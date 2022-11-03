SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: Check Paper-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC JE 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JE 2022 examination from November 14 to 16, 2022. The commission announced the notification for the Junior Engineer in August 2022 itself. Now, the SSC JE paper 1 is going to be held in the third week of November 2022.
As of now, the commission has not released the SSC JE 2022 admit card for the upcoming exam. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website, ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates related to the same. The selection process for the SSC JE has two rounds, CBT written exam and descriptive paper. Candidates who qualify for all the rounds are considered for final appointment in the commission as Junior Engineer.
SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern
- The SSC Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in the online mode.
- The first two sections i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge shall be compulsory in nature. Whereas, the third subject specifically has to be opted for by the candidate.
- A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.
- The questions in the exam shall be multiple choice based.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hr
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Civil/Electrical/Mechanical
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC JE Important Topics
Candidates going to write the SSC JE (Junior Engineer) examination are advised to stick to the official syllabus recommended by the commission. The examination is going to be having questions from the aforesaid topics only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC JE subject wise syllabus for all the subjects.
|
Subject
|
SSC JE Syllabus
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Relationship concepts,
Syllogistic reasoning
Space visualization, spatial orientation
Non-verbal series
Coding and Decoding
Verbal and non-verbal type
Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory
Discrimination, observation
Semantic Analogy
Figural classification
Arithmetic number series
Analogies, similarities and differences
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding
Figural Patternfolding and completion
Numerical Operations
Symbolic Operations
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
Matters of everyday observations
Scientific Research
Indian Constitution
India and its neighbouring countries
History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,
Current events of last six months
General Polity
|
Civil
|
Building Materials
Estimating, Costing and Valuation
Surveying
Soil Mechanics
Hydraulics
Irrigation Engineering
Transportation Engineering
Environmental Engineering
|
Electrical
|
Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit
AC Fundamentals
Measurement and Measuring instruments
Electrical Machines
Fractional Kilowatt Motors
Single phase induction Motors
Synchronous Machines
Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Estimation and Costing
Utilization and Electrical Energy
Basic Electronics
|
Mechanical
|
Properties of Pure Substances
1st Law of Thermodynamics
2nd Law of Thermodynamics
Air standard Cycles for IC Engines
IC Engine Performance
IC Engines Combustion
IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication
Rankine cycle of System
Boilers
Classification
Specification
Fitting & Accessories
Air Compressors & their cycles
Refrigeration cycles
Principle of Refrigeration Plant
Nozzles & Steam Turbines
Properties & Classification of Fluids
Fluid Statics
SSC JE Preparation Tips & Strategy
The candidates who are going to write the SSC JE (Junior Engineer) examination should adhere to the preparation strategy admissible to the exam. The following section consists of the tips and tricks that are useful to clear the exam in the first attempt.
- Candidates are advised to download the SSC JE syllabus from the official website and use the same to prepare for the examination. It is going to help them in preparing for those topics that are going to be helpful in clearing it in the first attempt.
- There are three subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Knowledge and General Engineering. Candidates are advised to keep the study routine different for all three subjects to ace them on the first attempt.
- Revise the General Engineering subjects using the short notes prepared during the graduation. These short notes help in revising the topics and thus increase the score marks.
- Adhere to the SSC JE mock tests to get an insight into the level of preparation before the exam. It is also helpful in increasing the speed and accuracy of the examination.