SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: Get the SSC JE Junior Engineer subject-wise good attempts and overall analysis. Also, know about the topics asked in the exam here.

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC JE Junior Engineer examination today November 14, 2022, in the morning shift. The commission has earlier notified that the SSC Junior Engineer exam shall be conducted from November 14 to 16, 2022 in different shifts. The candidates going to write the exam are advised to download their respective admit cards from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has earlier notified 810 vacancies of Junior Engineer in different central government departments. Coming to the exam analysis, the questions asked in the exam were of moderate level. The questions from the General Intelligence & Reasoning were easy to attempt. Whereas, those asked about the elective subjects were fairly difficult to answer.

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Pattern

The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode.

The questions in the exam shall be multiple-choice based and they have to choose one answer from five available options.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.

There are going to be two papers in the exam, the first being compulsory and the second will be elective.

The candidates will get two hours to complete the exam.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hr General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Civil/Electrical/Mechanical 100 100 Total 200 200

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis

As per the SSC JE Junior Engineer analysis, the overall level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The candidates could easily attempt 105 to 125 questions from all the sections. Refer to the following section to know about the complete exam analysis of the SSC Junior Engineer exam.

Overall Exam Analysis

As per the SSC JE exam analysis, the overall level of the examination was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the General Intelligence & Reasoning section to be the easiest among all the subjects. Whereas, the questions from the elective subjects were tricky and lengthy to attempt.

Subject Good Attempts SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis General Intelligence & Reasoning 35-40 Easy General Knowledge & General Awareness 25-30 Easy to Moderate Civil/Electrical/Mechanical 45-55 Moderate to Difficult Total 105-125 Moderate

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

Candidates can go through the section below to know about the subject wise analysis, overall attempts and weightage.

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Topic Name Weightage Difficulty Level Syllogism 4-5 Easy Analogy 7-8 Easy Number Series 5 Easy Coding and Decoding 2-3 Easy Blood Relation 4 Easy Seating Arrangement 5 Easy Direction Sense 2 Moderate

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Topic Name Weightage Difficulty Level Current Affairs 10-15 Moderate Science 5 Easy History 3 Easy Geography 4 Easy Sports 2 Easy Static GK 8-10 Moderate

Civil Engineering