RRB MI 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Check Important Professional Ability Topics - 50 Marks for all Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts except for Stenographer

RRB MI 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) of Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts 2020 Recruitment from 15th to 18th December 2020. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of CBT. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the Professional Ability Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: Professional Ability Section (50 Marks)

The questions about Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post. Professional Ability section will be of 50 marks in RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts) Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: Professional Ability Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB MI Exam under the Professional Ability Section:

RRB MI JUNIOR TRANSLATOR HINDI SYLLABUS

RRB MI STAFF & WELFARE INSPECTOR Topics

RRB MI CHIEF LAW ASSISTANT Topics

RRB MI FINGERPRINT EXAMINER Topics

RRB MI COOK/HEAD COOK Topics

RRB MI PUBLICITY INSPECTOR/SENIOR PUBLICITY INSPECTOR Topics

RRB MI PHOTOGRAPHER Topics

RRB MI POST GRADUATE TEACHERS (PGTs)/TRAINED GRADUATE TEACHERS (TGTs) Topics

RRB MI PHYSICAL TRAINING INSTRUCTOR (PTI) Topics

RRB MI ASSISTANT MASTER/MISTRESS (JUNIOR SCHOOL) Topics

RRB MI MUSIC TEACHER/MISTRESS Topics

RRB MI LAB ASSISTANT GRADE III CHEMIST & METALLURGIST Topics

RRB MI DANCE MISTRESS Topics

RRB LABORATORY ASSISTANT/SCHOOL Topics

Tips to Score high in Professional Ability Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Professional Ability Section of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

Revise the Important topics : As this section would be different for all the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts (except for Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts), therefore it is advised to revise the important topics of the post for which the candidate has applied.

: As this section would be different for all the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts (except for Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts), therefore it is advised to revise the important topics of the post for which the candidate has applied. Command over concepts : The understanding of the basic concepts of the various chapters mentioned in the post-wise syllabus is required.

: The understanding of the basic concepts of the various chapters mentioned in the post-wise syllabus is required. Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

