SSC GD Constable 2019 60210 Revised Vacancies in CAPF: CRPF, SSB, ITBP, BSF, CISF, Assam Rifles, SSF & NIA

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies have been revised on 16th December 2019. This year SSC has announced total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. SSC will conduct examination for the recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in:

1. Border Security Force (BSF),

2. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

3. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),

4. Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP),

5. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),

6. National Investigation Agency (NIA) and

7. Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and

8. Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles

SSC GD Constable 2019 Vacancies in CAPF Departments

The details of total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2019) as on 16th December 2019 are as under:

2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates Positions SC ST OBC GEN Vacancies BSF 2310 1371 3243 7512 14436 CISF 1064 754 1637 3811 7266 CRPF 2889 1011 2834 7035 13769 SSB 1406 805 1998 4722 8931 ITBP 411 310 597 1523 2841 AR 381 489 598 1608 3076 NIA 1 2 5 8 SSF 38 47 75 212 372 Total 8499 4788 10984 26428 50699 2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates Positions SC ST OBC GEN Vacancies BSF 419 239 574 1316 2548 CISF 117 82 177 431 807 CRPF 413 18 522 1102 2055 SSB 332 158 481 1054 2025 ITBP 72 50 104 275 501 AR 185 238 289 788 1500 NIA 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 10 7 18 40 75 Total 1548 792 2165 5006 9511 Grand Total SC ST OBC GEN Vacancies 10047 5580 13149 31434 60210

Note:

- Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.

- Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.

- The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with availability of training space.

Border Security Force (BSF)

BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force, it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by BSF:

- To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

- To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

- To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

- To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.

- Anti-infiltration duties.

- To collect trans-border intelligence.

2018-19 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 2310 419 2729 ST 1371 239 1610 OBC 3243 574 3817 GEN 7512 1316 8828 Total 14436 2548 16984

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

The major roles performed by CISF are:

- To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.

- To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

- The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

- Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

- Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.

- Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 22 0 22 ST 15 0 15 OBC 41 3 44 GEN 102 17 119 Total 180 20 200

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) - Unreserved Category Male Female Total SC 3815 333 4148 ST 1662 15 1677 OBC 4220 408 4628 GEN 10275 838 11113 Total 19972 1594 21566

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

The major roles performed by SSB are:

- To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.

- To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 1406 332 1738 ST 805 158 963 OBC 1998 481 2479 GEN 4722 1054 5776 Total 8931 2025 10956

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:

- To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh) Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.

- To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

- To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.

- To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.

- To maintain the peace in the assigned areas

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 446 77 523 ST 336 55 391 OBC 649 111 760 GEN 1660 302 1962 Total 3091 545 3636

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles is a potent organization with 46 battalions and its associated command and administrative back up. It is designated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee as the Border Guarding Force for the Indo – Myanmar border and is also its lead intelligence agency. It is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they perform many roles including:

- Provision of internal security under the control of the army through the conduct of counter insurgency and border security operations,

- Provision of aid to the civil power in times of emergency, and Provision of communications, medical assistance and education in remote areas.

- In times of war they can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas if needed.

2018 Vacancies in Vacancies in Assam Rifles - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 381 185 566 ST 489 238 727 OBC 598 289 887 GEN 1608 788 2396 Total 3076 1500 4576

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

The Secretariat Suraksha Dal (Secretariat Security Force) is constituted under a chief security officer who is equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. This unit is responsible for entry in Secretariat premises, posting of guards at Secretariat gates and other places of premises, maintenance of internal discipline, entry of vehicles and its parking, protection of Secretariat property and regulation for taking out material out of Secretariat premises.

2018 Vacancies in Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 38 10 48 ST 47 7 54 OBC 75 18 93 GEN 212 40 252 Total 372 75 447

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

NIA functions as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India.

2018 Vacancies in National Investigation Agency (NIA) - Unrevised Category Male Female Total SC 0 0 0 ST 1 0 1 OBC 2 0 2 GEN 5 0 5 Total 8 0 8

SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy

After certain period, there are chances of promotion for a Constable (GD) deputed under different CAPF Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Many a times, candidates might have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate.

Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Constable (GD) in descending order:

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.