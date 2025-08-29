School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools to be Closed Tomorrow (August 30) in Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab Schools Due To Heavy Rainfall

News

School Holiday tomorrow: states like Telangana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir will shut their educational institutions like school and colleges tomorrow, August 30, 2025, majorly due to the heavy rainfall. Other states have also partially stopped offline classes, for weather as well as festivities.

School Holiday tomorrow: Multiple states are hit with the wrath of monsoon, with educational institutions like schools and colleges being shut down for a few days to ensure safety of students. Tomorrow, August 30, 2025, many states have decided to shut their schools keeping the safety of students in mind. States like Telangana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The states are badly hit with monsoon spells, where the state and local governments have directed their respective private and state-run schools and colleges to be shut. School Holiday Tomorrow in Punjab: August 30, 2025 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, via his official post on X, announced that all the government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be shut on August 30, 2025 due to heavy rains in the state. In Punjab, cities such as Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala recorded heavy rainfall from the past few days, leading to the shutdown.

ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਕੁੱਝ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਮਾਨ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਇਮਰੀ, ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ, ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ 27 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੋਂ 30 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੱਕ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ।

----

पिछले दिनों से भारी बारिश हो रही… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 26, 2025 School Holiday Tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir: August 30, 2025 A number of measures have been taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the light of the monsoon across the region. The government has ordered a shift to online classes for classes 9 to 12 amid heavy rainfall. It has been ordered that the schools across the region will be closed till August 30, 2025 following heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions to ensure safety of the students and staff, both teaching and non-teaching. The examination dates will be revised and later by the authorities.

School Holiday Tomorrow in Telangana: August 30, 2025 Keeping the heavy rainfall in Telangana in mind, the District Collector has ordered the District Educational Officer to announce holidays on August 29 and 30, 2025 for all government and private educational institutions across the state, including junior and degree colleges. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in the state. School Holidays in Kerala Kerala has previously declared a 10-day school holiday scheduled from August 27 to September 7, 2025. This comes into picture because of the festival of Onam, celebrated widely across the state. Onam is Kerala's most important cultural celebration, allowing students to relax and enjoy the festival with their families. School Holiday Tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh Due to severe rainfall, Himachal Pradesh state and local has ordered the closure of schools and educational institutions.