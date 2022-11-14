SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC JE Junior Engineer examination today November 14, 2022, in the morning shift. The commission has earlier notified that the SSC Junior Engineer exam shall be conducted from November 14 to 16, 2022 in different shifts. The candidates going to write the exam are advised to download their respective admit cards from the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The commission has earlier notified 810 vacancies of Junior Engineer in different central government departments. Coming to the exam analysis, the questions asked in the exam were of moderate level. The questions from the General Intelligence & Reasoning were easy to attempt. Whereas, those asked about the elective subjects were fairly difficult to answer.
SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Pattern
- The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode.
- The questions in the exam shall be multiple-choice based and they have to choose one answer from five available options.
- A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.
- There are going to be two papers in the exam, the first being compulsory and the second will be elective.
- The candidates will get two hours to complete the exam.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hr
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Civil/Electrical/Mechanical
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis
As per the SSC JE Junior Engineer analysis, the overall level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The candidates could easily attempt 105 to 125 questions from all the sections. Refer to the following section to know about the complete exam analysis of the SSC Junior Engineer exam.
Overall Exam Analysis
As per the SSC JE exam analysis, the overall level of the examination was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the General Intelligence & Reasoning section to be the easiest among all the subjects. Whereas, the questions from the elective subjects were tricky and lengthy to attempt.
|
Subject
|
Good Attempts
|
SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
35-40
|
Easy
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
25-30
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Civil/Electrical/Mechanical
|
45-55
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total
|
105-125
|
Moderate
Subject Wise Exam Analysis
Candidates can go through the section below to know about the subject wise analysis, overall attempts and weightage.
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Difficulty Level
|
Syllogism
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Analogy
|
7-8
|
Easy
|
Number Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
Coding and Decoding
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Blood Relation
|
4
|
Easy
|
Seating Arrangement
|
5
|
Easy
|
Direction Sense
|
2
|
Moderate
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Difficulty Level
|
Current Affairs
|
10-15
|
Moderate
|
Science
|
5
|
Easy
|
History
|
3
|
Easy
|
Geography
|
4
|
Easy
|
Sports
|
2
|
Easy
|
Static GK
|
8-10
|
Moderate
Civil Engineering
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Difficulty Level
|
Numerical Questions
|
10-12
|
Moderate
|
Engineering Mechanics
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Hydrology
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Building Material
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Surveying
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Strength of Material
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Soil Mechanics
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Structure Analysis
|
3
|
Moderate