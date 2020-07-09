SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) in CAPF & Delhi Police 2020: Check Job Profile, Pay Scale, Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) in CAPF & Delhi Police Job Profile, Pay Scale, Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy: As per the latest notification, SSC CPO 2020 recruitment process has been started for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Eligible candidates can apply till 16th July 2020 at ssc.nic.in. In this article, we are going to provide you all the information related to Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) & Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police; be it the nature of the work, postings, pay scales or the promotion policies. Before analyzing the work responsibilities of Sub-Inspector (GD) and Sub-Inspector (Executive), let’s look at the number of vacancies announced for these posts by SSC for the year 2020.

Vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Departments

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) refers to uniform nomenclature of seven security forces in India under the authority of Ministry of Home Affairs. They are:

Border Security Force (BSF),

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

All of the above CAPFs (the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB) has its own cadre of officers, but they are headed by officers of the Indian Police Service. The details of total 1564 vacancies for Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Departments (2020) are as under:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police & Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs Vacancies Department Male Female Delhi Police 91 78 CRPF 1040 32 BSF 232 12 ITBP 36 07 CISF 18 02 SSB 16 00 Total (1564) 1433 131

The Delhi Police (DP) is the Law enforcement agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). It does not have jurisdiction over the adjoining areas of the National Capital Region.

The head of the Delhi Police Department is designated as Home Minister of Delhi.

They come under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India and not the Government of Delhi.

Delhi Police has 6 Ranges, 13 Police Districts, 62 Sub-Divisions with 184 Police Stations and 5 Specialised Crime Units declared as Police Stations namely, Economic Offenses Wing, Crime Branch, Special Cell, Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Vigilance).

Let’s look at the number of vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) announced this year by SSC in Delhi Police:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 32 09 06 11 15 73 Departmental candidates 04 01 02 01 01 09 Ex-Servicemen 05 - 02 01 01 09 Total Vacancies 41 10 10 13 17 91 SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Female Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 35 08 17 12 06 78

Now, let’s look upon the details of the Sub Inspector’s Job Profile, Salary Structure, and Promotion Policy.

Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF Departments

The job profile of Sub-Inspectors (GD) is quite adventurous as you would be posted to different places in India and will have a challenging working environment.

Here are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF Departments:

Border Security Force (BSF): BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by the Sub-Inspectors are: To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border. To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas. To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India. To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border. Anti-infiltration duties. To collect trans-border intelligence.



Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF): CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police: ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions: To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh) Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace. To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling. To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs. To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance. To maintain the peace in the assigned areas.



Sashastra Seema Bal: The major roles performed by SSB are: To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders. To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.



Central Industrial Security Force: The major roles performed by CISF are: To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures. To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units. The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India. Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards. Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry



Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police

The Post of Sub-Inspector in Police is considered to be one of the most powerful posts as it derives the power from the Criminal Procedure Code of India.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code of India, a Sub-Inspector has the powers:

Arrest with or without a warrant,

Searching a person, his/her vehicle or his/her premises.

A Sub-Inspector can give you notice to produce documents required during the investigation which you have to comply.

Register an FIR against a person.

All cases of the Indian penal codes, special laws passed by parliament and local laws of states are investigated by Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors.

For maintaining law and order, a Sub-Inspector can order unruly mob to disperse and can also use force for ensuring the same.

The main responsibility of a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police is to maintain Law and order in Delhi by using all the above powers vested officially in him/her.

Salary Structure of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the CAPF and Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces):

The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police:

The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Organization Post Group Pay Matrix Pay Scale Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Sub Inspector (Ground Duty) Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Level-6 Rs.35400-112400 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-) Delhi Police Sub Inspector (Executive) Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) Level-6 Rs.35400-112400 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The pre-revised grade pay was Rs. 4200 in the pay band of Rs.9300-34800.

The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

Promotion Policy – Growth Opportunities for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF and Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi police

Promotion of Sub-Inspector in CAPF has the same criteria as for the BSF. In BSF, there are departmental examinations that you need to clear to get the promotion. The best part of becoming a Sub Inspector (SI) in CAPF is the pride of being associated with one of the best paramilitary forces of the world. Though it’s a field job and does not have as many perquisites as other Central Government Job, you can earn a lot of respect and a decent salary while working as a Sub-Inspector with one of the most prestigious military organization of India. You can be posted anywhere in India once you join CAPF through SSC CPO Exam.

Promotion of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police mainly depend on the career record of the person; his/her work performance and behavioral conduct during the service. Sub-Inspector will first get promoted to the rank of Inspector which takes normally 15–18 years provided an impeccable service record at that the time of the promotion and thereafter 12–15 years for getting next promotion to the rank of ACP. One can also get promotion out-of-turn (OTP), only if one has shown extraordinary performance like catching of terrorist/s, busting of gang of criminals, tackle the unprecedented situation like encounter, etc.