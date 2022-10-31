SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Download Syllabus & Exam Pattern

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 exam pattern. Candidates can check and download the same along with the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI syllabus PDF from the official website, ssc.nic.in. As per the updates, the commission has decided to conduct the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination from November 09 to 11, 2022 in multiple shifts.
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern
As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, there will be four rounds i.e. paper 1, PET/PST, paper 2 followed by a medical verification round. Go through the section below to know about the detailed exam pattern.
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 1: Paper I
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held in the online mode.
- The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format.
- As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hr
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 2: PET and PST
The candidates can check out the details of the PST and PET round for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police in the section below.
PET
Follow the PET criteria for both the male and female categories in the table below.
|
Criteria
|
Male
|
Female
|
Race
|
100-meter race in 16 seconds
|
100-meter race in 18 seconds
|
Race
|
1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes
|
800 m race in 4 minutes
|
Long Jump
|
3.65 metres in 3 chances
|
2.75 metres in 3 chances
|
Short Jump
|
1.2 metres in 3 chances
|
0.9 metres in 3 chances
|
Shot Put
|
4.5 metres in 3 chances
|
NA
PST
The candidates can check out the details related to the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police for all the categories in the table below.
|
Category
|
Height (in cm)
|
Chest (in cm)
|
Unexpanded
|
Expanded
|
Unreserved male candidates
|
170
|
80
|
85
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal Kumaon Himachal Pradesh Gorkhas Dogras Marathas Kashmir Valley Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K NorthNAEastern States and Sikkim.
|
165
|
80
|
85
|
ST candidates
|
162.5
|
77
|
82
|
Unreserved Female candidates
|
157
|
NA
|
NA
|
For female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal Kumaon Himachal Pradesh Gorkhas Dogras Marathas Kashmir Valley Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K NorthNAEastern States and Sikkim
|
155
|
NA
|
NA
|
ST female candidates
|
154
|
NA
|
NA
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 3: Paper II
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper II shall be held in the online mode.
- The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format.
- As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Comprehension
|
200
|
200
|
2 hr
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 4: Medical Exam
The last phase of the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is going to be a medical test. In this round the successful candidates will be asked to prove their medical fitness for the final appointment. The candidates will be examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt. Hospital or Dispensary.
Those who qualify for the profile of Sub Inspector will be required to qualify for the obstacle test the detail of which is mentioned below.
- Jumping over the Vertical Board
- Holding the rope on jumping from the Board
- Tarzan Swing
- Jumping on the Horizontal Board
- Parallel Rope
- Monkey Crawl
- Vertical Rope
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Syllabus
Candidates preparing for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police can check out the paper 1 and 2 syllabus for all the subjects in the table below.
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper 1 Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Relationship concepts,
Syllogistic reasoning
Space visualization, spatial orientation
Non-verbal series
Coding and Decoding
Verbal and non-verbal type
Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory
Discrimination, observation
Semantic Analogy
Figural classification
Arithmetic number series
Analogies, similarities and differences
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding
Figural Patternfolding and completion
Numerical Operations
Symbolic Operations
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
Matters of everyday observations
Scientific Research
Indian Constitution
India and its neighbouring countries
History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,
Current events of last six months
General Polity
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Discount
Time & work
Square
Roots
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Time and distance
Computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
Congruence and similarity of triangles
Degree and Radian Measures
Trigonometric ratio
Interest
Profit & Loss
Bar diagram & Pie chart,etc.
Relationships between numbers
Angles subtended by chords of a circle
Quadrilaterals
Circle and its chords
Tangents
Averages
Partnership Business
Mixture and Allegation
Basic algebraic
Equations
|
English Comprehension
|
Sentence Structure
Grammar
Error recognition
Comprehension etc.
Filling in the blanks
Synonyms
Antonyms
Sentence Completion
Vocabulary
Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words
Spellings
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper 2 Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
English Comprehension
|
Sentence Structure
Grammar
Error recognition
Comprehension etc.
Filling in the blanks
Synonyms
Antonyms
Sentence Completion
Vocabulary
Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words
Spellings