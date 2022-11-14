SSC JE 2022 Memory Based Paper PDF: Download GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

SSC JE 2022 Memory Based Question Paper PDF Download : In this article, you will get the important memory-based questions from General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Sections that came in SSC Junior Engineer 2022 Exam.

SSC JE 2022 Paper-1 Exam: Memory Based Questions (14th November 2022)

1. Question related to Lime Rock:

Answer: Limestone is a sedimentary rock composed principally of calcium carbonate (calcite) or the double carbonate of calcium and magnesium (dolomite). It is commonly composed of tiny fossils, shell fragments and other fossilized debris.

2. What is Reciprocal Level Survey?

Answer: Reciprocal leveling is a surveying technique in which readings are taken from both directions between two points in order to reduce errors. In surveying, to level is to find the relative elevation of different points in the land.

3. Bituminous Coal:

Answer: bituminous coal, also called soft coal, the most abundant form of coal. It is a type of coal containing a tar-like substance called bitumen or asphalt.

4. Hydraulics and RCC:

Answer: RCC is reinforced cement concrete whereas hydraulic structure is a structure which carries water/fluid like dams, reservoirs, storage tanks etc.

5. Question related to Noise Pollution:

Answer: The World Health Organization (WHO) defines noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution. To be precise, noise becomes harmful when it exceeds 75 decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 dB.

6. Hirakud Dam is located on which river:

Answer: Mahanadi river

7. When the angle between two bones decreases, it is known as?

Answer: Flexion, or bending, occurs when the angle between the bones decreases. Moving the forearm upward at the elbow or moving the wrist to move the hand toward the forearm are examples of flexion.

8. What is the percentage of Plasma in the Blood?

Answer: 55% - Plasma is the liquid portion of blood. About 55% of our blood is plasma, and the remaining 45% are red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets that are suspended in the plasma.

9. Acid in Tomato:

Answer: Tomatoes contain about ten different types of acids, including citric acid, malic acid, ascorbic acid, and oxalic acid.

10. First Indian Satellite Launch Date:

Answer: Aryabhata in 19 April 1975

11. KL Rahul plays which game?

Answer: Cricket

12. 2021 T20 World Cup Winner:

Answer: Australia

13. OPC Setting Time:

Answer: The initial setting time of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) is 30 minutes.

14. Question related to Sandstone:

Answer: Sandstone is a clastic sedimentary rock composed mainly of sand-sized silicate grains. Sandstones comprise about 20–25% of all sedimentary rocks. Most sandstone is composed of quartz or feldspar because they are the most resistant minerals to weathering processes at the Earth's surface.

15. Highest Lake in India:

Answer: Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world and in India, located at an altitude of 5,425 m (17,800 ft), in Sikkim. It is considered sacred by Buddhists, Sikhs and Hindus. The lake is named after Guru Padmasambhava—also known as Guru Rinpoche—founder of Tibetan Buddhism, who visited in the 8th century.

16. CEO of Twitter before Elon Musk:

Answer: Parag Aggarwal

17. How many chambers are there in the Crocodile’s Heart?

Answer: Four - The only exceptions are the 23 living species of crocodilians (alligators, caimans, crocodiles and gharials) who, like birds and mammals, have four-chambered hearts with two atria and two ventricles.

18. DRDO Full Form

Answer: Defence Research Development Organisation

19. E-Shram Yojana:

Answer: It is a centralized database seeded with Aadhaar. It will be used for delivery of social security benefits as implemented by Central & State Ministries. It will also ensure portability of the social security and welfare benefits to the migrant and construction workers at their working places.

20. Water Soluble Vitamin:

Answer: There are nine water-soluble vitamins: the B vitamins -- folate, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 -- and vitamin C.