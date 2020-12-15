RRB MI 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam General Awareness (GA)/GK/GS/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB MI 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB MI 2020 Exam has been commenced from 15th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts in two shifts. Railway Recruitment Board is conducting this exam for the recruitment of 1663 vacancies under Ministerial & Isolated Category Posts in Indian Railways.

In this article we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness, General Knowledge, General Science and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB MI 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB MI 2020 Exam:

RRB MI 2020 GA/ GK/ GS/ Current Affairs Questions – 15th December 2020

1. Whose SI unit is same as Force? Options were Momentum, weight, mass, acceleration?

Answer: The SI unit of force is the newton, symbol N. the SI unit of weight can be measured in kg⋅m/s2 (kilograms times meters per second squared) which is equal to a newton (N).

2. The first woman to receive Jnanpith Award:

Answer: Ashapoorna Devi (1909 –1995) was the first woman to receive the Jnanpith Award in 1965 for her novel Pratham Pratisruti, the first in a trilogy that included Subarnalata and Bakul Katha.

3. South Asian football host country 2023:

Answer: China

4. Who won the 55th Jnanpith Award for outstanding contribution towards literature?

Answer: The 55th Jnanpith Award was won by the 92-year-old Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, a noted Indian poet-writer in the Malayalam language.

5. In which the Non-cooperation movement was started in India?

Answer: 1920

6. BCD FULL FORM:

Answer: binary-coded decimal (BCD)

7. URL FULL FORM:

Answer: Uniform Resource Locator

8. Who started the weekly newspaper Sambad Kaumudi?

Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy - Sambad Kaumudi was a Bengali weekly newspaper published from Kolkata in the first half of the 19th century by Ram Mohan Roy.

9. Who introduced permanent settlement?

Answer: Charles Cornwallis - In 1786 Charles Cornwallis was sent out to India to reform the company's practices.

10. Which of the following programming language were used in first generation computers?

Answer: Machine language is programming language were used in first generation computers.

11. Who started the institution the 'Depressed Classes Mission' for the progress of the Dalits?

Answer: Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde devoted his life to religious and social reforms. In 1906 he established the Depressed Classes Mission in Mumbai (Bombay).

12. Definition of Fraternity:

Answer: A group of people associated or formally organized for a common purpose, interest, or pleasure

13. How many biosphere reserves are there in India?

Answer: There are 18 notified biosphere reserves in India.

14. What is the meaning of Democracy?

Answer: A government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections

15. First waste to energy metro:

Answer: Delhi Metro becomes India's first project to receive power from waste-to-energy

16. Raman Effect is related to:

Answer: The Raman Effect is the process of scattering of light particles by molecules of a medium.

17. National Science Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 28th February

18. Newly Appointed International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman:

Answer: Greg Barclay - New Zealand's Greg Barclay was elected as the new independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a second round of voting.

19. Viswanathan Anand won FIDE World Chess Championship in which year?

Answer: Viswanathan Anand, Indian chess master, won the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE; international chess federation) world championship in 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012.