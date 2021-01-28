SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Revised Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Government Ministeries

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: SSC will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020-2021 Exam for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 5 Age Group Categories from 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in. Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Important Dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 Last date for receipt of application 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank) SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I 29th May to 7th June 2021 SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam To be notified later

Before applying for the different SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2021

The age limit for various SSC CGL 2020-21 posts have been divided into 5 Age Groups which are as follows:

S. No. Age Limit as on 1st January 2021 Remarks 1 18-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003 2 20-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2001 3 20-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001 4 Upto 30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003 5 Upto 32 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1989 and not later than 1st January 2003

The Age Limit for various posts under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment is as on 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SPSpeaking.

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 40 years of age Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 45 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried Up to 35 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST) Up to 40 years of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2018:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics. Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level. Statistical Investigator Grade-II Bachelor‟s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course. All Other Posts Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 1st January 2020.

Physical Standards:

For some posts, the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection. Below are the names of those posts:

Inspector (Central Excise)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Inspector (Examiner)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)

Sub-Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)

Sub-Inspector-CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)

Sub-Inspector-NIA (National Investigation Agency)

Upper Divisional Clerk-BRO (Border Road Organisation)

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.