Study at Home
Search

No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates

Commission Released New Dates for 8 SSC 2020 Exams: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019, SSC JE Paper-1 2019, SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019, SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020, SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020, SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020, SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 and SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police 2020 Exams.

Jul 23, 2020 16:54 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates
No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates

Commission Released New Dates for 8 SSC 2020 Exams: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed several exam dates and introduced some new exam in its revised exam schedule which was released on 21st July 2020 at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Commission clarified that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation; the Staff Selection Commission has decided to re-schedule its pending examinations. Check the list of 8 SSC 2020 Exam whose examination dates has been revised recently. Let’s start with a new exam introduced by SSC, i.e., Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020:

Check New SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

1. SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam - 27th November Onwards

Delhi Police has officially announced 5846 Constable (Executive) Vacancies for both male & female candidates. These vacancies have been category wise generated due to expire, resignation, selected outside and VRS, etc in Delhi Police. The Vacancies will be filled through Direct Recruitment Exam to be conducted by Staff Selection Commission on 27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam

Post Name

Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police

Vacancies

5846 Vacancies

Note: 3433 vacancies for Male Candidates, 226 for Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 for Female Candidates

Date of Exam

27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020

Educational Qualification

Must have passed 10th or12th from recognized board

Age limit

18 to 25 years (General and EWS)

18 to 27 years (OBC)

18 to 30 years (SC / ST)

Salary

Pay Scale – Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2,000/- (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC pay Matrix Level-03)

Get SSC 2020 Result Calendar

Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total
Vacancies

Constable (Exe) Male (Open)

1681

343

662

590

157

3433

Constable (Exe) Female

933

202

387

328

94

1944

Constable (Exe)- Male
(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15)

95

19

37

52

24

226

Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen
(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19)

93

19

37

67

27

243

Grand total

2801

583

1123

1037

302

58

2. SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam - From 12th October Onwards

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. SSC will conduct the online Tier-1 CHSL Exam for the leftover candidates from 12th to 16th October 2020, 19th to 21st October 2020 and 26th October 2020. Below are the important details of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam

Post Name

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Vacancies

4893 Vacancies

Date of Exam

17th to 19th March 2020 Conducted Earlier

12th to 16th October 2020

19th to 21st October 2020

26th October 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)

12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

Age limit

18-27 years

For Age Relaxation Check SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

 Level-2

Rs. 19,900-63,200

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

 Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

 Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”

 Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

3. SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam - From 27th October Onwards

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was scheduled to be conducted from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Now SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. Below are the important details of SSC JE 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Junior Engineers (JE) exam

Post Name

Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)

Vacancies

1601 Vacancies in 2019

Date of Exam

27th to 30th October 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper - I and Paper-I.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-I: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-II: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission

4. SSC CGL 2019 Tier-2 Exam from 2nd to 5th November 2020

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 2nd to 5th November 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Below are the important details of SSC CGL 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam

Post Name

Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India

Vacancies

9488 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

2nd to 5th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2020 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV

Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Post-wise Salary

5. SSC Phase 8 2020 Selection Post Exam - From 6th November Onwards

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam

Post Name

Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Posts

Vacancies

1355 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

6th, 9th and 10th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

Check Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Age limit

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

6. SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam - From 16th November Onwards

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 5th May to 7th May 2020. Now SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D Exam

Post Name

Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted

Vacancies

1355 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

6th, 9th and 10th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.

Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail

Age limit

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18-27 years

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

7. SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

SSC will conduct the online exam from 23rd Nov to 26th Nov 2020 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Vacancies

1564 vacancies

Date of Exam

23rd Nov to 26th Nov 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Check SSC CPO 2020 SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern

Check Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Age limit

The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

8. SSC JHT 2020 Exam on 19th November 2020

SSC will conduct online exam on 19th November 2020 for the Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Posts. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Below are the important details of SSC JHT 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC JHT 2020 Exam

Post Name

Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator

Vacancies

283 Vacancies

Date of Exam

19th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive).

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

18 to 30 years as on January 01, 2021.

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator - Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Senior Hindi Translator - Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Related Stories