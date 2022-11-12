SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to commence the SSC JE 2022 exam on November 14, 2022. The examination shall be conducted in multiple shifts and will end on November 16, 2022. Candidates who will be writing the examination should check the official website, ssc.nic.in for downloading the admit card.
With only four days left for the SSC JE exam, the candidates are advised to adhere to the preparation tips as suggested by experts. Adhering to completion of revision at least two days before the exam helps in retaining the important concepts before the examination.
SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern
- The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode.
- As per the exam pattern, the questions from the first two sections, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Knowledge are compulsory. The third subject having questions from the optional subject has to be chosen by the candidate.
- A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.
- The questions in the exam shall be multiple-choice based.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hr
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Civil/Electrical/Mechanical
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Important Topics for SSC JE 2022
The candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE 2022 examination are advised to go through the subject-wise topics as notified by the commission. The questions in the examination are going to be asked solely from the topics that have been mentioned in the table below.
|
Subject
|
SSC JE Syllabus
|
Electrical
|
Utilization and Electrical Energy
Basic Electronics
Synchronous Machines
Generation, Transmission and Distribution
Estimation and Costing
Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit
AC Fundamentals
Measurement and Measuring instruments
Electrical Machines
Fractional Kilowatt Motors
Single-phase induction Motors
|
Civil
|
Surveying
Soil Mechanics
Hydraulics
Environmental Engineering
Building Materials
Irrigation Engineering
Transportation Engineering
Estimating, Costing, and Valuation
|
Mechanical
|
Fitting & Accessories
Air Compressors & their cycles
Refrigeration cycles
Air standard Cycles for IC Engines
Principle of Refrigeration Plant
Nozzles & Steam Turbines
Properties & Classification of Fluids
Fluid Statics
IC Engine Performance
IC Engines Combustion
IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication
Rankine cycle of System
Boilers
Classification
Properties of Pure Substances
1st Law of Thermodynamics
2nd Law of Thermodynamics
Specification
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
India and its neighboring countries
History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,
Current events of the last six months
General Polity
Matters of everyday observations
Scientific Research
Indian Constitution
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Figural Patternfolding and completion
Numerical Operations
Symbolic Operations
Verbal and non-verbal type
Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory
Discrimination, observation
Semantic Analogy
Figural classification
Relationship concepts,
Syllogistic reasoning
Space visualization, spatial orientation
Non-verbal series
Coding and Decoding
Arithmetic number series
Analogies, similarities, and differences
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding
SSC JE 2022 Last Minute Tips
The candidates who wish to write the upcoming SSC JE examination are advised to adhere to the last-minute tips to crack it on the first attempt. These tips have been curated by experts who have year-long experience in the Junior Engineer examination.
- The candidates should try to complete their revisions for all the subjects at least two days before the examination.
- It is advisable to attempt the mock tests in a way that one is writing the actual examination. This helps in getting the correct insight if the strategy followed to attempt the exam is correct.
- Go through the SSC JE admit card and make sure that the test center venue is known beforehand. The candidate should also visit the location beforehand to avoid last moment hassle on the exam day.
- Make a checklist of the important document list that has to be carried on the exam day and make sure that none of the ones mentioned is left behind.
