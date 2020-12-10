RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Check Important General Science Topics (10 Marks - Not for Steno Posts)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB MI 2020 Exam in online mode from 15th to 18th December 2020. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of the Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB MI 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Science Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Science Section (15 Marks)

General Science section will be of 10 marks in RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts) Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Science (GS) Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the RRB MI Exam under the General Science Section:

Topic Subtopics (up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus) Physics Important inventions and their inventor Unit Measurement Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. SI Units Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Biology Important Inventions and their inventor Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Let’s analyse in detail the General Science (GS) topics mentioned in the above table:

Physics: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB MI Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Important inventions and their inventor, Unit Measurement, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity, etc.

Chemistry: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB MI Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Physical and Chemical changes, Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems), Properties of Air and Water.

Biology/ Life Sciences: Biology Section may include topics from botany, zoology, health, biotechnology, life sciences, etc. Create notes on Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs; Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention; Difference between the living and non-living, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Science (GS) Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Science (GS) Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam:

Read to increase knowledge: Read Books & NCERT to increase Knowledge of General Science Section.

Read Books & NCERT to increase Knowledge of General Science Section. Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered for RRB General Science (GS) Section. Cover topics from Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.

It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered for RRB General Science (GS) Section. Cover topics from Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences. Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently. Focus on Important topics –Prepare important topics of all the subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.

–Prepare important topics of all the subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences. Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

