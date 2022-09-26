SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 1st Oct: Download Junior Hindi Translator Previous Year Question Papers PDF

SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 1st Oct: Download the SSC JHT previous year’s question paper in PDF format. Also, check out the detailed exam pattern, and marking scheme for the Junior Hindi Translator exam here.

SSC JHT Previous Year Papers (PDF Download): The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JHT 2022 examination soon. As per the latest update, the SSC JHT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on October 01, 2022. The candidates who are going to write the exam this year can resort to the SSC JHT previous year's papers.

These previous year's papers PDF can be procured from the official website of the commission. Additionally, one can also download them from the direct link given on this page. SSC JHT is a very competitive examination citing the low number of vacancies reported by the commission.

Candidates can adhere to the SSC JHT previous year's papers to get an insight into the level of the questions asked in the exam. Additionally, it helps know about the topics that are asked by the commission for different subjects.

Check SSC JHT 2022 Preparation Tips to Score High Marks

The selection process for SSC JHT 2022 has two rounds, a written exam and a translation test. The first phase has questions from two subjects, General Hindi and General English. Whereas, the second phase is a translation test. In this round, candidates will be required to translate provided matter into Hindi or English within the specified time limit.

Check SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern.

The paper 1 is going to be held in the objective mode as a CBT. Whereas, paper 2 which is a descriptive paper shall be held in pen and paper mode.

The paper 1 will have questions from two subjects, General Hindi and English. Whereas, paper 2 shall be having questions based on Translation and Essay writing.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable on the wrong answers marked in paper 1 only.

Check SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC JHT Paper Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 100 2 hours General English 100 100 Total - 200 200 Paper 2 Translation 2 2 2 hours Essay Writing 2 2

Download SSC JHT Previous Year Papers PDF

SSC JHT examination is going to be conducted soon. The candidates who have applied to appear for the examination for this year can check out the previous year's papers link. These papers can be used to get a real-time idea of the questions asked in the SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination earlier.

Recruitment Year SSC JHT Previous Year Papers PDF link SSC Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Modal Question Paper (English) Click Here SSC Junior Hindi Translator 2018 Click Here SSC Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Modal Question Paper (Hindi) Click Here SSC Junior Hindi Translator OMR Sheet Click Here

Benefits of SSC JHT Previous Year Papers

The SSC JHT previous year papers are one of the best resources to excel in the examination. There are several other benefits that are offered to those who use the SSC Junior Hindi Translator papers. Check out the primary benefits in the section below.

The previous year's papers of SSC JHT help in getting about the topic-wise weightage of different subjects. Candidates can use the papers to analyze the topics that account for the highest and lowest number of questions in the exam.

Attempt the SSC JHT previous year's paper to know about the questions that are repeated. The commission is known to repeat some questions every year. It is advised to highlight these questions and prepare them effectively.

Analyze the SSC JHT previous year's paper to know about the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam. One can also know about the type of questions that are prominent in this exam.

SSC JHT's previous year's paper is one of the prominent resources to get an insight about their overall preparation. One can attempt the paper to know about the sections that require hard work.

Lastly, one can study the SSC JHT paper to know about the overall structure of the examination asked by the commission. This is helpful in getting clarity for the structure, type of questions, etc.

The previous year's papers of SSC JHT are also helpful in getting a real-time idea of the actual examination. Candidates can attempt the paper to also get an idea of their overall accuracy and speed.

The SSC JHT previous year papers should be checked to get an idea of the difficulty level of the questions asked over the years. One can download the previous year's papers of Junior Hindi Translator in PDF format and attempt the same. SSC JHT is one of the prominent examinations that is conducted to appoint Group B translators in various departments of different government ministries.