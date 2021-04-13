SSC Phase 8 2020 Result Analysis: 19589 candidates shortlisted for 10th/12th/Graduate Level Posts, Check Cutoff Marks (Download PDF)

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SSC Phase 8 2020 Result Analysis (Download PDF): Get the analysis of SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Result announced on 12th April 2021 for Matriculation, Higher Secondary & Graduation Level Posts including the Cut-Off Marks announced for different posts.

Apr 13, 2021
SSC Phase 8 2020 Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-8 Examination held from 6th to 10th November 2020 at various exam centres across the country & on 14th December 2020 in Bihar. Total 19589 candidates (3426-Matriculation Level, 2684-Higher Secondary Level and 13479-Graduation & above level) candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, in the following ratio:

  • 1:20 for vacancies up to 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).
  • 1:10 subject to minimum 100 for vacancies more than 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

So let’s have a look at the SSC Selection Post Phase-VIII 2020 Result Analysis:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

For qualifying SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Examination, candidates were required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Online Exam

Category

Minimum Marks

General

35%/ 70 Marks

OBC/ EWS

30%/ 60 Marks

Other Categories

25%/ 50 Marks

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Matriculation Level Posts:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation) Result Analysis

Matriculation Level

Number of Candidates

Number of Applicants

255872

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

3426

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Matriculation level posts and number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation) Result & Cutoff PDF

Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts) Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Matriculation) Result

Category

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

General

1518*

OBC

787

EWS

270

SC

420

ST

200

ESM

167

OH

20

HH

44

VH

-

PwD-Others

-

Total

3426

*174-EWS, 232-SC, 59-ST, 25-ESM, 04-OH, 01-HH, 557-OBC and 2-VH candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Higher Secondary Level Posts:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary) Result Analysis

Higher Secondary Level

Number of Candidates

Number of Applicants

241415

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

2684

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Higher Secondary level posts and number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary) Result & Cutoff PDF

Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts)  Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Higher Secondary) Result

Category

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

General

1640*

OBC

559

EWS

140

SC

200

ST

80

ESM

-

OH

49

HH

16

VH

-

PwD-Others

-

Total

2684

*187-EWS, 190-SC, 37-ST, 5-ESM, 06-OH, 02-HH, 529-OBC and 1-VH candidates qualifying at UR Cutoff.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above Level) Result Analysis & Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under Graduation & Above Level Posts:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above) Result Analysis

Graduation & Above Level Level

Number of Candidates

Number of Applicants

326884

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

13479

Candidates can view Post-Category wise cut-off details of candidates qualified against vacancies for Graduation & Above level posts and number of candidates shortlisted from the link given below:

Download SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above) Result & Cutoff PDF

Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level posts) Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 (Graduation & Above) Result

Category

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

General

6653*

OBC

2958

EWS

688

SC

1822

ST

915

ESM

115

OH

129

HH

149

VH

45

PwD-Others

05

Total

13479

*817-EWS, 409-SC, 116-ST, 42-ESM, 21-OH, 2-HH, 1991-OBC and 11-VH candidates qualifying at UR Cutoff.

Document Verification

The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional /Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by 30th April 2021 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation level”/ “Higher Secondary level”/ “Graduation & above Level” and “Post-Category No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Skill Test

Skill Test, wherever prescribed for any category of post(s) will be conducted from amongst the shortlisted candidates whose hard copies of documents are received and found in order at Scrutiny stage, by the Regional Office (s) of the Commission. Due intimation in advance will be given by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices to the candidates through their websites. There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines.

Resolution of Tie Cases

In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, such cases have been resolved by applying the following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

  1. Total marks in Computer Based Examination.
  2. Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination.
  3. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination.
  4. Date of Birth, with older candidates placed higher.
  5. Alphabetical order of names (starting with first name)

 
