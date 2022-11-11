SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the commission invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations. The online application window link was active from August 20 to September 5 on the official website.  The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the computer-based test & skill test.

As per the latest update, the computer-based test is scheduled to be held on the 17th & 18th of November 2022. All eligible and interested candidates should be acquainted with the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern to know about the marking scheme specified by the commission. As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D paper pattern, the computer-based test will contain a total of 200 multiple-choice type questions for 200 marks.

Along with that, candidates must download the official exam syllabus from the official website of the commission. The SSC Stenographer Grade C & D syllabus comprises a section-wise topic list that can be asked in the recruitment exam. Thus, the candidates should plan their preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus to crack the exam in one attempt.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates pertaining to the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment.

Events

Dates

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Application Dates

20th August-5th September 2022

Last date for generation of offline Challan

5th September 2022

Last date for making online fee payment

6th September 2022

Last date for payment through Challan

6th September 2022

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Computer Based Test

17th & 18th November 2022

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern for Computer Based Test

  • The written exam consists of objective type multiple choice questions only. 
  • The medium of the question paper will be both in English & Hindi.
  • As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Marking Scheme, add 1 mark for every correct answer and deduct 0.25 marks as a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Total Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for scribe candidates)

General Awareness

50

50

English Language and Comprehension

100

100

Total

200

200

 

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern for Skill Test

The candidates who will qualify in the Computer Based Examination will be shortlisted for the Skill Test for Stenography.  The skill test is compulsory but qualifying in nature. The candidates will be allotted one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as selected by the candidates in the online application form) at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) for the Stenographer Grade C post and 80 w.p.m. for Stenographer Grade D post. 

Post

Language of Skill Test

Time Duration (in minutes)

Time Duration (in minutes) for the scribe candidates

Stenographer Grade D

English

50

70

Stenographer Grade D

Hindi

65

90

Stenographer Grade C 

English

40

55

Stenographer Grade C 

Hindi

55

75

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will write the upcoming computer-based exam must go through the official syllabus PDF. They can download the official copy of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D syllabus to know the topics that need to be covered for the exam.

Subject

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Topics

General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • Analogies
  • Similarities and differences
  • Visual memory
  • Discriminating observation
  • Analysis
  • Space visualization
  • Problem-solving
  • Judgment
  • Decision making
  • Verbal and figure classification
  • Arithmetical number series
  • Relationship concepts
  • Arithmetical reasoning
  • Non-verbal series

General Awareness

Questions related to India and its neighboring countries, especially related to

  • Sports
  • Geography
  • Economic scene
  • History
  • Culture
  • General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research, etc.

English Language & Comprehension
  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Sentence structure
  • Synonyms & Antonyms, and its correct usage, etc.

After going through the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam discussed above, candidates must use the right preparation strategy to ace the upcoming exam. For this, they need to solve previous exam papers and mock tests to improve their speed of solving questions along with accuracy.

FAQ

Q1. For how many marks the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2022 will be conducted?

As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern, the written exam will be conducted for 200 marks.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam?

Yes, there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer

Q3. What is the selection process for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment 2022?

The candidates will be selected for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment post based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test & Skill Test.

