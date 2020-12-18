RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT

RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam 2020 Online Exam held from 15th to 18th December 2020.

Dec 18, 2020 16:54 IST
RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Online Exam held from 15th to 18th December 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB MI 2020 Exam.

More than 1 Lakh candidates applied for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20 1663 Vacancies. Eligible candidates applied for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB MI Online Exam (15th to 18th December 2020)

CBT held on 16th to 18th December was of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are given below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

Professional Ability

50

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

General Awareness

15

General Intelligence & Reasoning

15

Mathematics

10

General Science

10

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB MI Stenographer CBT Exam held on 15th December 2020 consisted of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 200 Marks. RRB MI Stenographer CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts - Held on 15th December 2020)

Part

Subject

No. of Questions / Questions (From-to)

Total Marks

Time Duration

I

General Awareness

50 (1 to 50)

100

90 Minutes

II

Hindi or English Language

50 (51 to 100)

100

Total

100

200

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily. There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects. Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB MI 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam:

The Cut-Off score for RRB MI Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

General

70 to 75 Marks

OBC

65 to 70 Marks

EWS

60 to 65 Marks

SC

55 to 60 Marks

ST

50 to 55 Marks

Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts Exam (Out of 200 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

General

140 to 150 Marks

OBC

130 to 140 Marks

EWS

120 to 130 Marks

SC

110 to 120 Marks

ST

100 to 110 Marks

RRB MI Previous Year’s Region Wise Cut-Off

Region

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Ajmer

73.73073

70.10507

63.37549

60.62978

Allahabad

74.57579

69.78740

62.92684

50.12207

Ahemdabad

71.86468

66.77575

60.85283

57.85161

Bengaluru

62.01964

56.60285

49.65250

48.78492

Bhopal

75.03355

70.75118

63.51720

58.61426

Chandigarh

75.07613

68.55507

34.39158

55.13337

Chennai

71.53120

68.63312

61.56750

55.32595

Kolkata

80.57238

71.77651

71.60480

55.76072

Mumbai

67.96106

63.08909

58.88383

52.58975

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Previous Cutoff for Head Cook

Category

Cutoff Score

Unreserved

41.33%

SC

35.67%

OBC

30.67%

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Cutoff for Chief Law Assistant

Category

Cutoff Score

OBC

50%

SC

48.67%

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Cutoff for Staff and Welfare Inspector

Category

Cutoff Score

OB EX

66.67%

UR EX

60.33%

UR

60.33%

SC

59.33%

OBC

59.67%

ST

41%

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB MI 2020 recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

Stenography Skill Test ((For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) - In addition to CBT there shall be Shorthand Test, which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test).

Translation Test: A single-stage Computer Based Test will be conducted followed by a qualifying translation test. The Question Paper shall be designed to test equally both the knowledge of English language as well as knowledge of Hindi language. At least 50% of the questions will be designed to test language proficiency – 20% for English and 30% for Hindi. The remaining questions will be designed to test General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic and the basics of computers.

Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teaching Posts

