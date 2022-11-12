SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: Get the SSC JE last-minute preparation tips. Know the subject-wise preparation tips and topics for the examination. Also, check the Junior Engineer exam pattern along with the marking scheme.

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to commence the SSC JE 2022 exam on November 14, 2022. The examination shall be conducted in multiple shifts and will end on November 16, 2022. Candidates who will be writing the examination should check the official website, ssc.nic.in for downloading the admit card.

With only four days left for the SSC JE exam, the candidates are advised to adhere to the preparation tips as suggested by experts. Adhering to completion of revision at least two days before the exam helps in retaining the important concepts before the examination.

SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern

The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode.

As per the exam pattern, the questions from the first two sections, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Knowledge are compulsory. The third subject having questions from the optional subject has to be chosen by the candidate.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.

The questions in the exam shall be multiple-choice based.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hr General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Civil/Electrical/Mechanical 100 100 Total 200 200

Important Topics for SSC JE 2022

The candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE 2022 examination are advised to go through the subject-wise topics as notified by the commission. The questions in the examination are going to be asked solely from the topics that have been mentioned in the table below.

Subject SSC JE Syllabus Electrical Utilization and Electrical Energy Basic Electronics Synchronous Machines Generation, Transmission and Distribution Estimation and Costing Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit AC Fundamentals Measurement and Measuring instruments Electrical Machines Fractional Kilowatt Motors Single-phase induction Motors Civil Surveying Soil Mechanics Hydraulics Environmental Engineering Building Materials Irrigation Engineering Transportation Engineering Estimating, Costing, and Valuation Mechanical Fitting & Accessories Air Compressors & their cycles Refrigeration cycles Air standard Cycles for IC Engines Principle of Refrigeration Plant Nozzles & Steam Turbines Properties & Classification of Fluids Fluid Statics IC Engine Performance IC Engines Combustion IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication Rankine cycle of System Boilers Classification Properties of Pure Substances 1st Law of Thermodynamics 2nd Law of Thermodynamics Specification General Knowledge & General Awareness India and its neighboring countries History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, Current events of the last six months General Polity Matters of everyday observations Scientific Research Indian Constitution General Intelligence & Reasoning Figural Patternfolding and completion Numerical Operations Symbolic Operations Verbal and non-verbal type Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory Discrimination, observation Semantic Analogy Figural classification Relationship concepts, Syllogistic reasoning Space visualization, spatial orientation Non-verbal series Coding and Decoding Arithmetic number series Analogies, similarities, and differences Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding

SSC JE 2022 Last Minute Tips

The candidates who wish to write the upcoming SSC JE examination are advised to adhere to the last-minute tips to crack it on the first attempt. These tips have been curated by experts who have year-long experience in the Junior Engineer examination.

The candidates should try to complete their revisions for all the subjects at least two days before the examination.

It is advisable to attempt the mock tests in a way that one is writing the actual examination. This helps in getting the correct insight if the strategy followed to attempt the exam is correct.

Go through the SSC JE admit card and make sure that the test center venue is known beforehand. The candidate should also visit the location beforehand to avoid last moment hassle on the exam day.

Make a checklist of the important document list that has to be carried on the exam day and make sure that none of the ones mentioned is left behind.

