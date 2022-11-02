SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Salary: Check Sub-Inspector Pay Scale, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Salary: Know about the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI in Delhi Police salary structure notified by the commission. Also, check out the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI in Delhi Police pay scale along with salary.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Salary: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF salary structure and job profile. The admissible pay scale for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF salary is INR 35,400 to 1,12,400 in pay level - 6. The salary structure is also going to consist of allowances like DA, HRA, and TA along with other allowances. With this, the monthly in-hand salary for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF is going to be Rs. 63,000 to 65,000.

The candidates post completing the selection process will be offered training for a fixed period of time. After this, they will be inducted in the force as Sub Inspectors. The commission is going to conduct the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF exam from November 09 to 11, 2022. The admit card for the same is going to be released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Salary Structure

The candidates who complete the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI selection process get paid as per the pay level 6 of the 7th pay commission. The admissible pay scale for the SSC CPO is going to be INR 35,400 to 1,12,400. Go through the table below for knowing the monthly salary break-up.

Details Amount in INR Pay Scale 35,400 to 1,12,400 Pay Level 6 Basic Pay 35,400 Dearness Allowance (DA) 13452 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 9552 Travel Allowance (TA) 4968 Total Monthly Salary INR 63,000 Annual Package INR 7.56 LPA

The following section consists of the basic allowances that a candidate is subjected to get after joining the commission on the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI job profile.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Job Profile

The candidates who are called to join the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) or Delhi Police as Sub Inspector have to adhere to a number of roles and responsibilities. The following section consists of the details related to the same.

They have to work within the force and provide security to government personnel, PSU etc.

SSC CPO Delhi Police are known to provide security and protection to the government industrial units.

SSC CPO has to maintain law and order in Delhi and ensure the protection of the common man.

Investigate the crime and then arrest the criminal.

Maintain an FIR register to make sure that the case is documented properly after it is reported.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Career Growth

The candidates post joining the Delhi Police or CAPF as SSC CPO (Central Police Organization). After completion of a fixed number of service periods, they become eligible to write the internal and promotional exams. Post clearing this exam, they are called for promotion to higher profiles. Go through the section below to know the career growth for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI job profile.