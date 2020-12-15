RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam Analysis (15th Dec 2020 Shift-1): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts for RRB Junior Stenographer Hindi/English Posts (Ministerial & Isolated Categories)

RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam Analysis (15th Dec 2020 Shift-1): Find the detailed exam analysis of RRB MI 2020 Exam Analysis held on 15th December 2020 for the recruitment of Junior Stenographer Hindi/English Posts (Ministerial & Isolated Categories) including the difficulty level, good attempts and the type of questions asked in this exam. 

Dec 15, 2020 14:02 IST
RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam Analysis (15th Dec 2020 Shift-1): RRB has started conducting the CBT Exam for Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts from 15th December 2020 onwards. RRB MI Posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in Indian Railways. This year RRB has announced 1663 vacancies under RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment Process.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the RRB MI 2020 Exam conducted in online mode on 15th December 2020. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam Pattern

RRB MI Stenographer CBT Exam consisted of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 200 Marks. RRB MI Stenographer CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

Part

Subject

No. of Questions / Questions (From-to)

Total Marks

Time Duration

I

General Awareness

50 (1 to 50)

100

90 Minutes

II

Hindi or English Language

50 (51 to 100)

100

Total

100

200

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily. There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects. Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer Exam Schedule is given below:

Date of Exam

Shift

Categories for which exam to be conducted

15th December 2020

Shift 1 (10.30 AM)

Cat.No.2: JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER / ENGLISH

Shift 2 (03.00 PM)

Cat.No.1: JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER / HINDI

RRB MI 2020 Stenographer CBT Exam Analysis – 15th December 2020 (Shift-1)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB MI 2020 CBT exam held on 15th December 2020:

RRB MI Stenographer CBT Exam Analysis held on 15th December 2020 (Shift-1)

Subjects

(Number of Question and Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

General Awareness & Current Affairs

(50)

Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments, etc.

Moderate

(30 to 35)

English Language (50)

Antonyms, Synonyms, Fill in the Blanks, One-word Substitution, Idioms and Phrases, Sentence Correction, Basics of Computers and applications, Input & Output Devices: MS Office and Basic Applications

Easy to Moderate

(35 to 40)

Total 100 Objective MCQs of 200 Marks

Easy to Moderate

(65 to 75)

Note: The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB MI 2020 Exam

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 2 marks.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.
  • Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after RRB MI 2020 Exam

RRB MI 2020 recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

Stenography Skill Test ((For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) - In addition to CBT there shall be Shorthand Test, which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test).

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the RRB MI 2020 Exam held on 15th December 2020.

