RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT

RRB MI 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Online Exam held from 15th to 18th December 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB MI 2020 Exam.

More than 1 Lakh candidates applied for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20 1663 Vacancies. Eligible candidates applied for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB MI Online Exam (15th to 18th December 2020)

CBT held on 16th to 18th December was of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are given below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB MI Stenographer CBT Exam held on 15th December 2020 consisted of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 200 Marks. RRB MI Stenographer CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts - Held on 15th December 2020) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily. There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects. Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB MI 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam:

The Cut-Off score for RRB MI Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off General 70 to 75 Marks OBC 65 to 70 Marks EWS 60 to 65 Marks SC 55 to 60 Marks ST 50 to 55 Marks Expected Cut-Off for RRB MI 2020 Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts Exam (Out of 200 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off General 140 to 150 Marks OBC 130 to 140 Marks EWS 120 to 130 Marks SC 110 to 120 Marks ST 100 to 110 Marks

RRB MI Previous Year’s Region Wise Cut-Off

Region UR OBC SC ST Ajmer 73.73073 70.10507 63.37549 60.62978 Allahabad 74.57579 69.78740 62.92684 50.12207 Ahemdabad 71.86468 66.77575 60.85283 57.85161 Bengaluru 62.01964 56.60285 49.65250 48.78492 Bhopal 75.03355 70.75118 63.51720 58.61426 Chandigarh 75.07613 68.55507 34.39158 55.13337 Chennai 71.53120 68.63312 61.56750 55.32595 Kolkata 80.57238 71.77651 71.60480 55.76072 Mumbai 67.96106 63.08909 58.88383 52.58975

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Previous Cutoff for Head Cook

Category Cutoff Score Unreserved 41.33% SC 35.67% OBC 30.67%

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Cutoff for Chief Law Assistant

Category Cutoff Score OBC 50% SC 48.67%

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Cutoff for Staff and Welfare Inspector

Category Cutoff Score OB EX 66.67% UR EX 60.33% UR 60.33% SC 59.33% OBC 59.67% ST 41%

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB MI 2020 recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

Stenography Skill Test ((For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) - In addition to CBT there shall be Shorthand Test, which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test).

Translation Test: A single-stage Computer Based Test will be conducted followed by a qualifying translation test. The Question Paper shall be designed to test equally both the knowledge of English language as well as knowledge of Hindi language. At least 50% of the questions will be designed to test language proficiency – 20% for English and 30% for Hindi. The remaining questions will be designed to test General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic and the basics of computers.

Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teaching Posts