RRB MI 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Check Important Professional Ability Topics - 50 Marks for all Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts except for Stenographer

RRB MI 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) of Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts 2020 Recruitment from 15th to 18th December 2020. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of CBT. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the Professional Ability Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates
RRB MI 2020 Exam: Professional Ability Section (50 Marks)
The questions about Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post. Professional Ability section will be of 50 marks in RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail
The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):
|
RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts)
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
Professional Ability
|
50
|
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
15
|
15
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
Note:
- The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
- Each question will be of one mark each.
- The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
- There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
Check RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020 Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile
RRB MI 2020 Exam: Professional Ability Important Topics
Below are the major topics covered in RRB MI Exam under the Professional Ability Section:
RRB MI JUNIOR TRANSLATOR HINDI SYLLABUS
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
RRB MI STAFF & WELFARE INSPECTOR Topics
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules
RRB MI CHIEF LAW ASSISTANT Topics
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Schedule & Mock Test Link
RRB MI FINGERPRINT EXAMINER Topics
Get 15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 Exam
RRB MI COOK/HEAD COOK Topics
RRB MI PUBLICITY INSPECTOR/SENIOR PUBLICITY INSPECTOR Topics
RRB MI PHOTOGRAPHER Topics
RRB MI POST GRADUATE TEACHERS (PGTs)/TRAINED GRADUATE TEACHERS (TGTs) Topics
RRB MI PHYSICAL TRAINING INSTRUCTOR (PTI) Topics
RRB MI ASSISTANT MASTER/MISTRESS (JUNIOR SCHOOL) Topics
RRB MI MUSIC TEACHER/MISTRESS Topics
RRB MI LAB ASSISTANT GRADE III CHEMIST & METALLURGIST Topics
RRB MI DANCE MISTRESS Topics
RRB LABORATORY ASSISTANT/SCHOOL Topics
Tips to Score high in Professional Ability Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Professional Ability Section of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.
- Revise the Important topics: As this section would be different for all the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts (except for Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts), therefore it is advised to revise the important topics of the post for which the candidate has applied.
- Command over concepts: The understanding of the basic concepts of the various chapters mentioned in the post-wise syllabus is required.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.
Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam
- Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper.
- Avoid Guess Work: Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of making guesswork which will lead to the negative marking of 1/3rd marks in the exam.
|
Also read:
|
Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment