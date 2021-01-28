SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Revised Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Government Ministeries

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Registration for SSC CGL 2020-21 will end on 31st Jan 2021. Know the eligibility criteria including the age limit, educational qualification needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.

Created On: Jan 28, 2021 17:29 IST
SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Revised Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Government Ministeries
SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Revised Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Government Ministeries

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: SSC will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020-2021 Exam for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 5 Age Group Categories from 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in. Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application

29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021

Last date for receipt of application

31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I

 29th May to 7th June 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam

 To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam

To be notified later

Before applying for the different SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2021

The age limit for various SSC CGL 2020-21 posts have been divided into 5 Age Groups which are as follows:

S. No.

Age Limit as on 1st January 2021

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003

2

20-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2001

3

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001

4

Upto 30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003

5

Upto 32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1989 and not later than 1st January 2003

The Age Limit for various posts under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment is as on 1st January 2021 is as follows:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Postwise Age Limit

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Age Limit

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800

Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Assistant Section Officer

 in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY

20-30 years

Group “B”/

B, LV, FD (Fully Deaf), HH (Hard of Hearing, OA, OL, OAL, BL, MW (Muscular Weakness), Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL,HH) and (LV, HH)

Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)

20-30 years

Group “B”/

B, LV, Deaf, HH, OA, OL, OAL, BL, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, Muscular Dystrophy, Specific Learning Disability, Multiple Disabilities from amongst above except Deaf-Blindness

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “C”/

 OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

Up to 30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF

INVESTIGATION

20-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST

18-30 years

Group “B”/

LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above

Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF

NARCOTICS

Not exceeding

30 years

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Assistant in Other Ministries/

Departments/ Organizations

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant [Geological Survey of India (GSI)]

Not exceeding

30 years

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH, BLOA, Acid Attack Victims (AV), AV+HH, HH+OA, HH+OLA, AV+B, AV+LV

Assistant/ Superintendent in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & D

Sub Inspector in National

Investigation Agency (NIA)

Up to 30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

Up to 32 years

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India

Not exceeding

30 years

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800

Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH

Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL & HH

Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, HH & VH

Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH

Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries other than CSCS cadres

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Tax Assistant in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL

Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of

Narcotics

18-27 years

Group “C”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SPSpeaking.

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a  disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

8 years

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only

Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 40 years of age

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who

have rendered not less than 3 years regular and

continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 45 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried

Up to 35 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)

Up to 40 years of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2018:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University 

Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics.

Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
OR 
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Bachelor‟s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course.

All Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 1st January 2020.

Physical Standards:

For some posts, the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection. Below are the names of those posts:

  • Inspector (Central Excise)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
  • Inspector (Examiner)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
  • Inspector (Preventive Officer)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
  • Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
  • Sub-Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
  • Sub-Inspector-CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)
  • Sub-Inspector-NIA (National Investigation Agency)
  • Upper Divisional Clerk-BRO (Border Road Organisation)

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

  1. a citizen of India, or
  2. a subject of Nepal, or
  3. a subject of Bhutan, or
  4. a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
  5. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

  • Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.
  • A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.

