RRB MI 2020 Application Status Link will be active from 15th Oct: Check Eligibility Criteria on which RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Applications will get Accepted or Rejected

RRB MI 2020 Application Status Link will be active from 15th Oct: Last year RRB invited application for the recruitment of of 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Recruitment. Railways have officially declared now that the RRB MI 2020 Exam (CBT) will be conducted from 15th December 2020 Onwards. RRB has recently notified that the scrutiny of applications for the MI Posts has been completed and the candidates can now view their application status as:
i) Provisionally eligible candidates
ii) Rejected candidates (Reasons for rejection will also be provided their by RRB)
Direct Link to Check RRB MI 2020 Application Status
Status of the application can be viewed through the LINK provided on the websites of respective RRBs by entering the Application Registration Number and Date of Birth of the candidates. If any candidate has forgotten his registration number, the same can be accessed through the ‘Forgotten Registration ID’ tab provided on the link.
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates
RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Below are all the eligibility criteria including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s) for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment:
RRB MI AGE LIMIT AND RELAXATION
As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts are as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
18 to 30
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
18 to 30
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
18 to 33
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
18 to 40
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
18 to 30
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
18 to 35
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
18 to 30
|
9
|
Cook
|
18 to 30
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
12
|
Photographer
|
18 to 33
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
18 to 45
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
18 to 45
|
22
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
23
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
25
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
26
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
18 to 45
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
18 to 45
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
18 to 45
|
30
|
Laboratory Assistant/ School
|
18 to 45
Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
RRB MI UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION
Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts 2019 in the table given below:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
(Upper Age)
|
1
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
2
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
3
|
Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation
|
General
|
30/33/35/40/45 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
OBC
|
33/36/38/43/48 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
SC/ST
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
4
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
|
General
|
10 years
|
OBC
|
13 years
|
SC/ST
|
15 years
|
5
|
Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989
|
General
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years
|
OBC
|
38/41/43/48/53 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years
|
SC/ST
|
40/43/45/50/55 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years
|
6
|
Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells)
|
General
|
40/43/45/50/55 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
OBC
|
43/46/48/53/58 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
SC/ST
|
45/48/50/55/60 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
7
|
Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes
|
General
|
30/33/35/40/45 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower
|
OBC
|
33/36/38/43/48 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower
|
SC/ST
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower.
|
8
|
Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried
|
General
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
OBC
|
38/41/43/48/53 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
SC/ST
|
40/43/45/50/55 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail
RRB MI EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Educational Qualification (As on 7th April 2019)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 65 minutes.
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 50 minutes.
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
(i) Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level;
OR
Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at
Degree level;
OR
Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either of the two as medium of examination and other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level.
AND
(ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice - versa or 2-years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking.
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
Graduation + any one of the following qualifications:
Diploma in Labour Welfare / Social Welfare or LLB with Labour Laws
OR
Diploma in Labour Laws
OR
PG Diploma in Personnel Management or MBA with paper in Personnel Management or MBA/HR awarded by an institution recognised by the Govt. of India.
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
A University Degree in Law with 3-year's standing practice as a pleader at Bar. Serving Railway employees who are Law Graduates are also eligible to apply for these posts, provided they have served for at least 5 years in any Branch of the Railway Administration. Vacancies earmarked for direct recruitment should also be available to the Railway Magistrates who are desirous of applying for such posts and who also fulfill the prescribed qualifications for the direct recruits.
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
10+2 or its equivalent with Science (Physics and Chemistry) as subjects or its equivalent
And
Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology from recognized Board/ Institute
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board
And
A Certificate issued by the All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute.
Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.
|
9
|
Cook
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute.
Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized institution/ University.
Desirable: 2-years experience in related fields
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized Institution/ University.
|
12
|
Photographer
|
10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma in Photography/ Digital
photography/ videography from a recognized/ reputed institute in India and Diploma certificate in Computer Aided photo/video editing from recognized reputed institute.
Professional qualification : Desirable:
(1) Overall knowledge and experience of news photography and event photography.
(2) Overall knowledge and experience of digital media.
(3) Capacity to independently handle assignment.
Technical qualification : Essential:
(1) Knowledge and capabilities to handle Digital Still SLR camera and Digital Video Camera.
AND
(2) Capability to use photoshop for photo editing.
Desirable: Capability to use professional video editing software and create edited video from raw footage
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
(A) 2 - years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Biology.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in
aggregate in Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.
(B) B.Ed or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
(A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Geography.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Geography.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
(A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Physics.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Political Science.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :
(i) B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or 'B' or 'C' Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communication and IT plus 1-year Teaching Experience.
OR
(ii) M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA plus 1-year Teaching Experience.
OR
(iii) Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT).
Note: For subsequent promotion, the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent.
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :
(1) Bachelor Degree in Computer Application (B.C.A.) from a recognized University.
OR
Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized University (Provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject).
OR
BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized University.
OR
Graduation in any subject and 'A' level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.
Note: Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent authority for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.
|
22
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
(a) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Home Science from a recognized Institute.
OR
(b) B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree / Diploma in Training / Education.
|
23
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
(i) Graduation with Hindi and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
Graduation with Hindi with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).
OR
Graduation with Hindi with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition norms and procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary education (B.El.Ed).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
OR
Graduation with Hindi with least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
AND
(ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach through Hindi medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
(i) Graduation with Social Science and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
OR
10+2 or it equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A/B.Sc. or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
AND
(ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach through English Medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
25
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Male)
|
(i) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Physical Training from a recognized Institution.
OR
B.P.Ed. from a recognized University and 10+2 or its equivalent from recognised Board.
(ii) Competence to impart physical education through English medium.
|
26
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Female)
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
(i) 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2
-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations 2002.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Education (Special Education).
OR
Graduation and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
AND
(ii) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach in English medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
B.A. Degree with Music, as one of the subject from a recognized University.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with any one of the following :
1. Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharava Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay.
2. Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidhyala, Khairabad (M.P.).
3.The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad.
4. Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidhyapeeth, Lucknow (previously, Morris College of Hindustani Music Lucknow).
5. Final Examination of the Madhva Sangeet MahavidyaIaya, Laishkar, Gwalior.
6. The Final Examination of Shankar Gandharya Vidyalaya, Gwalior.
7. Sangeet Ratan Diploma Awarded by the Director, Department of Education, M.P.
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
Degree in Dance from a recognised University (4-year Course).
OR
Diploma in Dance from a recognised Institution (5-years).
|
30
|
Laboratory
Assistant/ School
|
10+2 or its equivalent with Science and 1-year experience in Pathological & Bio-Chemical Laboratory.
|
Note: Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.
Download RRB MI Previous Year Paper
Candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency furnished by them in their application or any malpractice on the part of the candidate coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process.
Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment
While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistake. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible candidates.
RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in MI 2020 Exam
RRB MI 2020 Application Status Link
The link to check the application status of RRB MI Level-1 Posts will remain active from 15th to 20th October 2020. Candidates can check the status of their application from the links of RRB Regional websites mentioned in the table given below:
|
RRB
|
Website
|
Ahmedabad
|
www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
|
Ajmer
|
www.rrbajmer.gov.in
|
Allahabad
|
www.rrbald.gov.in
|
Bangalore
|
www.rrbbnc.gov.in
|
Bhopal
|
www.rrbbpl.nic.in
|
Bhubaneswar
|
www.rrbbbs.gov.in
|
Bilaspur
|
www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
|
Chandigarh
|
www.rrbcdg.gov.in
|
Chennai
|
www.rrbchennai.gov.in
|
Gorakhpur
|
www.rrbgkp.gov.in
|
Guwahati
|
www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
|
Jammu – Srinagar
|
www.rrbjammu.nic.in
|
Kolkata
|
www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
|
Malda
|
www.rrbmalda.gov.in
|
Mumbai
|
www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
|
Muzaffarpur
|
www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
|
Patna
|
www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|
Ranchi
|
www.rrbranchi.gov.in
|
Secunderabad
|
www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
|
Siliguri
|
www.rrbsiliguri.org
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar
How to Check Application Status of RRB MI 2020 Exam?
Step-1: Go to the official website of respective RRB regional website under which you have applied.
Step-2: After Selecting your Zonal RRB website link, a new page will open asking you the details like Registration ID, Date of Birth and Security Code.
Step-3: After providing the details candidates will be able to check Eligibility / Ineligibility status of his/her application. Candidates are advised to keep a print copy of their application status.
Important Notice for candidates whose application got rejected
RRB notified that they will inform the candidates whose application got rejected through SMS and E-mail on the mobile number and Email ID provided by the candidate in his/her application. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.