RRB MI 2020 Exam Schedule Released: Check RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT Dates, Syllabus, Previous Year Papers (PDF Download), Admit Card & Mock Test Links

RRB MI 2020 Exam Schedule Released: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam between 15th to 18th December 2020 tentatively duly observing COVID-19 guidelines. Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held for the recruitment of 1663 Vacancies under RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB MI Exam Schedule for CBT - 15th to 18th November 2020

The Computer-based Test (CBT) will be held from 15th December 2020 to 18th December 2020 (04 days) in Two Shifts per day. Details of Shift timings are as under:

Shift Reporting time for candidates Gate Closure Time Exam Start Time Duration of Exam Shift 1 09.00 AM 10.00 AM 10.30 AM 90 Minutes (30 Minutes extra for eligible PwBD candidate with scribe) Shift 2 01.30 PM 02.30 PM 03.00 PM

Shift wise Time Table:

Date of Exam Shift Categories for which exam to be conducted 15th December 2020 Shift 1 Cat.No.2: JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER / ENGLISH Shift 2 Cat.No.1: JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER / HINDI 16th December 2020 Shift 1 Cat.No.4: STAFF and WELFARE INSPECTOR Shift 2 Cat.No.5: CHIEF LAW ASSISTANT Cat.No.8 & 9: HEAD COOK & COOK Cat.No.12: PHOTOGRAPHER Cat.No.25 & 26: PHYSICAL TRAINING INSTRUCTOR (ENGLISH MEDIUM) (MALE & FEMALE) 17th December 2020 Shift 1 Cat.No.3: JUNIOR TRANSLATOR / HINDI Cat.No.30: LABORATORY ASSISTANT/SCHOOL Shift 2 Cat.No.6: LAB ASSISTANT GRADE III / CHEMIST and METALURGIST Cat.No.7: FINGER PRINT EXAMINER Cat.No.10 & 11: SENIIOR PUBLICITY INSPECTOR & PUBLICITY INSPECTOR Cat.No.27: ASSISTANT MISTRESS (JUNIOR SCHOOL) Cat.No.28: MUSIC MISTRESS Cat.No.29: DANCE MISTRESS 18th December 2020 Shift 1 Cat No. 13 to 24: ALL CATEGORIES OF PGT/TGT TEACHERS

The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19. The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from 5th December 2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs. For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit only official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from time to time. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.

Candidates are required to Login to the official link given below to View & Download your Exam City and Date Intimation slip, view mock link and raise any query on helpdesk.

Candidates need to fill the Registration Number, Date of Birth to log in. Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of RRB MI 2020 Exam

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post mentioned at Annexure-X to XX.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

shall be deducted for each wrong answer. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

Note:

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.

There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020: Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile

Previous Year Papers of RRB MI Exam

Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam for free