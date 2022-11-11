SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2022 Salary: Check Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy

SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2022 Salary: Check the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Salary along with the detailed roles & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Salary 2022: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct a computer-based competitive exam on the 17th & 18th of November 2022 for all the eligible candidates who have applied for the Stenographer Grade C & Grade D posts in various departments. The candidates will have to undergo two selection stages, i.e., Computer Based Test & Skill Test. Along with the exam knowledge, candidates must also check the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Salary to understand what else this post offers.

Along with the SSC Stenographer Salary, candidates must check the job profile & promotion policy to get an idea of the tasks that would be allocated to them and their career growth after joining the post. In this blog, we are going to provide you with all the relevant details about the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D post, be it pay scale, job profile, and promotion policies.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Salary Structure 2022

The SSC Stenographer's salary is paid as per the 7th pay commission. The basic salary is Rs 25,500 and the pay band is Rs 4200 or Rs 4600 for Grade C and Rs 2400 for Grade D. Have a look at the salary structure of SSC Stenographer Grade C & D post shared below:

Stenographer Salary Structure Grade C Grade D (Group X and Y) Pay Scale 9300-34800 5200 – 20200 Pay Band 4200 0r 4600 (Pay Grade 2) 2400 (Pay grade 1) Initial Remuneration 5200 5200 Basic Pay 14500 7600

SSC Stenographer Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic SSC Stenographer salary, the candidates will receive the following allowances as shared below:

Dearness Allowances

Transport Allowances

House Rent Allowances

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Job Profile

Check out the duties and responsibilities allocated to SSC Stenographer as shared below;

Write the official speeches & declarations for the higher officials of the department

Attend the press conferences along with a Minister or a Senior Officer and record the statements in the conference

Assist in writing speeches and declarations for the Ministry Offices as they know because of their involvement in proceedings.

Prepare and maintain notes on a daily are related to the government departments and their actions on the issues.

They are responsible for handling phone calls, and visitors, and taking care of travel arrangements & tour programs.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Promotion

The candidate selected for the SSC stenographer position gets a limited chance to get promoted within the department. In case, they clear the departmental examination, then they are promoted to higher cadres. As per the promotion policy, the promotion of candidates also depends on various factors like departmental proceedings, work experience, work efficiency, and promotion opportunities through departmental exams. Candidates will be promoted to higher posts in the following order:

Stenographer Grade D

Stenographer Grade C

Private Secretary

Senior Private Secretary (Gazetted)

Senior Principal Private Secretary (Gazetted)

We hope this article was helpful to our readers. The SSC Stenographer post is a decent profile for those candidates who are looking for a decent-paying government profile with job security. All they need is to clear the computer-based exam and possess stenography skills to ace the recruitment process and get appointed for the post.