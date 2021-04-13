SSC Phase 8 2020 Result Analysis: 19589 candidates shortlisted for 10th/12th/Graduate Level Posts, Check Cutoff Marks (Download PDF)

SSC Phase 8 2020 Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-8 Examination held from 6th to 10th November 2020 at various exam centres across the country & on 14th December 2020 in Bihar. Total 19589 candidates (3426-Matriculation Level, 2684-Higher Secondary Level and 13479-Graduation & above level) candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, in the following ratio:

1:20 for vacancies up to 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

1:10 subject to minimum 100 for vacancies more than 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

Check SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Recruitment Update

So let’s have a look at the SSC Selection Post Phase-VIII 2020 Result Analysis:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

For qualifying SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Examination, candidates were required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Online Exam Category Minimum Marks General 35%/ 70 Marks OBC/ EWS 30%/ 60 Marks Other Categories 25%/ 50 Marks

Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Matriculation Level Posts:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation) Result Analysis Matriculation Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 255872 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 3426

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Matriculation level posts and number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation) Result & Cutoff PDF

Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts) Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation) Result Category Number of Shortlisted Candidates General 1518* OBC 787 EWS 270 SC 420 ST 200 ESM 167 OH 20 HH 44 VH - PwD-Others - Total 3426

*174-EWS, 232-SC, 59-ST, 25-ESM, 04-OH, 01-HH, 557-OBC and 2-VH candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off.

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Higher Secondary Level Posts:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary) Result Analysis Higher Secondary Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 241415 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 2684

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Higher Secondary level posts and number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary) Result & Cutoff PDF

Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary) Result Category Number of Shortlisted Candidates General 1640* OBC 559 EWS 140 SC 200 ST 80 ESM - OH 49 HH 16 VH - PwD-Others - Total 2684

*187-EWS, 190-SC, 37-ST, 5-ESM, 06-OH, 02-HH, 529-OBC and 1-VH candidates qualifying at UR Cutoff.

Click here to get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Graduation & Above Level Posts:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above) Result Analysis Graduation & Above Level Level Number of Candidates Number of Applicants 326884 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 13479

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Graduation & Above level posts and number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above) Result & Cutoff PDF

Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level posts) Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above) Result Category Number of Shortlisted Candidates General 6653* OBC 2958 EWS 688 SC 1822 ST 915 ESM 115 OH 129 HH 149 VH 45 PwD-Others 05 Total 13479

*817-EWS, 409-SC, 116-ST, 42-ESM, 21-OH, 2-HH, 1991-OBC and 11-VH candidates qualifying at UR Cutoff.

Get SSC 2021 Result Calendar

Document Verification

The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional /Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by 30th April 2021 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation level”/ “Higher Secondary level”/ “Graduation & above Level” and “Post-Category No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Skill Test

Skill Test, wherever prescribed for any category of post(s) will be conducted from amongst the shortlisted candidates whose hard copies of documents are received and found in order at Scrutiny stage, by the Regional Office (s) of the Commission. Due intimation in advance will be given by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices to the candidates through their websites. There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines.

Resolution of Tie Cases

In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, such cases have been resolved by applying the following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved: