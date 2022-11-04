SSC JE 2022 Salary after 7th CPC: Junior Engineer Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy

SSC JE 2022 Salary after 7th CPC: SSC JE salary structure has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. As per that, those who qualify for the exam get a salary as per the pay scale of Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400. The salary structure is going to be as per the norms of the 7th pay commission. With this, we can speculate that the in-hand salary for the SSC Junior Engineer is going to be Rs. 63,000 to 64,000 per month.
The commission invited applications from eligible candidates for the profile of SSC JE in August. The selection process has two phases, paper 1 and paper 2 and both phases have to be qualified by the candidates. The SSC JE paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted from November 14 to 16, 2022. The candidates are advised to download their admit card for the examination by visiting the official website of the commission.
SSC JE Salary Structure
The SSC JE salary structure has been notified by the commission on the official notification. As per that, candidates joining as SSC Junior Engineer will be eligible to get a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400. This also implies that the monthly in-hand salary for the candidates is going to be Rs. 63,000 per month. Go through the table below to get the SSC JE monthly salary break-up.
|
Details
|
Amount in Rs.
|
Pay Scale
|
35,400 to 1,12,400
|
Pay Level
|
6
|
Basic Pay
|
35,400
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
13452
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
9552
|
Travel Allowance (TA)
|
4968
|
Total Monthly Salary
|
Rs. 63,000
|
Annual Package
|
Rs. 7.56 LPA
The following section consists of the basic allowances that a candidate is subjected to get after joining the commission on the SSC Junior Engineer SI job profile.
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Travel Allowance (TA)
- City Compensatory Allowance
- Special Allowance
- Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
- Petrol Allowance
- Provident Fund Contribution
SSC JE Job Profile
Those whose name appears in the final merit list for the SSC JE profile become eligible for the training process. These candidates post completion of their respective training have to fulfill the following roles and responsibilities.
- He is advised to supervise the project that is assigned to him by the senior or the administrative department.
- He has to work with the team and make any repairs in case the work done is not up to the mark. He is also entitled to make suggestive changes in the architectural structure if needed.
- He has to overview the budget of the project and make necessary changes in the same. He has to also work together to pass the bills of the contractors within the designated time.
- As an SSC JE, the candidate has to implement the various government schemes from time to time within the specified timeline.
SSC JE Career Growth
Candidate who clears the SSC JE examination in a single attempt is subject to get a good career growth. These candidates after completing a fixed service period become eligible for internal exams and promotions. After qualifying for these exams, they are promoted to senior profiles. The following promotional hierarchy is followed for an SSC Junior Engineer.
- Junior Engineer
- Assistant Engineer
- Engineer
- Senior Engineer