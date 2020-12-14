RRB MI 2020 Recruitment Exam for 1663 Vacancies Begins from 15th Dec: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT

RRB MI 2020 Recruitment Exam for 1663 Vacancies Begins from 15th Dec: Cracking the RRB MI 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to a large number of vacancies. Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories in Indian Railways from 15th to 18th December 2020.

RRB MI 2020 Exam will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts). So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the RRB MI 2020 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of the RRB MI 2020 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Not for Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts) Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily. There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects. Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice of Previous Year Papers:

RRB MI 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at the incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the RRB MI 2020 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & COVID-19 Self Declaration Form:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using thermo guns. Candidates having temperature more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue. Intimation in this regard will also be sent to their registered email and mobile number regarding the rescheduling of such candidates. The exact date of the re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently. The candidate should use his/her own facemask. Candidates have to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue. Proper arrangement of crowd management will be made as per COVID-19 protocol from the Main Gate to the Exam-Labs. After each shift, the exam centre will be sanitized before starting another shift.

RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by the Government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitizers, curtailing shifts for conducting Exams to only two shifts per day. Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their Exam centres by undertaking the overnight journey. Female and PWD candidates are accommodated within their home states. However, considering the skewed distribution of candidates area-wise, there will be unavoidable interstate movements. Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible. Chief Secretaries of concerned State Governments have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting CBTs in a secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving an exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.