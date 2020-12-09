RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam on 15th December: Check Important Hindi & English Language Topics (100 Marks) for Ministerial & Isolated Categories Steno Posts

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam on 15th December: RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for Stenographer Posts under Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts 2020 Recruitment on 15th December 2020. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of the online exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the Hindi & English Language Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam: Hindi & English Language Section (100 Marks)

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

Note:

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.

There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam: Hindi & English Language Important Topics

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam Schedule is given below:

Date of Exam Shift Categories for which exam to be conducted 15th December 2020 Shift 1 (10.30 AM) Cat.No.2: JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER / ENGLISH Shift 2 (03.00 PM) Cat.No.1: JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER / HINDI

Below are the major topics covered in the RRB MI Exam under the Hindi & English Language Section:

RRB MI JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER English Language Topics (100 Marks)

Note: Sr. No.1 to 6 will be printed in ENGLISH only irrespective of other languages of other questions as Stenographer (English) should be able to read in Hindi:

Junior Stenographer English S. No. Topics No. of Questions 1 Antonyms 6 to 8 2 Synonyms 6 to 8 3 Fill in the Blanks 6 to 8 4 One word Substitution 6 to 8 5 Idioms and phrases 7 to 9 6 Sentence Correction 7 to 9 7 Basics of Computers and applications 5 to 7 Input & Output Devices: MS Office and Basic Applications Total 50

RRB MI JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER HINDI Language Topics (100 Marks)

Tips to Score high in Hindi & English Language Section of RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Hindi & English Language Section of RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam.

Improve your Vocabulary: improve your vocabulary with the help of a Dictionary & Wordlist.

Improve your English Grammar: A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the section. These types of questions are quite common in all competitive exams and mostly come in the form of questions like ‘spotting the errors’. Finding an error in a sentence is a step-by-step process. Students must follow grammar rules while solving such type of questions.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

