SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Paper PDF Download: Check GA/GK/Current Affairs & English Memory Based Questions with Answers

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Paper PDF Download: In this article, you will get the important memory based questions from General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs & English Sections that came in SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2021-22 Exam.

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC is conducting the Phase-9 Selection Post 2021-22 Exam in online mode from 2nd to 10th February 2022 across different cities except at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab Exam Centers. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness, General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs & English Language Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Question Paper: Memory Based Questions with Answers

1. Who got Dr. M.S. Swaminathan prize 2017-2019?

Answer: The prestigious 7th Dr MS Swaminathan Award for the period 2017-2019 was awarded to Dr V Praveen Rao, the Vice Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

2. Who is the Governor of Ladakh?

Answer: R. K. Mathur

3. India’s Ranking in World Press Freedom Index 2021:

Answer: 142nd Position among 180 countries

4. The matured mammalian cell nucleus is:

Answer: Mammalian erythrocytes are unique among the vertebrates as they are non-nucleated cells in their mature form. These cells have nuclei during early phases of erythropoiesis, but extrude them during development as they mature in order to provide more space for hemoglobin.

5. Kalinga is situated in which state?

Answer: Odisha - Ancient Kalinga (modern Orissa and part of Andhra Pradesh) was situated between river Mahanadi and the Godavari.

6. Black Buck National park is located in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

7. Meaning of Idiom HOT POTATO:

Answer: If you describe a problem or issue as a hot potato, you mean that it is very difficult and nobody wants to deal with it.

8. ANTONYM of the word SURPRISE

Answer: prepare, premonish, forewarn

9. IDIOM PHRASE – In line with

Answer: in agreement with

10. Synonym of the word VIGILANT

Answer: anxious · attentive · aware · cautious · circumspect · keen · observant · wary

11. Synonym of the word CERTAIN:

Answer: definite · sure · assured · bound · certified · concluded · decided · determined

12. Correct spelling.... service, serial

13. Cambodia Currency:

Answer: Cambodian Riel

14. Jallikattu festival is celebrated in:

Answer: Jallikattu is typically practised in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day, which occurs annually in January.

15. 54th Jnanpith award given to:

Answer: Amitav Ghosh was awarded the 54th Jnanpith award for his for his contribution to the enrichment of Indian literature in English.

16. Manike Mage Hithe song sung by:

Answer: Manike Mage Hithe is a Sri Lankan Sinhala-language song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka.

17. Save water to get free water Scheme started in which state?

Answer: Goa - Chief minister Pramod Sawant launched the 'Save Water to Get Free Water' scheme under which households in the state will not be charged for consumption up to 16,000 litres.

18. Luni River originates from:

Answer: Luni originates from western slopes of the Aravalli ranges

19. Mosaic Disease is found in:

Answer: mosaic, plant disease caused by various strains of several hundred viruses

20. Einstein won nobel prize in which year?

Answer: The Nobel Prize in Physics 1921 was awarded to Albert Einstein "for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect."

21. 2007-2012 comes under which 5 year plan?

Answer: India's Eleventh Five-Year Plan (2007-2012)

22. Which event was not in the Para Olympics? a) Hockey b) football c) table tennis d)Shot put

23. Dibru-Saikhowa National park is in:

Answer: Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is a national park located in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, Assam, India.

24. Harrappan Site at UP:

Answer: Alamgirpur is an archaeological site of the Indus Valley Civilization that thrived along Yamuna River (c. 3300–1300 BC) from the Harappan-Bara period, located in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is the easternmost site of the civilization.

25. Who among the following was painter in tagore family?

Answer: Abanindranath Tagore - He was a member of the distinguished Tagore family, and a nephew of the poet Rabindranath Tagore. His grandfather and his elder brother, Gaganendranath Tagore, were also artists

26. IFSC Full Form:

Answer: Indian Financial System Code (IFSC)

27. Ladakh State Bird:

Answer: Black-Necked Crane