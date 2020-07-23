No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates

Commission Released New Dates for 8 SSC 2020 Exams: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed several exam dates and introduced some new exam in its revised exam schedule which was released on 21st July 2020 at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Commission clarified that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation; the Staff Selection Commission has decided to re-schedule its pending examinations. Check the list of 8 SSC 2020 Exam whose examination dates has been revised recently. Let’s start with a new exam introduced by SSC, i.e., Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020:

1. SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam - 27th November Onwards

Delhi Police has officially announced 5846 Constable (Executive) Vacancies for both male & female candidates. These vacancies have been category wise generated due to expire, resignation, selected outside and VRS, etc in Delhi Police. The Vacancies will be filled through Direct Recruitment Exam to be conducted by Staff Selection Commission on 27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam:

Exam Name SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam Post Name Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Vacancies 5846 Vacancies Note: 3433 vacancies for Male Candidates, 226 for Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 for Female Candidates Date of Exam 27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020 Educational Qualification Must have passed 10th or12th from recognized board Age limit 18 to 25 years (General and EWS) 18 to 27 years (OBC) 18 to 30 years (SC / ST) Salary Pay Scale – Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2,000/- (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC pay Matrix Level-03)

Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Constable (Exe) Male (Open) 1681 343 662 590 157 3433 Constable (Exe) Female 933 202 387 328 94 1944 Constable (Exe)- Male

(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15) 95 19 37 52 24 226 Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen

(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19) 93 19 37 67 27 243 Grand total 2801 583 1123 1037 302 58

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. SSC will conduct the online Tier-1 CHSL Exam for the leftover candidates from 12th to 16th October 2020, 19th to 21st October 2020 and 26th October 2020. Below are the important details of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam:

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was scheduled to be conducted from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Now SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. Below are the important details of SSC JE 2020 Exam:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 2nd to 5th November 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Below are the important details of SSC CGL 2020 Exam:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam:

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 5th May to 7th May 2020. Now SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

7. SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

SSC will conduct the online exam from 23rd Nov to 26th Nov 2020 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:

SSC will conduct online exam on 19th November 2020 for the Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Posts. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Below are the important details of SSC JHT 2020 Exam: