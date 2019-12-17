SSC GD Constable 2019 60210 Revised Vacancies in CAPF: CRPF, SSB, ITBP, BSF, CISF, Assam Rifles, SSF & NIA

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies have been revised on 16th December 2019. This year SSC has announced total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. SSC will conduct examination for the recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in:
1. Border Security Force (BSF),
2. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),
3. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),
4. Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP),
5. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),
6. National Investigation Agency (NIA) and
7. Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and
8. Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles
SSC GD Constable 2019 Vacancies in CAPF Departments
The details of total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2019) as on 16th December 2019 are as under:
|
2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates
|
Positions
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
Vacancies
|
BSF
|
2310
|
1371
|
3243
|
7512
|
14436
|
CISF
|
1064
|
754
|
1637
|
3811
|
7266
|
CRPF
|
2889
|
1011
|
2834
|
7035
|
13769
|
SSB
|
1406
|
805
|
1998
|
4722
|
8931
|
ITBP
|
411
|
310
|
597
|
1523
|
2841
|
AR
|
381
|
489
|
598
|
1608
|
3076
|
NIA
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
SSF
|
38
|
47
|
75
|
212
|
372
|
Total
|
8499
|
4788
|
10984
|
26428
|
50699
|
2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates
|
Positions
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
Vacancies
|
BSF
|
419
|
239
|
574
|
1316
|
2548
|
CISF
|
117
|
82
|
177
|
431
|
807
|
CRPF
|
413
|
18
|
522
|
1102
|
2055
|
SSB
|
332
|
158
|
481
|
1054
|
2025
|
ITBP
|
72
|
50
|
104
|
275
|
501
|
AR
|
185
|
238
|
289
|
788
|
1500
|
NIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
SSF
|
10
|
7
|
18
|
40
|
75
|
Total
|
1548
|
792
|
2165
|
5006
|
9511
|
Grand Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
Vacancies
|
10047
|
5580
|
13149
|
31434
|
60210
Click here to check SSC GD Constable 2019 Result
Note:
- Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.
- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.
- Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.
- The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with availability of training space.
Click here to know how many female candidates shortlisted for SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam
Border Security Force (BSF)
BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force, it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by BSF:
- To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.
- To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.
- To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.
- To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.
- Anti-infiltration duties.
- To collect trans-border intelligence.
|
2018-19 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
2310
|
419
|
2729
|
ST
|
1371
|
239
|
1610
|
OBC
|
3243
|
574
|
3817
|
GEN
|
7512
|
1316
|
8828
|
Total
|
14436
|
2548
|
16984
Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
The major roles performed by CISF are:
- To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.
- To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.
- The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.
- Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),
- Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.
- Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry
|
2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
22
|
0
|
22
|
ST
|
15
|
0
|
15
|
OBC
|
41
|
3
|
44
|
GEN
|
102
|
17
|
119
|
Total
|
180
|
20
|
200
Know the Detailed Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam
Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)
CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.
|
2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) - Unreserved
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
3815
|
333
|
4148
|
ST
|
1662
|
15
|
1677
|
OBC
|
4220
|
408
|
4628
|
GEN
|
10275
|
838
|
11113
|
Total
|
19972
|
1594
|
21566
Click here to know the Detailed Job Profile and Vacancies for the post of GD Constable
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
The major roles performed by SSB are:
- To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.
- To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.
|
2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
1406
|
332
|
1738
|
ST
|
805
|
158
|
963
|
OBC
|
1998
|
481
|
2479
|
GEN
|
4722
|
1054
|
5776
|
Total
|
8931
|
2025
|
10956
Buy MI Beard Trimmer to improve your personality
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:
- To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh) Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.
- To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.
- To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.
- To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.
- To maintain the peace in the assigned areas
|
2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
446
|
77
|
523
|
ST
|
336
|
55
|
391
|
OBC
|
649
|
111
|
760
|
GEN
|
1660
|
302
|
1962
|
Total
|
3091
|
545
|
3636
Click here to know the Previous Year Cut-Off SSC GD Constable Exam
Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles is a potent organization with 46 battalions and its associated command and administrative back up. It is designated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee as the Border Guarding Force for the Indo – Myanmar border and is also its lead intelligence agency. It is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they perform many roles including:
- Provision of internal security under the control of the army through the conduct of counter insurgency and border security operations,
- Provision of aid to the civil power in times of emergency, and Provision of communications, medical assistance and education in remote areas.
- In times of war they can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas if needed.
|
2018 Vacancies in Vacancies in Assam Rifles - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
381
|
185
|
566
|
ST
|
489
|
238
|
727
|
OBC
|
598
|
289
|
887
|
GEN
|
1608
|
788
|
2396
|
Total
|
3076
|
1500
|
4576
Buy these running shoes at minimum price and Increase your racing speed
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
The Secretariat Suraksha Dal (Secretariat Security Force) is constituted under a chief security officer who is equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. This unit is responsible for entry in Secretariat premises, posting of guards at Secretariat gates and other places of premises, maintenance of internal discipline, entry of vehicles and its parking, protection of Secretariat property and regulation for taking out material out of Secretariat premises.
|
2018 Vacancies in Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
38
|
10
|
48
|
ST
|
47
|
7
|
54
|
OBC
|
75
|
18
|
93
|
GEN
|
212
|
40
|
252
|
Total
|
372
|
75
|
447
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
NIA functions as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India.
|
2018 Vacancies in National Investigation Agency (NIA) - Unrevised
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
SC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ST
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
OBC
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
GEN
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
Total
|
8
|
0
|
8
SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy
After certain period, there are chances of promotion for a Constable (GD) deputed under different CAPF Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Many a times, candidates might have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate.
Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Constable (GD) in descending order:
Click here to get SSC 2019-20 Exam Calendar
Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.
Click here to know how SSC will calculate qualifying marks through Normalization Method
Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles
The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.