SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 1st October: Junior Hindi Translator Paper-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 1st October: Check out the preparation strategy for the SSC JHT 2022 exam. Know the tips and tricks to draft essays and letters. Also, get the expected topic list for the SSC JHT exam.

SSC JHT 2022 Exam on 1st October: The candidates preparing for the SSC JHT examination can check out the preparation tips to study for the examination. These preparation tips help in getting a complete hold of the examination. As per the update, the SSC JHT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on October 01, 2022.

Therefore, the commission notified the region-wise SSC JHT admit card earlier yesterday. The same can be downloaded from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who wish to write the examination in October can adhere to the preparation tips for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator exam.

The SSC JHT recruitment process is going to have two papers, Tier 1 which is a computer based test and Tier 2 is a descriptive paper. Those who qualify for both papers are considered for final appointment. Hence, to help the candidates with their examination we have come up with this article on SSC JHT preparation tips.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern.

The paper 1 is going to be held in the objective mode as a CBT. Whereas, paper 2 which is a descriptive paper shall be held in pen and paper mode.

The paper 1 will have questions from two subjects, General Hindi and English. Whereas, paper 2 shall be having questions based on Translation and Essay writing.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable on the wrong answers marked in paper 1 only.

SSC JHT Paper Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 100 2 hours General English 100 100 Total - 200 200 Paper 2 Translation 2 2 2 hours Essay Writing 2 2

SSC JHT Important Topics

The candidates going to write the SSC JHT examination in the upcoming days should always adhere to the important topics suggested by the commission. An indicative syllabus comprising the topics that are relevant to the exam has been mentioned in the official notification. Candidates can check out the subject-wise SSC JHT topics to get a gist of what should be studied for the exam.

Sections SSC JHT Syllabus General Hindi Hindi Grammar

Hindi Synonyms

Hindi Paragraphs

Hindi Proverbs

Hindi Antonyms

Knowledge of Hindi General English Vocabulary

Grammar

Synonyms

Sentence Structure

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Correct use of words

Phrases and Idioms Translation Paragraph Translation from Hindi to English

Paragraph Translation from English to Hindi Essay Writing Essay in English

Essay in Hindi

SSC JHT 2022 Preparation Tips

The SSC JHT examination is going to be held in the first week of October 2022. Candidates who are going to write the exam can check out the preparation tips relevant to the Junior Hindi Translator in the section below.

Go through the paper-wise SSC JHT syllabus for both English and Hindi. The commission has notified the complete syllabus on the official notification. Candidates can use the syllabus and prepare only those topics that are crucial for the examination to save their time.

Next, comes resources for the SSC JHT 2022 examination. The best resources that help in the preparation for the examination are books. The candidates are advised to use the standard books for both English and Hindi to prepare efficiently for the exam. These books consist of lucid explanations related to different topics crucial for the Junior Hindi Translator examination.

SSC JHT previous year papers are also of great help when it comes to preparing for the examination. Candidates can procure them from the official website of the commission. These papers are also solved by different online coaching classes. Candidates can attempt the papers and get an insight into their preparation level before the examination.

Use preparation videos available on the internet to solve doubts related to the SSC JHT examination. A lot of coaching classes releases videos comprising relevant explanation regarding different topics as notified in the official syllabus. These videos can be considered to clear doubts and get more clarity regarding topics that are tough to crack.

As the SSC JHT examination is going to have a separate descriptive paper. The candidates are going to have questions from Essays and letter writing. Hence, it is better to practice writing the same from early. This helps in better preparation and helps in clearing the loopholes like formatting mistakes, grammar mistakes, etc.

Candidates should always use an SSC JHT mock test that has been prescribed by previous year toppers. The performance in the mock test helps in getting an insight into the overall preparation level. Candidates can also check out the accuracy percentage and work on that.

The SSC JHT examination is conducted in two phases, Tier 1 and Tier 2. The final selection of the candidate is based on their performance in both phases. Hence, it is advisable to adhere to basic preparation tips to clear both rounds. An SSC Junior Hindi Translator is a Group C post under different ministries. However, adhering to the preparation tips helps in clearing high marks in first attempts.