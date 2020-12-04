RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th Dec Onwards: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics (15 Marks except for Steno Posts)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th Dec Onwards: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB MI 2020 Exam in online mode from 15th to 18th December 2020. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of the Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB MI 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Intelligence and Reasoning Section (15 Marks)

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB MI 2020 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. General Intelligence & Reasoning section will be of 15 marks in RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts) Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Intelligence and Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the RRB MI Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding-Decoding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Venn Diagrams Statement - Assumption, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action Data Sufficiency - Decision Making Miscellaneous Clock Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Let’s analyse in detail the General Intelligence & Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code. Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in the Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question, some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles and Direction Sense.

Logic-based: Questions based on logic require critical thinking and need a lot of time to solve. In the case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion. Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in the CBT exam. Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image and space image are examples of questions.

Tips to Score High in the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

