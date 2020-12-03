RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th Dec: Check Important General Awareness (GA)/Current Affairs Topics (100 Marks for Stenographer/15 Marks for other posts)

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th December: Railways will be conducting RRB MI 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th December 2020. Candidates must practice the section-wise important topics to score high marks in RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Awareness & Current Affairs Section (100 Marks for Stenographer/15 Marks for other posts)

General Awareness & Current Affairs Section is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB MI 2020 Exam. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

Note:

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.

There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: General Awareness & Current Affairs Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the RRB MI 2020 Exam under the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total

Let’s analyse in detail the General Awareness & Current Affairs topics mentioned in the above table:

Static GK: This section covers topics like Indian Politics, History and Culture, Economy, Geography, etc. Current Affairs: In this section, questions are asked from topics like recent development in Sports, Awards, Politics, Finance and Banking sector, International happening, etc. Miscellaneous: Questions are asked from topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK blogs online and watch news channels for RRB General Knowledge.

Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in RRB Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently. Focus on Important Topics –The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

