No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates

Commission Released New Dates for 8 SSC 2020 Exams: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed several exam dates and introduced some new exam in its revised exam schedule which was released on 21st July 2020 at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Commission clarified that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation; the Staff Selection Commission has decided to re-schedule its pending examinations. Check the list of 8 SSC 2020 Exam whose examination dates has been revised recently. Let’s start with a new exam introduced by SSC, i.e., Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020:
Check New SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar
1. SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam - 27th November Onwards
Delhi Police has officially announced 5846 Constable (Executive) Vacancies for both male & female candidates. These vacancies have been category wise generated due to expire, resignation, selected outside and VRS, etc in Delhi Police. The Vacancies will be filled through Direct Recruitment Exam to be conducted by Staff Selection Commission on 27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police
|
Vacancies
|
5846 Vacancies
Note: 3433 vacancies for Male Candidates, 226 for Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 for Female Candidates
|
Date of Exam
|
27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must have passed 10th or12th from recognized board
|
Age limit
|
18 to 25 years (General and EWS)
18 to 27 years (OBC)
18 to 30 years (SC / ST)
|
Salary
|
Pay Scale – Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2,000/- (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC pay Matrix Level-03)
Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Constable (Exe) Male (Open)
|
1681
|
343
|
662
|
590
|
157
|
3433
|
Constable (Exe) Female
|
933
|
202
|
387
|
328
|
94
|
1944
|
Constable (Exe)- Male
|
95
|
19
|
37
|
52
|
24
|
226
|
Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen
|
93
|
19
|
37
|
67
|
27
|
243
|
Grand total
|
2801
|
583
|
1123
|
1037
|
302
|
58
2. SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam - From 12th October Onwards
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. SSC will conduct the online Tier-1 CHSL Exam for the leftover candidates from 12th to 16th October 2020, 19th to 21st October 2020 and 26th October 2020. Below are the important details of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam
|
Post Name
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Vacancies
|
4893 Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
17th to 19th March 2020 Conducted Earlier
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CHSL 2020 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).
Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)
|
The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
|
For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent
|
Age limit
|
18-27 years
For Age Relaxation Check SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Level-2
|
Rs. 19,900-63,200
|
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
|
Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
3. SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam - From 27th October Onwards
SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was scheduled to be conducted from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Now SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. Below are the important details of SSC JE 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Junior Engineers (JE) exam
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)
|
Vacancies
|
1601 Vacancies in 2019
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper - I and Paper-I.
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-I: Exam Pattern and Syllabus
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-II: Exam Pattern and Syllabus
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission
4. SSC CGL 2019 Tier-2 Exam from 2nd to 5th November 2020
SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 2nd to 5th November 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Below are the important details of SSC CGL 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam
|
Post Name
|
Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CGL 2020 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV
Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Post-wise Salary
5. SSC Phase 8 2020 Selection Post Exam - From 6th November Onwards
SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.
Check Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
6. SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam - From 16th November Onwards
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 5th May to 7th May 2020. Now SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D Exam
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.
Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail
|
Age limit
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years
Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18-27 years
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D
7. SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam
SSC will conduct the online exam from 23rd Nov to 26th Nov 2020 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Check SSC CPO 2020 SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern
Check Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.
|
Age limit
|
The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
8. SSC JHT 2020 Exam on 19th November 2020
SSC will conduct online exam on 19th November 2020 for the Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Posts. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Below are the important details of SSC JHT 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC JHT 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive).
Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
|
Age limit
|
18 to 30 years as on January 01, 2021.
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
|
Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator - Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
Senior Hindi Translator - Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)