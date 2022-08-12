SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Eligibility: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Physical Standards

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Eligibility Criteria : Know the eligibility criteria including the Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Physical Standards needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Recruitment.

SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification released, SSC will hold an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Departmental candidates among Constables, Head Constables, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Delhi Police with a minimum of three years’ service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ST) of age may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police-Male .

The details of various posts are as under:

SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Recruitment Department Name of Posts Pay Scale CAPFs Sub-Inspector (Ground Duty) classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) Delhi Police Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Below are important dates SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 10th August to 30th August 2022 Last date for receipt of application 30th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of Offline Challan 30th August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 31st August 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 31st August 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges. 1st September 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1) November 2022 Date of PET & PST To be notified later Date of Paper-2 To be notified later

The detail of Vacancies for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2022 are as follows:

Sub Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Male Details UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 79 42 24 12 23 180 Ex-Servicemen 06 03 02 02 00 13 Ex-Servicemen (Special Category) 06 03 01 02 00 12 Departmental Candidates 12 06 03 02 00 23 Total 103 54 30 18 23 228 Sub Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Female Open 51 27 15 08 11 112

Sub Inspector in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) CAPFs UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Grand Total ESM BSF (Male) 133 20 104 58 21 336 353 35 BSF (Female) 07 01 05 03 01 17 CISF (Male) 33 07 21 11 05 77 86 09 CISF (Female) 04 01 02 01 01 09 CRPF (Male) 1217 301 812 450 226 3006 3112 311 CRPF (Female) 43 10 29 16 08 106 ITBP (Male) 66 14 51 22 09 162 191 19 ITBP (Female) 12 02 09 04 02 29 SSB (Male) 65 21 56 44 24 210 218 21 SSB(Female) 03 00 01 02 02 08 Total (Male) 1514 363 1044 585 285 3791 3960 395 Total (Female) 69 14 46 26 14 169

Before applying for the different SSC CPO Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2022

The Age Limit of the candidates for SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Recruitment should be from 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2022 (i.e., candidates born not before 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2002).

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 02 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 06 Ex-servicemen (ESM) 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application For the post of SI in Delhi Police (Category Codes-12 and 13) 12 Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married. General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age 13 SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age For Departmental candidates of Delhi Police against vacancies in Delhi Police only (Category Codes-17, 18 and 19) 17 Departmental Candidates who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on closing date. General Up to 30 years of age 18 OBC Up to 33 years of age 19 SC/ ST Up to 35 years of age Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Delhi Police with minimum three years’ service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ST) of age as on crucial date may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police-Male.

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted.

Ex-Servicemen who have already secured employment on the civil side under Central Government in Group ‘C & D’ posts on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to Ex-Servicemen for their re-employment are not eligible for reservation in the ESM category and fee concession. The crucial date for a claim of SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS status will be the closing date for receipt of online applications, i.e., 30th August 2022.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 30th August 2022

Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Note:

Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification, and produce documentary evidence from the Board/University in support thereof, as on 30th August 2022 will also be eligible.

For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police only:

Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.

Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 80 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, North-Eastern States and Sikkim. 165 80 85 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 77 82 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 155 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 154

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b) and (c) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF Posts.