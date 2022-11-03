SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: Check Paper-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: Know the subject-wise topic list preparation tips for the examination day. Also, check the Junior Engineer exam pattern along with the marking scheme.

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JE 2022 examination from November 14 to 16, 2022. The commission announced the notification for the Junior Engineer in August 2022 itself. Now, the SSC JE paper 1 is going to be held in the third week of November 2022.

As of now, the commission has not released the SSC JE 2022 admit card for the upcoming exam. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website, ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates related to the same. The selection process for the SSC JE has two rounds, CBT written exam and descriptive paper. Candidates who qualify for all the rounds are considered for final appointment in the commission as Junior Engineer.

SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern

The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in the online mode.

The first two sections i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge shall be compulsory in nature. Whereas, the third subject specifically has to be opted for by the candidate.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.

The questions in the exam shall be multiple choice based.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hr General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Civil/Electrical/Mechanical 100 100 Total 200 200

SSC JE Important Topics

Candidates going to write the SSC JE (Junior Engineer) examination are advised to stick to the official syllabus recommended by the commission. The examination is going to be having questions from the aforesaid topics only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC JE subject wise syllabus for all the subjects.

Subject SSC JE Syllabus General Intelligence & Reasoning Relationship concepts, Syllogistic reasoning Space visualization, spatial orientation Non-verbal series Coding and Decoding Verbal and non-verbal type Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory Discrimination, observation Semantic Analogy Figural classification Arithmetic number series Analogies, similarities and differences Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding Figural Patternfolding and completion Numerical Operations Symbolic Operations General Knowledge & General Awareness Matters of everyday observations Scientific Research Indian Constitution India and its neighbouring countries History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, Current events of last six months General Polity Civil Building Materials Estimating, Costing and Valuation Surveying Soil Mechanics Hydraulics Irrigation Engineering Transportation Engineering Environmental Engineering Electrical Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit AC Fundamentals Measurement and Measuring instruments Electrical Machines Fractional Kilowatt Motors Single phase induction Motors Synchronous Machines Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Estimation and Costing Utilization and Electrical Energy Basic Electronics Mechanical Properties of Pure Substances 1st Law of Thermodynamics 2nd Law of Thermodynamics Air standard Cycles for IC Engines IC Engine Performance IC Engines Combustion IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication Rankine cycle of System Boilers Classification Specification Fitting & Accessories Air Compressors & their cycles Refrigeration cycles Principle of Refrigeration Plant Nozzles & Steam Turbines Properties & Classification of Fluids Fluid Statics

SSC JE Preparation Tips & Strategy

The candidates who are going to write the SSC JE (Junior Engineer) examination should adhere to the preparation strategy admissible to the exam. The following section consists of the tips and tricks that are useful to clear the exam in the first attempt.