SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: Check Paper-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: Know the subject-wise topic list preparation tips for the examination day. Also, check the Junior Engineer exam pattern along with the marking scheme. 

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JE 2022 examination from November 14 to 16, 2022. The commission announced the notification for the Junior Engineer in August 2022 itself. Now, the SSC JE paper 1 is going to be held in the third week of November 2022. 

Download SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

As of now, the commission has not released the SSC JE 2022 admit card for the upcoming exam. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website, ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates related to the same. The selection process for the SSC JE has two rounds, CBT written exam and descriptive paper. Candidates who qualify for all the rounds are considered for final appointment in the commission as Junior Engineer. 

Check SSC JE 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in the online mode. 
  • The first two sections i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge shall be compulsory in nature. Whereas, the third subject specifically has to be opted for by the candidate. 
  • A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate. 
  • The questions in the exam shall be multiple choice based. 

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Paper-II

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hr

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Civil/Electrical/Mechanical

100

100

Total

200

200

Download SSC 2023 Exam Calendar

SSC JE Important Topics

Candidates going to write the SSC JE (Junior Engineer) examination are advised to stick to the official syllabus recommended by the commission. The examination is going to be having questions from the aforesaid topics only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC JE subject wise syllabus for all the subjects. 

Subject

SSC JE Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Relationship concepts,

Syllogistic reasoning

Space visualization, spatial orientation

Non-verbal series

Coding and Decoding

Verbal and non-verbal type

Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory

Discrimination, observation

Semantic Analogy

Figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Analogies, similarities and differences

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding

Figural Patternfolding and completion

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Matters of everyday observations

Scientific Research

Indian Constitution

India and its neighbouring countries

History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,

Current events of last six months

General Polity

Civil

Building Materials

Estimating, Costing and Valuation

Surveying

Soil Mechanics

Hydraulics

Irrigation Engineering 

Transportation Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Electrical

Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit

AC Fundamentals

Measurement and Measuring instruments

Electrical Machines

Fractional Kilowatt Motors 

Single phase induction Motors

Synchronous Machines

Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Estimation and Costing

Utilization and Electrical Energy

Basic Electronics

Mechanical

Properties of Pure Substances 

1st Law of Thermodynamics

2nd Law of Thermodynamics

Air standard Cycles for IC Engines

IC Engine Performance

IC Engines Combustion

IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication

Rankine cycle of System

Boilers

Classification

Specification

Fitting & Accessories

Air Compressors & their cycles

Refrigeration cycles

Principle of Refrigeration Plant

Nozzles & Steam Turbines

Properties & Classification of Fluids

Fluid Statics

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects for SSC JE 2022

SSC JE Preparation Tips & Strategy

The candidates who are going to write the SSC JE (Junior Engineer) examination should adhere to the preparation strategy admissible to the exam. The following section consists of the tips and tricks that are useful to clear the exam in the first attempt. 

  • Candidates are advised to download the SSC JE syllabus from the official website and use the same to prepare for the examination. It is going to help them in preparing for those topics that are going to be helpful in clearing it in the first attempt. 
  • There are three subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge and General Engineering. Candidates are advised to keep the study routine different for all three subjects to ace them on the first attempt. 
  • Revise the General Engineering subjects using the short notes prepared during the graduation. These short notes help in revising the topics and thus increase the score marks. 
  • Adhere to the SSC JE mock tests to get an insight into the level of preparation before the exam. It is also helpful in increasing the speed and accuracy of the examination.

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC JE 2022 exam pattern?

As per the SSC JE exam pattern, paper 1 will have 200 questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge and General Engineering subjects. The first two papers are going to be compulsory in nature whereas the last one is going to be elective. The exam shall be held for a duration of two hours.

Q2: What topics should be prepared for the SSC JE 2022?

The candidates are advised to stick to the official syllabus for all subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, and General Engineering subjects on the basis of the syllabus prescribed by the commission.

Q3: What are the preparation tips to clear the SSC JE exam on the first attempt?

Candidates are advised to attempt the SSC JE mock test regularly to work on the weak sections and ace the same before the examination.
