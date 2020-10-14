RRB MI 2020 Application Status Link will be active from 15th Oct: Check Eligibility Criteria on which RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Applications will get Accepted or Rejected

S. No. Name of the Post Educational Qualification (As on 7th April 2019)

1 Junior Stenographer/ Hindi 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 65 minutes.

2 Junior Stenographer/ English 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 50 minutes.

3 Junior Translator/ Hindi (i) Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level; OR Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level; OR Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either of the two as medium of examination and other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level. AND (ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice - versa or 2-years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking.

4 Staff and Welfare Inspector Graduation + any one of the following qualifications: Diploma in Labour Welfare / Social Welfare or LLB with Labour Laws OR Diploma in Labour Laws OR PG Diploma in Personnel Management or MBA with paper in Personnel Management or MBA/HR awarded by an institution recognised by the Govt. of India.

5 Chief Law Assistant A University Degree in Law with 3-year's standing practice as a pleader at Bar. Serving Railway employees who are Law Graduates are also eligible to apply for these posts, provided they have served for at least 5 years in any Branch of the Railway Administration. Vacancies earmarked for direct recruitment should also be available to the Railway Magistrates who are desirous of applying for such posts and who also fulfill the prescribed qualifications for the direct recruits.

6 Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist 10+2 or its equivalent with Science (Physics and Chemistry) as subjects or its equivalent And Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology from recognized Board/ Institute

7 Finger Print Examiner 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board And A Certificate issued by the All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India

8 Head Cook 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute. Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.

9 Cook 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute. Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.

10 Senior Publicity Inspector Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized institution/ University. Desirable: 2-years experience in related fields

11 Publicity Inspector Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized Institution/ University.

12 Photographer 10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma in Photography/ Digital photography/ videography from a recognized/ reputed institute in India and Diploma certificate in Computer Aided photo/video editing from recognized reputed institute. Professional qualification : Desirable: (1) Overall knowledge and experience of news photography and event photography. (2) Overall knowledge and experience of digital media. (3) Capacity to independently handle assignment. Technical qualification : Essential: (1) Knowledge and capabilities to handle Digital Still SLR camera and Digital Video Camera. AND (2) Capability to use photoshop for photo editing. Desirable: Capability to use professional video editing software and create edited video from raw footage

13 Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male) (A) 2 - years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Biology. OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level. (B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University. (C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

14 Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male) (A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English. (B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University. (C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

15 Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female) (A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English. (B) B.Ed or equivalent Degree from recognised University. (C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.

16 Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female) (A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Geography. OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Geography. (B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University. (C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

17 Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male) (A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Physics. OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics. (B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University. (C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.

18 Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)

19 Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female) (A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Political Science. (B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University. (C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.

20 Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following : (i) B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or 'B' or 'C' Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communication and IT plus 1-year Teaching Experience. OR (ii) M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA plus 1-year Teaching Experience. OR (iii) Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT). Note: For subsequent promotion, the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent.

21 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following : (1) Bachelor Degree in Computer Application (B.C.A.) from a recognized University. OR Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized University (Provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject). OR BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized University. OR Graduation in any subject and 'A' level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India. Note: Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent authority for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

22 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female) (a) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Home Science from a recognized Institute. OR (b) B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree / Diploma in Training / Education.

23 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female) (i) Graduation with Hindi and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Graduation with Hindi with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). OR Graduation with Hindi with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition norms and procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary education (B.El.Ed). OR 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. OR Graduation with Hindi with least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education). AND (ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. AND (iii) Competence to teach through Hindi medium. NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.

24 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female) (i) Graduation with Social Science and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.). OR Graduation with Social Science with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR 10+2 or it equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). OR 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A/B.Sc. or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. OR Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education). AND (ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. AND (iii) Competence to teach through English Medium. NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

25 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male) (i) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Physical Training from a recognized Institution. OR B.P.Ed. from a recognized University and 10+2 or its equivalent from recognised Board. (ii) Competence to impart physical education through English medium.

26 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female)

27 Assistant Mistress (Junior School) (i) 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 -years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations 2002. OR 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). OR 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR Graduation and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). AND (ii) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. AND (iii) Competence to teach in English medium. NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.

28 Music Mistress B.A. Degree with Music, as one of the subject from a recognized University. OR 10+2 or its equivalent with any one of the following : 1. Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharava Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay. 2. Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidhyala, Khairabad (M.P.). 3.The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad. 4. Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidhyapeeth, Lucknow (previously, Morris College of Hindustani Music Lucknow). 5. Final Examination of the Madhva Sangeet MahavidyaIaya, Laishkar, Gwalior. 6. The Final Examination of Shankar Gandharya Vidyalaya, Gwalior. 7. Sangeet Ratan Diploma Awarded by the Director, Department of Education, M.P.

29 Dance Mistress Degree in Dance from a recognised University (4-year Course). OR Diploma in Dance from a recognised Institution (5-years).

30 Laboratory Assistant/ School 10+2 or its equivalent with Science and 1-year experience in Pathological & Bio-Chemical Laboratory.