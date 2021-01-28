SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Revised Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Government Ministeries
SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Registration for SSC CGL 2020-21 will end on 31st Jan 2021. Know the eligibility criteria including the age limit, educational qualification needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.
SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: SSC will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020-2021 Exam for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 5 Age Group Categories from 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in. Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application
|
29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I
|29th May to 7th June 2021
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam
|To be notified later
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam
|
To be notified later
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam
|
To be notified later
Before applying for the different SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Process:
AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2021
The age limit for various SSC CGL 2020-21 posts have been divided into 5 Age Groups which are as follows:
|
S. No.
|
Age Limit as on 1st January 2021
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003
|
2
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2001
|
3
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001
|
4
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003
|
5
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1989 and not later than 1st January 2003
The Age Limit for various posts under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment is as on 1st January 2021 is as follows:
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Postwise Age Limit
|
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|
Age Limit
|
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800
|
Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Assistant Section Officer
in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
B, LV, FD (Fully Deaf), HH (Hard of Hearing, OA, OL, OAL, BL, MW (Muscular Weakness), Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL,HH) and (LV, HH)
|
Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
B, LV, Deaf, HH, OA, OL, OAL, BL, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, Muscular Dystrophy, Specific Learning Disability, Multiple Disabilities from amongst above except Deaf-Blindness
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
|
Up to 30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above
|
Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/
Departments/ Organizations
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant [Geological Survey of India (GSI)]
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH, BLOA, Acid Attack Victims (AV), AV+HH, HH+OA, HH+OLA, AV+B, AV+LV
|
Assistant/ Superintendent in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & D
|
Up to 30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Up to 32 years
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India
|
Not exceeding
30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800
|
Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, HH & VH
|
Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH
|
Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH
|
Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/
Ministries other than CSCS cadres
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL
|
Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate
Abbreviation used:
Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.
Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SPSpeaking.
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation is as follows:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD + Gen
|
10 years
|
PwD + OBC
|
13 years
|
PwD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
3 years
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)
|
8 years
|
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who
have rendered not less than 3 years regular and
continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)
|
Up to 40 years of age
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021
Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2018:
|
SSC CGL Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University
Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics.
Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II
|
Bachelor‟s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course.
|
All Other Posts
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent
Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 1st January 2020.
Physical Standards:
For some posts, the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection. Below are the names of those posts:
- Inspector (Central Excise)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
- Inspector (Examiner)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
- Inspector (Preventive Officer)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
- Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
- Sub-Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
- Sub-Inspector-CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)
- Sub-Inspector-NIA (National Investigation Agency)
- Upper Divisional Clerk-BRO (Border Road Organisation)
NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP
(i) A candidate must be either:
- a citizen of India, or
- a subject of Nepal, or
- a subject of Bhutan, or
- a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
- a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Note:
- Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.
- A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.