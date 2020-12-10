RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Check Important General Science Topics (10 Marks - Not for Steno Posts)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Check Important General Science Topics that have maximum chances of coming in RRB MI 2020 Exam consisting of 10 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) out of 100 Questions of 1 mark each.

Dec 10, 2020 16:05 IST
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB MI 2020 Exam in online mode from 15th to 18th December 2020. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of the Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB MI 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Science Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Science Section (15 Marks)

General Science section will be of 10 marks in RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts)

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

Professional Ability

50

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

General Awareness

15

General Intelligence & Reasoning

15

Mathematics

10

General Science

10

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

  • The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
  • Each question will be of one mark each.
  • The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Science (GS) Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the RRB MI Exam under the General Science Section:

Topic

Subtopics (up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus)

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

Unit Measurement

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

SI Units

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Let’s analyse in detail the General Science (GS) topics mentioned in the above table:

  1. Physics: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB MI Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Important inventions and their inventor, Unit Measurement, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity, etc.

  1. Chemistry: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB MI Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Physical and Chemical changes, Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems), Properties of Air and Water.

  1. Biology/ Life Sciences: Biology Section may include topics from botany, zoology, health, biotechnology, life sciences, etc. Create notes on Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs; Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention; Difference between the living and non-living, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Science (GS) Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Science (GS) Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam:

  • Read to increase knowledge: Read Books & NCERT to increase Knowledge of General Science Section.
  • Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered for RRB General Science (GS) Section. Cover topics from Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.
  • Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.
  • Focus on Important topics–Prepare important topics of all the subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.
  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

  • Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

