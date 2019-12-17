Search

SSC GD Constable 2019 60210 Revised Vacancies in CAPF: CRPF, SSB, ITBP, BSF, CISF, Assam Rifles, SSF & NIA

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies have been increased on 16th Dec 2019. Get the details of SSC GD Constable 2019 60210 Vacancies in CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NIA & SSF for both male and female candidates.

Dec 17, 2019 17:01 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC GD Constable 2019 60210 CAPF Vacancies
SSC GD Constable 2019 60210 CAPF Vacancies

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies have been revised on 16th December 2019. This year SSC has announced total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. SSC will conduct examination for the recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in:

1. Border Security Force (BSF),

2. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

3. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),

4. Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP),

5. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),

6. National Investigation Agency (NIA) and

7. Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and

8. Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles

SSC GD Constable 2019 Vacancies in CAPF Departments

The details of total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2019) as on 16th December 2019 are as under:

2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates

Positions

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

2310

1371

3243

7512

14436

CISF

1064

754

1637

3811

7266

CRPF

2889

1011

2834

7035

13769

SSB

1406

805

1998

4722

8931

ITBP

411

310

597

1523

2841

AR

381

489

598

1608

3076

NIA

  

1

2

5

8

SSF

38

47

75

212

372

Total

8499

4788

10984

26428

50699

2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates

Positions

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

419

239

574

1316

2548

CISF

117

82

177

431

807

CRPF

413

18

522

1102

2055

SSB

332

158

481

1054

2025

ITBP

72

50

104

275

501

AR

185

238

289

788

1500

NIA

 0 0 0 0

0

SSF

10

7

18

40

75

Total

1548

792

2165

5006

9511

Grand Total

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Vacancies

10047

5580

13149

31434

60210

Click here to check SSC GD Constable 2019 Result

Note:

- Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.

- Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.

- The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with availability of training space.

Click here to know how many female candidates shortlisted for SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam

Border Security Force (BSF)

BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force, it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by BSF:

- To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

- To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

- To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

- To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.

- Anti-infiltration duties.

- To collect trans-border intelligence.

2018-19 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

2310

419

2729

ST

1371

239

1610

OBC

3243

574

3817

GEN

7512

1316

8828

Total

14436

2548

16984

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

The major roles performed by CISF are:

- To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.

- To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

- The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

- Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

- Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.

- Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

22

0

22

ST

15

0

15

OBC

41

3

44

GEN

102

17

119

Total

180

20

200

Know the Detailed Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) - Unreserved

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

3815

333

4148

ST

1662

15

1677

OBC

4220

408

4628

GEN

10275

838

11113

Total

19972

1594

21566

Click here to know the Detailed Job Profile and Vacancies for the post of GD Constable

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

The major roles performed by SSB are:

- To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.

- To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

1406

332

1738

ST

805

158

963

OBC

1998

481

2479

GEN

4722

1054

5776

Total

8931

2025

10956

Buy MI Beard Trimmer to improve your personality

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:

- To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh) Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace. 
- To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling. 
- To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.
- To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.
- To maintain the peace in the assigned areas

2018-19 Vacancies in Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

446

77

523

ST

336

55

391

OBC

649

111

760

GEN

1660

302

1962

Total

3091

545

3636

Click here to know the Previous Year Cut-Off SSC GD Constable Exam

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles is a potent organization with 46 battalions and its associated command and administrative back up. It is designated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee as the Border Guarding Force for the Indo – Myanmar border and is also its lead intelligence agency. It is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they perform many roles including:

- Provision of internal security under the control of the army through the conduct of counter insurgency and border security operations,
- Provision of aid to the civil power in times of emergency, and Provision of communications, medical assistance and education in remote areas.
- In times of war they can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas if needed.

2018 Vacancies in Vacancies in Assam Rifles - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

381

185

566

ST

489

238

727

OBC

598

289

887

GEN

1608

788

2396

Total

3076

1500

4576

Buy these running shoes at minimum price and Increase your racing speed

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

The Secretariat Suraksha Dal (Secretariat Security Force) is constituted under a chief security officer who is equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. This unit is responsible for entry in Secretariat premises, posting of guards at Secretariat gates and other places of premises, maintenance of internal discipline, entry of vehicles and its parking, protection of Secretariat property and regulation for taking out material out of Secretariat premises.

2018 Vacancies in Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

38

10

48

ST

47

7

54

OBC

75

18

93

GEN

212

40

252

Total

372

75

447

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

NIA functions as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India.

2018 Vacancies in National Investigation Agency (NIA) - Unrevised

Category

Male

Female

Total

SC

0

0

0

ST

1

0

1

OBC

2

0

2

GEN

5

0

5

Total

8

0

8

SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy

After certain period, there are chances of promotion for a Constable (GD) deputed under different CAPF Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Many a times, candidates might have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate.

Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Constable (GD) in descending order:

SSC GD Constable 2019

Click here to get SSC 2019-20 Exam Calendar

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

Click here to know how SSC will calculate qualifying marks through Normalization Method

Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Related Stories