RRB MI 2020 Application Status FAQs: Check Queries against Rejected RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) Application Status, Link active till 20th October 2020

RRB MI 2020 Application Status FAQs: The link to check the application status of the RRB MI 2020 Exam will remain active till 20th October 2020. RRB has recently notified that the scrutiny of applications for the Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) Posts has been completed and the candidates can now view their application status as i) Provisionally eligible candidates ii) Rejected candidates.

Direct Link to Check RRB MI 2020 Application Status

A lot of candidates are complaining that their application has been rejected on the basis of not meeting criteria related to image upload of photograph and signature. So for the ease of the candidates, we have listed down some of the queries along with their answers which will help them in registering a complaint against their ‘Rejected’ Application Status:

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB MI ‘Rejected’ Application Status’ Queries & Answers

RRB notified that they will inform the candidates whose application got rejected through SMS and E-mail on the mobile number and Email ID provided by the candidate in his/her application. Candidates need to clarify some of below details before registering complaint against the ‘rejected’ application status:

Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

1. My photo/ signature seems to be invalid. Why my application has been rejected?

Answer: Rejection of application due to invalid photo/ invalid signature as it is not as per the specification mentioned in the official notification CEN 03/2019 - “Online applications are liable for rejection on the following grounds amongst others:

Invalid photos on account of Black and White photo, photo with cap or wearing Goggles. Photos which are disfigured, small size, full body, showing only one side view of the face, unrecognizable photos, Photostat copy of photo, group photo, selfie photo, photo taken by mobile, morphed photo and online application without photo among others. Signature in capital/block letters. Not possessing the prescribed qualification for the post(s) as on the closing date for registration of online application, i.e., as on 31st March 2019. Over-aged or under-aged or Date of Birth wrongly filled. Multiple applications to different RRBs or to same RRB. In such case, all applications will be rejected and such candidates will be debarred from future RRB/RRC exams. Candidate's name figuring in the debarred list of any RRB / RRC. Incomplete or incorrectly filled application. Any other irregularities which are observed and considered as invalid by RRB.”

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail

2. Why my application is rejected due to duplication?

Answer: Multiple applications applied by the same candidate in same or different RRB is rejected.

Download RRB MI Previous Year Paper

3. Is there any provision to modify or re-upload a valid photo for my application?

Answer: There is no provision for re-upload. As per the official notification, modification can only be done two times. “The modification to the registration and application details can be done for maximum two times only.”

CAUTION: Candidates who wish to modify their application are advised to do the same sufficiently well in advance of the closing date and time of the CEN. In case, due to last minute congestion, if the modifications attempt fails at any stage, and the modification carried out have not been saved or not submitted in time, the earlier information furnished in the application shall be considered and no correspondence on this subject shall be entertained.

Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment

4. What should I do if there is a lot of delay in accessing the page (Application Status)?

Answer: Speed for On-Line Application on Internet, is based on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of applicants trying to view the application at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to get the pages for registration immediately, please retry after a gap of 15 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night. Please also ensure that your internet speed is good and at least 1 MBps.

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in MI 2020 Exam

5. What Details should I provide while writing for the problem?

Answer: Please provide the following details while writing to RRB:

(1) REGISTRATION Number

(2) Registered Email ID as entered in the application.

In case of application failure or any error message, RRB would be needing the specific error message. Additionally, you may provide the Details including the Operating System (like Windows XP, Vista, Linux etc.) & Internet Browser & version (like Internet Explorer 6.0, Mozilla 3.0, Firefox 3.5 etc.) used.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

In 2019, RRB invited application for the recruitment of 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Recruitment. Railways have officially declared now that the RRB MI 2020 CBT-1 will be conducted from 15th December 2020 Onwards.

While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistake. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible candidates.