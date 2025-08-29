Top 11 Countries with Longest Road Networks in World 2025

Road networks connect goods to people and are important to every country’s economic development. As of 2025, India tops the list of countries with longest road network globally, stretching over 6.5 million kilometers. The United States is close to India, with 6.5 million kilometers, followed by China’s vast and modernised road system.

These networks not only support domestic travel but also international trade, connecting urban hubs with rural areas. The quality and extent of a country’s road network reveal much about its development priorities and economic potential. This article examines the top 11 countries with the longest road networks in 2025, highlighting their key characteristics and contributions to national growth.

List of 11 Countries with Longest Road Networks in World 2025

Road networks are vital for a nation's connectivity, economic growth, and access to remote areas. Here’s a detailed view of the top 11 countries with the longest road networks in 2025.