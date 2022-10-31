SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Download Syllabus & Exam Pattern

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check out the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern. Know the subject-wise topic list and marking scheme, PET, Measurement test, Trade Test Medical test, etc. 

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 exam pattern. Candidates can check and download the same along with the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI syllabus PDF from the official website, ssc.nic.in.  As per the updates, the commission has decided to conduct the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination from November 09 to 11, 2022 in multiple shifts.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, there will be four rounds i.e. paper 1, PET/PST, paper 2 followed by a medical verification round. Go through the section below to know about the detailed exam pattern. 

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 1: Paper I

  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held in the online mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format. 
  • As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hr

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 2: PET and PST

The candidates can check out the details of the PST and PET round for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police in the section below. 

PET

Follow the PET criteria for both the male and female categories in the table below.

Criteria

Male

Female

Race

100-meter race in 16 seconds

100-meter race in 18 seconds

Race

1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes

800 m race in 4 minutes

Long Jump

3.65 metres in 3 chances

2.75 metres in 3 chances

Short Jump

1.2 metres in 3 chances

0.9 metres in 3 chances

Shot Put

4.5 metres in 3 chances

NA

PST

The candidates can check out the details related to the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police for all the categories in the table below. 

Category 

Height (in cm)

Chest (in cm)

Unexpanded

Expanded

Unreserved male candidates

170

80

85

For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal Kumaon Himachal Pradesh Gorkhas Dogras Marathas Kashmir Valley Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K NorthNAEastern States and Sikkim.

165

80

85

ST candidates

162.5

77

82

Unreserved Female candidates 

157

NA

NA

For female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal Kumaon Himachal Pradesh Gorkhas Dogras Marathas Kashmir Valley Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K NorthNAEastern States and Sikkim

155

NA

NA

ST female candidates

154

NA

NA

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 3: Paper II

  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper II shall be held in the online mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format. 
  • As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Comprehension

200

200

2 hr

Total

200

200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Phase 4: Medical Exam

The last phase of the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is going to be a medical test. In this round the successful candidates will be asked to prove their medical fitness for the final appointment. The candidates will be examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt. Hospital or Dispensary.

 

Those who qualify for the profile of Sub Inspector will be required to qualify for the obstacle test the detail of which is mentioned below. 

  • Jumping over the Vertical Board
  • Holding the rope on jumping from the Board
  • Tarzan Swing
  • Jumping on the Horizontal Board
  • Parallel Rope
  • Monkey Crawl
  • Vertical Rope

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Delhi Police can check out the paper 1 and 2 syllabus for all the subjects in the table below. 

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper 1 Syllabus

Subject

Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Relationship concepts,

Syllogistic reasoning

Space visualization, spatial orientation

Non-verbal series

Coding and Decoding

Verbal and non-verbal type

Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory

Discrimination, observation

Semantic Analogy

Figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Analogies, similarities and differences

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding

Figural Patternfolding and completion

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Matters of everyday observations

Scientific Research

Indian Constitution

India and its neighbouring countries

History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,

Current events of last six months

General Polity

Quantitative Aptitude

Discount

Time & work

Square

Roots

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Time and distance

Computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Degree and Radian Measures

Trigonometric ratio

Interest

Profit & Loss

Bar diagram & Pie chart,etc.

Relationships between numbers

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Quadrilaterals

Circle and its chords

Tangents

Averages

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

Basic algebraic

Equations

English Comprehension

Sentence Structure

Grammar

Error recognition

Comprehension etc.

Filling in the blanks 

Synonyms

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Vocabulary

Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words

Spellings

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper 2 Syllabus

Subject

Syllabus

English Comprehension

Sentence Structure

Grammar

Error recognition

Comprehension etc.

Filling in the blanks 

Synonyms

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Vocabulary

Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words

Spellings 

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 exam pattern?

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, paper 1 will have 200 questions from GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 exam?

Yes, as per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers

Q3: What is the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern for paper 2?

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, paper 2 will have 200 questions from English Comprehension. A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the answers that are marked wrongly by the candidate. The exam shall be held for a duration of two hours.

