RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT

RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Online Exam held from 15th to 18th December 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB MI 2020 Exam.
More than 1 Lakh candidates applied for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20 1663 Vacancies. Eligible candidates applied for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.
RRB MI Online Exam (15th to 18th December 2020)
CBT held on 16th to 18th December was of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are given below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):
RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern
Subjects
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
Duration
50
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
15
15
10
10
Total
100 Questions of 100 marks
RRB MI Stenographer CBT Exam held on 15th December 2020 consisted of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 200 Marks. RRB MI Stenographer CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:
RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts - Held on 15th December 2020)
Part
Subject
No. of Questions / Questions (From-to)
Total Marks
Time Duration
I
50 (1 to 50)
100
90 Minutes
II
50 (51 to 100)
100
Total
100
200
All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily. There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects. Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.
RRB MI 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks
The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage:
Category
Minimum Qualifying Marks
General/ EWS
40%
OBC / SC
30%
ST
25%
These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam:
The Cut-Off score for RRB MI Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.
Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Exam
The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Exam:
Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)
Category
Expected Cut-Off
General
70 to 75 Marks
OBC
65 to 70 Marks
EWS
60 to 65 Marks
SC
55 to 60 Marks
ST
50 to 55 Marks
Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts Exam (Out of 200 Marks)
Category
Expected Cut-Off
General
140 to 150 Marks
OBC
130 to 140 Marks
EWS
120 to 130 Marks
SC
110 to 120 Marks
ST
100 to 110 Marks
RRB MI Previous Year’s Region Wise Cut-Off
Region
UR
OBC
SC
ST
Ajmer
73.73073
70.10507
63.37549
60.62978
Allahabad
74.57579
69.78740
62.92684
50.12207
Ahemdabad
71.86468
66.77575
60.85283
57.85161
Bengaluru
62.01964
56.60285
49.65250
48.78492
Bhopal
75.03355
70.75118
63.51720
58.61426
Chandigarh
75.07613
68.55507
34.39158
55.13337
Chennai
71.53120
68.63312
61.56750
55.32595
Kolkata
80.57238
71.77651
71.60480
55.76072
Mumbai
67.96106
63.08909
58.88383
52.58975
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Previous Cutoff for Head Cook
Category
Cutoff Score
Unreserved
41.33%
SC
35.67%
OBC
30.67%
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Cutoff for Chief Law Assistant
Category
Cutoff Score
OBC
50%
SC
48.67%
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Cutoff for Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
RRB MI 2020 recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.
Stenography Skill Test ((For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) - In addition to CBT there shall be Shorthand Test, which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test).
Translation Test: A single-stage Computer Based Test will be conducted followed by a qualifying translation test. The Question Paper shall be designed to test equally both the knowledge of English language as well as knowledge of Hindi language. At least 50% of the questions will be designed to test language proficiency – 20% for English and 30% for Hindi. The remaining questions will be designed to test General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic and the basics of computers.
Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teaching Posts
