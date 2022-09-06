SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Paper-1 from 14th to 16th Nov: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSC JE 2022 Paper-1 Exam will be conducted from 14 th to 16 th November 2022 and will be a Computer Based Exam (CBE). So, let’s look at the latest Exam Pattern and Detailed Syllabus of SSC JE 2022 Paper-1.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. The candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of the SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This year SSC JE Paper - I 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 14th to 16th November 2022.

So, let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Detailed Syllabus of SSC JE 2022 Paper-1:

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Paper – 1 Exam Pattern

SSC JE Paper - I 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) Sections Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are eligible for scribe) General Awareness 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100

Note:

SSC JE Paper - 1 2022 Exam will be a Computer Based Exam (CBE).

Paper-1 will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi).

25 marks will be deducted for every question attempted wrong by a candidate in both papers.

The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) / Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contracts) are required to attempt Part-A (Civil & Structural) of Paper-I and Paper-II and the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) is required to attempt Part-B (Electrical) and the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) are required to attempt Part-C (Mechanical) of Paper-I and Paper-II failing which their candidature will be rejected.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Paper – 1 Syllabus

The standard of the questions in Engineering subjects will be approximately of the level of a Diploma in Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics) from a recognized Institute, Board, or University recognized by the All India Board of Technical Education. All the questions will be set in SI units. The details of the syllabus are given below:

1. General Intelligence & Reasoning

The Syllabus for General Intelligence would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgement, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationships, arithmetical computations and other analytical functions.

2. General Awareness

Questions will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity and Scientific Research, etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

3. General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical)

Part-A: Civil and Structural Engineering

a) Civil Engineering: Building Materials, Estimating, Costing and Valuation, Surveying, Soil Mechanics, Hydraulics, Irrigation Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Environmental Engineering.

b) Structural Engineering: Theory of Structures, Concrete Technology, RCC Design, Steel Design.

Part-B: Electrical Engineering

Basic concepts, Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit, AC Fundamentals, Measurement and Measuring instruments, Electrical Machines, Fractional Kilowatt Motors and single phase induction Motors, Synchronous Machines, Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Estimation and Costing, Utilization and Electrical Energy, Basic Electronics.

Part-C: Mechanical Engineering:

Theory of Machines and Machine Design, Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials, Properties of Pure Substances, 1st Law of Thermodynamics, 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, Air standard Cycles for IC Engines, IC Engine Performance, IC Engines Combustion, IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication, Rankine cycle of System, Boilers, Classification, Specification, Fitting & Accessories, Air Compressors & their cycles, Refrigeration cycles, Principle of Refrigeration Plant, Nozzles & Steam Turbines. Properties & Classification of Fluids, Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure, Fluid kinematics, Dynamics of Ideal fluids, Measurement of Flow rate, basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines, Centrifugal Pumps, Classification of steels.

Candidates are required to prepare for their optional subject thoroughly for achieving success in Paper-1 and construct a concrete study plan according to the syllabus mentioned above.