistic reasoning Space visualization, spatial orientation Non-verbal series Coding and Decoding Verbal and non-verbal type Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory Discrimination, observation Semantic Analogy Figural classification Arithmetic number series Analogies, similarities and differences Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding Figural Patternfolding and completion Numerical Operations Symbolic Operations General Knowledge & General Awareness Matters of everyday observations Scientific Research Indian Constitution India and its neighbouring countries History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, Current events of last six months General Polity Quantitative Aptitude Discount Time & work Square Roots Percentage Ratio and Proportion Time and distance Computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Degree and Radian Measures Trigonometric ratio Interest Profit & Loss Bar diagram & Pie chart,etc. Relationships between numbers Angles subtended by chords of a circle Quadrilaterals Circle and its chords Tangents Averages Partnership Business Mixture and Allegation Basic algebraic Equations English Comprehension Sentence Structure Grammar Error recognition Comprehension etc. Filling in the blanks Synonyms Antonyms Sentence Completion Vocabulary Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words Spellings

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper 2 Syllabus