SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: Get the SSC JE last-minute preparation tips. Know the subject-wise preparation tips and topics for the examination. Also, check the Junior Engineer exam pattern along with the marking scheme. 

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins from 14th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to commence the SSC JE 2022 exam on November 14, 2022. The examination shall be conducted in multiple shifts and will end on November 16, 2022. Candidates who will be writing the examination should check the official website, ssc.nic.in for downloading the admit card. 

With only four days left for the SSC JE exam, the candidates are advised to adhere to the preparation tips as suggested by experts. Adhering to completion of revision at least two days before the exam helps in retaining the important concepts before the examination.

SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. 
  • As per the exam pattern, the questions from the first two sections, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Knowledge are compulsory. The third subject having questions from the optional subject has to be chosen by the candidate.
  • A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate. 
  • The questions in the exam shall be multiple-choice based. 

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hr

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Civil/Electrical/Mechanical

100

100

Total

200

200

Important Topics for SSC JE 2022

The candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE 2022 examination are advised to go through the subject-wise topics as notified by the commission. The questions in the examination are going to be asked solely from the topics that have been mentioned in the table below. 

Subject

SSC JE Syllabus

Electrical

Utilization and Electrical Energy

Basic Electronics

Synchronous Machines

Generation, Transmission and Distribution

Estimation and Costing

Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit

AC Fundamentals

Measurement and Measuring instruments

Electrical Machines

Fractional Kilowatt Motors 

Single-phase induction Motors

Civil

Surveying

Soil Mechanics

Hydraulics

Environmental Engineering

Building Materials

Irrigation Engineering 

Transportation Engineering

Estimating, Costing, and Valuation

Mechanical

Fitting & Accessories

Air Compressors & their cycles

Refrigeration cycles

Air standard Cycles for IC Engines

Principle of Refrigeration Plant

Nozzles & Steam Turbines

Properties & Classification of Fluids

Fluid Statics

IC Engine Performance

IC Engines Combustion

IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication

Rankine cycle of System

Boilers

Classification

Properties of Pure Substances 

1st Law of Thermodynamics

2nd Law of Thermodynamics

Specification

General Knowledge & General Awareness

India and its neighboring countries

History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,

Current events of the last six months

General Polity

Matters of everyday observations

Scientific Research

Indian Constitution

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Figural Patternfolding and completion

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

Verbal and non-verbal type

Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory

Discrimination, observation

Semantic Analogy

Figural classification

Relationship concepts,

Syllogistic reasoning

Space visualization, spatial orientation

Non-verbal series

Coding and Decoding

Arithmetic number series

Analogies, similarities, and differences

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding

SSC JE 2022 Last Minute Tips 

The candidates who wish to write the upcoming SSC JE examination are advised to adhere to the last-minute tips to crack it on the first attempt. These tips have been curated by experts who have year-long experience in the Junior Engineer examination. 

  • The candidates should try to complete their revisions for all the subjects at least two days before the examination.
  • It is advisable to attempt the mock tests in a way that one is writing the actual examination. This helps in getting the correct insight if the strategy followed to attempt the exam is correct. 
  • Go through the SSC JE admit card and make sure that the test center venue is known beforehand. The candidate should also visit the location beforehand to avoid last moment hassle on the exam day.
  • Make a checklist of the important document list that has to be carried on the exam day and make sure that none of the ones mentioned is left behind.

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC JE 2022 exam pattern?

As per the SSC JE exam pattern, paper 1 will have 200 questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge and General Engineering subjects. The first two papers are going to be compulsory in nature whereas the last one is going to be elective. The exam shall be held for a duration of two hours.

Q2: What topics should be prepared for the SSC JE 2022 Exam?

The candidates are advised to stick to the official syllabus for all subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, and General Engineering subjects on the basis of the syllabus prescribed by the commission.

Q3: What are the last minute preparation tips to clear the SSC JE exam?

Candidates are advised to attempt the SSC JE mock test regularly to work on the weak sections and ace the same before the examination.
