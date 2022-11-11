SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: Know about the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern, the official exam syllabus, the number of sections, the marking scheme, and the subject-wise topic list announced by the commission.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the commission invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations. The online application window link was active from August 20 to September 5 on the official website. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the computer-based test & skill test.

As per the latest update, the computer-based test is scheduled to be held on the 17th & 18th of November 2022. All eligible and interested candidates should be acquainted with the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern to know about the marking scheme specified by the commission. As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D paper pattern, the computer-based test will contain a total of 200 multiple-choice type questions for 200 marks.

Along with that, candidates must download the official exam syllabus from the official website of the commission. The SSC Stenographer Grade C & D syllabus comprises a section-wise topic list that can be asked in the recruitment exam. Thus, the candidates should plan their preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus to crack the exam in one attempt.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates pertaining to the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment.

Events Dates SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Application Dates 20th August-5th September 2022 Last date for generation of offline Challan 5th September 2022 Last date for making online fee payment 6th September 2022 Last date for payment through Challan 6th September 2022 SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Computer Based Test 17th & 18th November 2022

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern for Computer Based Test

The written exam consists of objective type multiple choice questions only.

The medium of the question paper will be both in English & Hindi.

As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Marking Scheme, add 1 mark for every correct answer and deduct 0.25 marks as a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for scribe candidates) General Awareness 50 50 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern for Skill Test

The candidates who will qualify in the Computer Based Examination will be shortlisted for the Skill Test for Stenography. The skill test is compulsory but qualifying in nature. The candidates will be allotted one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as selected by the candidates in the online application form) at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) for the Stenographer Grade C post and 80 w.p.m. for Stenographer Grade D post.

Post Language of Skill Test Time Duration (in minutes) Time Duration (in minutes) for the scribe candidates Stenographer Grade D English 50 70 Stenographer Grade D Hindi 65 90 Stenographer Grade C English 40 55 Stenographer Grade C Hindi 55 75

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will write the upcoming computer-based exam must go through the official syllabus PDF. They can download the official copy of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D syllabus to know the topics that need to be covered for the exam.

Subject SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies

Similarities and differences

Visual memory

Discriminating observation

Analysis

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Judgment

Decision making

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical number series

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning

Non-verbal series General Awareness Questions related to India and its neighboring countries, especially related to Sports

Geography

Economic scene

History

Culture

General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research, etc. English Language & Comprehension Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence structure

Synonyms & Antonyms, and its correct usage, etc.

After going through the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam discussed above, candidates must use the right preparation strategy to ace the upcoming exam. For this, they need to solve previous exam papers and mock tests to improve their speed of solving questions along with accuracy.

