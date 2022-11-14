SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: Get the SSC JE Junior Engineer subject-wise good attempts and overall analysis. Also, know about the topics asked in the exam here.

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC JE Junior Engineer examination today November 14, 2022, in the morning shift. The commission has earlier notified that the SSC Junior Engineer exam shall be conducted from November 14 to 16, 2022 in different shifts. The candidates going to write the exam are advised to download their respective admit cards from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has earlier notified 810 vacancies of Junior Engineer in different central government departments. Coming to the exam analysis, the questions asked in the exam were of moderate level. The questions from the General Intelligence & Reasoning were easy to attempt. Whereas, those asked about the elective subjects were fairly difficult to answer. 

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. 
  • The questions in the exam shall be multiple-choice based and they have to choose one answer from five available options.
  • A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate. 
  • There are going to be two papers in the exam, the first being compulsory and the second will be elective. 
  • The candidates will get two hours to complete the exam.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hr

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Civil/Electrical/Mechanical

100

100

Total

200

200

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis

As per the SSC JE Junior Engineer analysis, the overall level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The candidates could easily attempt 105 to 125 questions from all the sections. Refer to the following section to know about the complete exam analysis of the SSC Junior Engineer exam. 

Overall Exam Analysis

As per the SSC JE exam analysis, the overall level of the examination was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the General Intelligence & Reasoning section to be the easiest among all the subjects. Whereas, the questions from the elective subjects were tricky and lengthy to attempt. 

Subject

Good Attempts

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis

General Intelligence & Reasoning

35-40

Easy

General Knowledge & General Awareness

25-30

Easy to Moderate

Civil/Electrical/Mechanical

45-55

Moderate to Difficult

Total

105-125

Moderate

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

Candidates can go through the section below to know about the subject wise analysis, overall attempts and weightage. 

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Topic Name

Weightage

Difficulty Level

Syllogism

4-5

Easy

Analogy

7-8

Easy

Number Series

5

Easy

Coding and Decoding

2-3

Easy

Blood Relation

4

Easy

Seating Arrangement 

5

Easy

Direction Sense

2

Moderate

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Topic Name

Weightage

Difficulty Level

Current Affairs

10-15

Moderate

Science

5

Easy

History

3

Easy

Geography

4

Easy

Sports

2

Easy

Static GK

8-10

Moderate

Civil Engineering

Topic Name

Weightage

Difficulty Level

Numerical Questions

10-12

Moderate

Engineering Mechanics

3-4

Moderate

Hydrology

4-5

Moderate

Building Material

4-5

Moderate

Surveying

3

Moderate

Strength of Material

2

Moderate

Soil Mechanics

2

Moderate

Structure Analysis

3

Moderate

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC JE 2022 exam pattern?

As per the SSC JE exam pattern, paper 1 will have 200 questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge and General Engineering subjects. There are going to be two papers in the exam, the first being compulsory and the second will be elective. The candidates will get two hours to complete the exam.

Q2: What was the overall difficulty level of the SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam?

The overall difficulty level of the SSC JE Junior Engineer was moderate to difficult. The question asked from the General Intelligence and Reasoning were the easiest among all the sections.

Q3: What are the overall good attempts in the SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 exam?

The overall good attempts in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam were between 105-125 from all three sections.
