JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks for 10th, 12th, Graduation Level Categorywise

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks: Check expected cutoff & minimum qualifying marks for SSC Phase 9 2022 Selection Post Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation Level Exams.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 12:33 IST
SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks
SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Phase-9 2021-22 Selection Post Exam from 2nd to 10th February 2022 can check the expected cutoff marks here. The exam was conducted in online mode across different cities except at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab Exam Centers. Based on the difficulty level of the three exams, i.e., Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduation Level, we have guestimated the Cutoff Marks of SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Online Exam.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 Exam Updates

Check SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Question Paper with Answer Key

Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment Updates

Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam Eligibility & 3261 Vacancy Details

Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Exam – Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Computer Based Exam (Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & Above Level Exams) consisted of 100 Questions of total 200 Marks in the MCQ Format. Below is the Exam Pattern:

Sections

No. of Questions

(Total Marks)

Time Duration

General Intelligence (Reasoning)

100 Questions

(200 Marks)

60 Minutes (Total)

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

General Awareness & Current Affairs

There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines. Therefore, to get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method.

For qualifying Computer Based Examination, candidates are required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Exam

Category

Minimum Marks (%)

General

35%/ 70 Marks

OBC/EWS

30%/ 60 Marks

Other Categories

25%/ 50 Marks

The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the

Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

1. In the ratio of 1:20, for up to 5 vacancies for any category of posts.

2. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

Check SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Posts Exam Result

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Matriculation/10th Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Matriculation Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Matriculation Level Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

120 to 125 Marks

OBC

110 to 115 Marks

SC

100 to 105 Marks

ST

90 to 95 Marks

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Higher Secondary/12th Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of Moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Higher Secondary Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Higher Secondary Level Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

110 to 115 Marks

OBC

100 to 105 Marks

SC

90 to 95 Marks

ST

80 to 85 Marks

SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Graduation Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to difficult level questions in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Graduation & Above Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off of SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Graduation Level Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 150 Marks)

General

100 to 105 Marks

OBC

90 to 95 Marks

SC

80 to 85 Marks

ST

70 to 75 Marks

The commission will conduct Skill Tests like Typing Test, Data Entry Test, Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification and these test will be of qualifying nature.

Also Read

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC 2022 Result Calendar

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular Category of post.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cut-off in SSC Selection Post Phase-9 2022 Exam?

No there will be no sectional cut-off

Q2. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise in SSC Phase-9 2022 Selection Post Exam?

Gen-35%, OBC/EWS-30%, Other Categories-25%

Q3. Was there any Negative Marking in SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam?

There Was A Negative Marking Of 0.50 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

Q4. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021-22 Exam?

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam Is Conducted In Three Separate Computer Based Examinations Consisting Of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), For Posts With Minimum Educational Qualification Of Matriculation, Higher Secondary And Graduation & Above Levels.

Q5. SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2021-22 Recruitment Exam is being held for how many vacancies?

3261 Vacancies Under SSC Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Selection Post Recruitment
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.