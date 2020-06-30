SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020: Check Job Profile, 283 Vacancies, Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy for Hindi Translators

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Job Profile, 283 Vacancies, Salary, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy: This year SSC will conduct Stage 1 - Online Examination of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) consisting of objective type multiple choice questions on 6th October 2020 for 283 Vacancies. Every year Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts.

Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Updates

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English language to test the candidates command over both the languages and their translation skills. In this article, we will provide you all the information related to the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT); be it the nature of the work, postings, pay scales or the promotion policies.

Let us first look at the Pay Scale and Salary Structure of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in detail:

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

Salary Structure and Allowances of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)

So, let us now look at the vacancies released by SSC in 2020 for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) posts and their Pay Structure:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Vacancies Code Name Name of Posts Pay Scale A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Apart from the Basic Pay, a Junior Hindi translator (JHT) is entitled to several other benefits and allowance like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, etc. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted.



Tentative vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2020

The details of total 283 vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator are as under:

SSC JHT Posts Tentative SSC JHT 2020 Vacancies Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator 275 Senior Hindi Translator 8 Total 283

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Salary after 7th Pay Commission

The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The minimum SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Salary after 7th Pay Commission will be Rs. 35,400.

The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Click here to know the Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

Job Profile of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)

Let’s have a look at the Post-wise Roles and Responsibilities of a Hindi Translator in various Government Departments:

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

Translation/Typing of the documents from English to Hindi.

Ensuring the use/promotion of Hindi.

Any other work assigned by the superior authority.

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Translation of various documents from Hindi to English and vice-versa.

To assist Hindi Officer in organizing Hindi Meeting and Hindi Workshop.

Maintaining files and records relating to Hindi.

Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Translation of various documents from Hindi to English and vice-versa.

Maintaining the files and Records relating to office work.

Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

To translate various publications of official journals, books, forms, circulars, manuals, articles, etc. in Hindi and vice versa.

Translation of day to day official letters, office orders, departmental orders etc., from English to Hindi and vice versa.

To assist Hindi Officer in the implementation of work of official language policy and in various official matters.

Check SSC JHT 2020 Translator 283 Vacancies Details

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries, Departments, Offices

Translation/Typing of the documents from English to Hindi.

Ensuring the use/promotion of Hindi.

Any other work assigned by the superior authority.

Attending Meeting of the Departments.

Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have not yet adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

To attend to all the work related to implementation of Official language which includes translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa.

Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI)

To Assist Hindi Officer in organizing Hindi Meeting and Hindi Workshop.

To act as Teaching officer for Hindi Teaching Scheme.

The work timings of a Junior Hindi Translator depend upon the office timings of the respective department where the employee is posted. Mostly, there will be normal morning to evening shifts with no extra work load. However, in case of urgency the employee has to work overtime as and when required.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Promotion Policy

After certain period, there are chances of promotion for a Junior Hindi Translator deputed under different Government Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Many a times, candidates might have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate.

Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in descending order:

Note: OL stands for Official Language Cadre

So, the Job Profile of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who have proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages. A JHT profile can offer you a government job with a good salary package. Before applying to the various positions offered by SSC for the JHT Posts, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.