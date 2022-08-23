SSC Stenographer 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: 12th Pass with Stenography Skill can apply!

SSC Stenographer 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C&D recruitment eligibility criteria including the age limit, educational qualification needed to be fulfilled before applying for the exam.

SSC Stenographer 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification, SSC will hold an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade C (Group-B Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade D (Group C) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Only those candidates who have the required skills in stenography are eligible to apply. Below are important dates SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C and D Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Exam SSC Stenographer Notification 2022 Release Date Download Notification 20th August 2022 SSC Stenographer 2022 Date for submission of online applications 20th August to 5th September 2022 Last date for receipt of application 5th September 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 5th September 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date of online fee payment 6th September 2022 (5:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th September 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Date of „Window for Application Form Correction‟ and online payment of Correction Charges 7th September 2022 (11:00 PM) SSC Stenographer 2022 Computer Based Examination Date November 2022

Find the latest notifications on SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2022 Recruitment, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Cut-Off....

Before applying for the different SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Recruitment Process:

Age Limit & Upper Age Limit Relaxation as on 1st January 2022

Post Name Age Limit Stenographer Grade ‘C’ 18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2022 (i.e. candidates born on or after 2nd January 1992 and born before or on 1st January 2004) Stenographer Grade ‘D’ 18-27 years as on 01-01-2022 (i.e. candidates born on or after 2nd January 1995 and born before or on 01-01-2004)

Click here to know the Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Exam

Relaxation in age will be offered as per government rules and regulation:

Code No. Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit 01 SC/ST 5 years 02 OBC 3 years 03 PH 10 years 04 PH (OBC) 13 years 05 PH (SC/ST) 15 years 06 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application. 08 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years 09 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years (3 years + 5 years) Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group ‘C’ posts only 10 Central Govt. Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications Up to 40 years of age 11 Central Govt. Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. (SC/ ST) Up to 45 years of age 12 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried. Up to 35 years of age 13 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ST) Up to 40 years of age

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Therefore, the possession of Intermediate/Higher Secondary/12th Standard Qualification is a prerequisite to applying for this examination.

Note:

All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for appearing in the Skill Test will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates, etc. for completion of Intermediate/Higher Secondary/10+2/Senior Secondary in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 5 th September 2022, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

September 2022, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission. The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence, that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cut-off date and he/ she has been declared passed, will also be considered to meet the educational qualification.

Click here to know the Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2022 Exam

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ in the Border Roads Organization (BRO)

Only male candidates are eligible for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ in the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Requirement of Physical Standard, Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards for the posts of Stenographer Grade D in BRO is given in this link.

Reservation and suitability of posts for Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

Except for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the post of Stenographer Grade “C&D‟ have been identified as suitable for the following disabilities:

Name of Post Functional Requirement Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability Stenographer Grade C S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) D, HH c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV d) ASD, SLD, MI e) MD involving (a) to (d) above Stenographer Grade D S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) HH c) OA, OL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, MDy d) ASD (M), ID, SLD, MI e) MD involving (a) to (d) above

Abbreviation used:

FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENT: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication

NATURE OF PHYSICAL DISABILITIES: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, BL=Both Leg, OAL=One Arm and One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, MDy= Muscular Dystrophy, ASD= Autism Spectrum Disorder (M= Mild, MoD= Moderate), ID= Intellectual Disability, SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness, MD=Multiple Disabilities (Including Deaf Blindness)/MD=Multiple Disabilities.

Note: The suitability of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disability indicated in the above table shall be subject to exemption, if any, obtained by indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

Please note that the posts of Stenographers are not identified suitable for Hearing Impaired persons.

Click here to know the details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Posts.